2020 'Countdown To Kickoff' Begins

As the team prepares for its regular season opener on September 13th at the Jacksonville Jaguars and it's home opener against the Minnesota Vikings on September 20th, fans can participate in a series of events and promotions that are a part of the 2020 'Countdown to Kickoff.'
Today marks the start of the 10-day countdown. More information is available at Colts.com/kickoff.
Let the countdown begin!
COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF SWEEPSTAKES
Beginning today through Sept. 12, fans are invited to register for the Countdown to Kickoff Sweepstakes and a chance to win a private suite at Lucas Oil Stadium for up to six people at the Colts home opener against the Vikings on Sept. 20.
Fans may register for the sweepstakes at Colts.com/countdownsweeps. One lucky fan will be selected randomly and announced on Sept. 14.
FREE 2020 SCHEDULE POSTER PICKUP
Beginning Sept. 8, fans may pick up a free 2020 Colts schedule poster, while supplies last, at participating Belle Tire locations across Indiana. Fans may find a list of participating locations at Colts.com/kickoff.
FREE DRIVE-THRU FLAG GIVEAWAY
The Colts will host a free drive-thru giveaway on Monument Circle to commemorate Sept. 11 and to mark the start of the 2020 season. Colts mascot "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders also will be on hand to greet fans, along with entertainment by DJ Gno.
The first 1,000 fans will receive a mini American flag, a Colts "For the Shoe" flag, a 2020 schedule poster and a 2 oz. bottle of Lucas Oil hand sanitizer.
Items will be distributed to fans inside of vehicles only, and walk-ups will not be permitted. Distribution staff will follow all current health guidelines, including masks and social distancing.
WHEN: 7-10 a.m.
WHERE: Monument Circle, Indianapolis
(All giveaways will be distributed at the southwest quadrant of the Circle. Fans may enter from the north or south spokes (Meridian St.) and use the interior lane to access the distribution line.)
COLTS CHAT: KICKOFF EDITION
The Colts will host fans for a special virtual Colts Chat to kick off the 2020 season, featuring remarks from and interviews with Colts General Manager Chris Ballard and Colts Ring of Honor inductees Reggie Wayne and Jeff Saturday.
WHEN: 12-1 p.m.
REGISTER: Colts.com/kickoff
COLTS VS. JAGUARS
In Week 1, Indianapolis will travel to face the AFC South Division rival Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts lead the overall regular season series against the Jaguars at 24-14, including 10-9 as the road team.
WHEN: 1 p.m.
HOW TO WATCH: CBS 4, Colts App (Geographic and device restrictions apply), or learn other ways to watch and listen
COLTS VS. VIKINGS
The Colts will host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 for the first time since 2012. Indianapolis owns a 16-7-1 all-time regular season record against Minnesota. The Colts have won the last five matchups with the Vikings and are 10-0 as the home team. The Colts traveled to Minnesota in 2016 and won 34-6.
WHEN: 1 p.m.
HOW TO WATCH: FOX 59, Colts App (Geographic and device restrictions apply), or learn other ways to watch and listen
MORE #COLTSKICKOFF
Horseshoe on IPL Building. In keeping with a long-standing Indy tradition, the Indianapolis Power & Light (IPL) Building on Monument Circle again will offer the exterior of its building as a canvas to celebrate the city and its special events. As such, IPL will feature the iconic blue horseshoe on its building on Sat., Sept. 12, as well as the weekend before the home opener on Sept. 20.
Colts Collection, presented by Oliver Winery. Oliver Winery & Vineyards, the official wine of the Colts, is presenting the exclusive Colts Collection, an approachable and easy-drinking series of wines rooted in quality and craft, in time for the 2020 season.
The first series of the collection features two limited edition varieties available this summer — a semi-sweet rosé and a dry red blend. The Rosé is a gorgeous pink wine with beautifully bright flavor, showcasing hints of strawberry and citrus followed by a delightful, crisp finish. Smooth and sippable, the Red Blend features berry aromas, rich flavors of currant and spice, subtle tannins and a lasting finish with hints of toasted oak. For more information, visit Colts.com/wine