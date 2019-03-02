2019 Colts Free Agent Spotlight: J.J. Wilcox

With the NFL’s new league year starting at 4 p.m. ET on March 13, Colts.com takes a look at the Indianapolis Colts players set to become free agents, continuing today with unrestricted free agent-to-be J.J. Wilcox.

Mar 02, 2019 at 12:00 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

Player: J.J. Wilcox, 28

Position: Safety

Experience: Entering seventh NFL season in 2019

Free Agency Category: Unrestricted ("A player whose contract has expired and has four or more tenured years in the league. He may sign with any other team with no restrictions.")

2018 Synopsis: Signed as a free agent Dec. 18, Wilcox would appear in two regular-season contests with the Colts, finishing with five tackles and two special teams stops, while also starting in Indy's Divisional Round matchup against the Chiefs, finishing with six tackles and a pass defensed in that contest.

Top Safety Free Agents-To-Be: Earl Thomas, Landon Collins, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Tyrann Mathieu, Adrian Amos

Top Safety College Prospects: Johnathan Abram (Mississippi State), Taylor Rapp (Washington), Amani Hooker (Iowa), Nasir Adderley (Delaware), Juan Thronhill (Virginia)

