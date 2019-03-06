2019 Colts Free Agent Spotlight: Dontrelle Inman

INDIANAPOLIS — With the NFL's new league year starting at 4 p.m. ET on March 13, Colts.com takes a look at the Indianapolis Colts players set to become free agents, continuing today with unrestricted free agent-to-be Dontrelle Inman.

Player: Dontrelle Inman, 30

Position: Wide Receiver

Experience: Entering sixth NFL season in 2019

Free Agency Category: Unrestricted ("A player whose contract has expired and has four or more tenured years in the league. He may sign with any other team with no restrictions.")

2018 Synopsis: Signed as a free agent Oct. 16, Inman provided a solid veteran presence and playmaker for the Colts' offense. In nine games played with four starts, he finished with 28 receptions for 304 yards and three touchdowns, while also logging eight catches for 108 yards and another score in Indy's two postseason contests.

Top Wide Receiver Free Agents-To-Be: Golden Tate, Tyrell Williams, Adam Humphries, Cole Beasley, John Brown