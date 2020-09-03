2020 'Countdown To Kickoff' Begins

Events, game days and more to highlight #ColtsKickoff

Sep 03, 2020 at 06:00 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
countdown to kickoff

As the team prepares for its regular season opener on September 13th at the Jacksonville Jaguars and it's home opener against the Minnesota Vikings on September 20th, fans can participate in a series of events and promotions that are a part of the 2020 'Countdown to Kickoff.'

Today marks the start of the 10-day countdown. More information is available at Colts.com/kickoff.

Let the countdown begin!

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF SWEEPSTAKES

Beginning today through Sept. 12, fans are invited to register for the Countdown to Kickoff Sweepstakes and a chance to win a private suite at Lucas Oil Stadium for up to six people at the Colts home opener against the Vikings on Sept. 20. 

Fans may register for the sweepstakes at Colts.com/countdownsweeps.  One lucky fan will be selected randomly and announced on Sept. 14.

FREE 2020 SCHEDULE POSTER PICKUP

Beginning Sept. 8, fans may pick up a free 2020 Colts schedule poster, while supplies last, at participating Belle Tire locations across Indiana.  Fans may find a list of participating locations at Colts.com/kickoff.

FREE DRIVE-THRU FLAG GIVEAWAY

The Colts will host a free drive-thru giveaway on Monument Circle to commemorate Sept. 11 and to mark the start of the 2020 season.  Colts mascot "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders also will be on hand to greet fans, along with entertainment by DJ Gno.

The first 1,000 fans will receive a mini American flag, a Colts "For the Shoe" flag, a 2020 schedule poster and a 2 oz. bottle of Lucas Oil hand sanitizer.

Items will be distributed to fans inside of vehicles only, and walk-ups will not be permitted. Distribution staff will follow all current health guidelines, including masks and social distancing. 

WHEN: 7-10 a.m.

WHERE: Monument Circle, Indianapolis
(All giveaways will be distributed at the southwest quadrant of the Circle. Fans may enter from the north or south spokes (Meridian St.) and use the interior lane to access the distribution line.)

COLTS CHAT: KICKOFF EDITION

The Colts will host fans for a special virtual Colts Chat to kick off the 2020 season, featuring remarks from and interviews with Colts General Manager Chris Ballard and Colts Ring of Honor inductees Reggie Wayne and Jeff Saturday.

WHEN: 12-1 p.m.

REGISTER: Colts.com/kickoff

HOW TO WATCH: Event also will be live-streamed on Colts.com, Twitter and Facebook

COLTS VS. JAGUARS

In Week 1, Indianapolis will travel to face the AFC South Division rival Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts lead the overall regular season series against the Jaguars at 24-14, including 10-9 as the road team. 

WHEN: 1 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH: CBS 4, Colts App (Geographic and device restrictions apply), or learn other ways to watch and listen

COLTS VS. VIKINGS

The Colts will host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 for the first time since 2012. Indianapolis owns a 16-7-1 all-time regular season record against Minnesota. The Colts have won the last five matchups with the Vikings and are 10-0 as the home team. The Colts traveled to Minnesota in 2016 and won 34-6. 

WHEN: 1 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH: FOX 59, Colts App (Geographic and device restrictions apply), or learn other ways to watch and listen

MORE #COLTSKICKOFF

Horseshoe on IPL Building. In keeping with a long-standing Indy tradition, the Indianapolis Power & Light (IPL) Building on Monument Circle again will offer the exterior of its building as a canvas to celebrate the city and its special events.  As such, IPL will feature the iconic blue horseshoe on its building on Sat., Sept. 12, as well as the weekend before the home opener on Sept. 20.

Colts Collection, presented by Oliver Winery.  Oliver Winery & Vineyards, the official wine of the Colts, is presenting the exclusive Colts Collection, an approachable and easy-drinking series of wines rooted in quality and craft, in time for the 2020 season.

