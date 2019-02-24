2019 Colts Free Agent Spotlight: Chester Rogers

With the NFL’s new league year starting at 4 p.m. ET on March 13, Colts.com takes a look at the Indianapolis Colts players set to become free agents, continuing today with restricted free agent-to-be Chester Rogers.

Feb 24, 2019 at 12:00 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

Player: Chester Rogers, 25

Position: Wide Receiver

Experience: Entering fourth NFL season in 2019

Free Agency Category: Restricted ("A player whose contract has expired and has fewer than four tenured years in the league. He may sign an "Offer Sheet" with any other team, but his original team has seven days to match any offer he receives. If the original team does not match the offer, compensation will be awarded in the form of draft picks from the signing team. The round and quantity of picks are determined by the "Qualifying Offer" made by the player's original team. If a RFA is tendered a minimum qualifying offer the compensation is the equivalent of the round in which that player was originally selected. If that player was originally a rookie free agent, no compensation is awarded.")

2018 Synopsis: Rogers put in a career year as a receiver and as the Colts' punter returner in 2018. In 16 games with 10 starts, he logged 53 receptions for 485 yards and two touchdowns — all career highs — while also returning 23 punts for 215 yards (9.3 yards per return), including a career-long 51-yard punt return Week 11 against the Titans.

Top Wide Receiver Free Agents-To-Be: Golden Tate, Tyrell Williams, Adam Humphries, Cole Beasley, Jamison Crowder

Top Wide Receiver College Prospects: D.K. Metcalf (Mississippi), Marquise Brown (Oklahoma), A.J. Brown (Mississippi), Deebo Samuel (South Carolina), Riley Ridley (Georgia)