The first series of the collection features two limited edition varieties available this summer — a semi-sweet rosé and a dry red blend. The Rosé is a gorgeous pink wine with beautifully bright flavor, showcasing hints of strawberry and citrus followed by a delightful, crisp finish. Smooth and sippable, the Red Blend features berry aromas, rich flavors of currant and spice, subtle tannins and a lasting finish with hints of toasted oak. For more information, visit Colts.com/wine

Related Content

Colts Chatter: Mark Glowinski On His Fit Along The Offensive Line; Kenny Moore II Stays Sharp In Meeting Room
news

Colts Chatter: Mark Glowinski On His Fit Along The Offensive Line; Kenny Moore II Stays Sharp In Meeting Room

Indianapolis Colts guard Mark Glowinski and cornerback Kenny Moore II talked to local reporters today via video conference. What did Glowinski have to say about his fit up front along the offensive line? How did Moore II stay tuned-in despite missing practice lately with a groin injury? Here's the latest edition of "Colts Chatter."
Philip Rivers Impressed By Jacob Eason's Arm Strength; Why Jonathan Taylor Draws Michael Turner Comparisons
news

Philip Rivers Impressed By Jacob Eason's Arm Strength; Why Jonathan Taylor Draws Michael Turner Comparisons

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers today spoke to the local media via conference call. What did he have to say about the stats and attributes he uses to determine his success, why he compares running back Jonathan Taylor to former Charger Michael Turner, his evaluation of Jacob Eason so far and more?
Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich
news

Frank Reich On Decision Not To Utilize Fullback, Philip Rivers' Unique Throwing Motion

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich spoke to reporters today via video conference. He explains why the team ultimately decided to cut fullback Roosevelt Nix, his observations from years of watching Philip Rivers' unique throwing motion and more.
Colts Chatter: Julian Blackmon On His Return; T.Y. Hilton Meshing With Philip Rivers
news

Colts Chatter: Julian Blackmon On His Return; T.Y. Hilton Meshing With Philip Rivers

Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton talked to local reporters today via video conference. What's the latest on Blackmon's official practice debut? What about Hilton's rapport with Philip Rivers? Here's the latest edition of "Colts Chatter."
Nick Sirianni On Replacing Trey Burton's Role, T.Y. Hilton's Big-Play Ability, Jacob Eason's Development
news

Nick Sirianni On Replacing Trey Burton's Role, T.Y. Hilton's Big-Play Ability, Jacob Eason's Development

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni spoke with local reporters today via video conference. What did he have to say about how the team will replace injured tight end Trey Burton's role, T.Y. Hilton's big-play ability, what he's seen development-wise out of rookie quarterback Jacob Eason and more?
Matt Eberflus On Julian Blackmon's Role, Cutdown Day Decisions, Kemoko Turay's Progress
news

Matt Eberflus On Julian Blackmon's Role, Cutdown Day Decisions, Kemoko Turay's Progress

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus today spoke to reporters via video conference. What is the latest on returning rookie safety Julian Blackmon's potential role, how difficult roster cutdown day will be this week, defensive end Kemoko Turay's rehab process and more?
Colts Release FB Roosevelt Nix
news

Colts Release FB Roosevelt Nix

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have released fullback Roosevelt Nix.
Colts Chatter: Al-Quadin Muhammad On His Development As Pass Rusher
news

Colts Chatter: Al-Quadin Muhammad On His Development As Pass Rusher

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad talked to local reporters today via video conference. What's the latest on his development as a pass rusher and new defensive line coach Brian Baker? Here's the latest edition of "Colts Chatter."
Kenny Moore II #23CB5-9190ibs25yrsExp4 Valdosta State
news

Four Colts Return To Practice Monday; Updates On Trey Burton, Sheldon Day

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich spoke to local reporters today via video conference. What's the latest on Julian Blackmon, Marcus Johnson, Kenny Moore II and Zach Pascal's return to practice on Monday, injury updates on Trey Burton and Sheldon Day and more?
Julian Blackmon Removed From NFI List
news

Julian Blackmon Removed From NFI List

The Indianapolis Colts today removed safety Julian Blackmon from the Active/Non-Football Injury List.
Top Takeaways: Colts Wrap Up 2020 Training Camp
news

Top Takeaways: Colts Wrap Up 2020 Training Camp

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday held their final training camp practice of the year. With final roster cuts looming on Saturday, and the regular season set to begin in just two weeks, what were some of the top takeaways from this year's training camp action?

Advertising