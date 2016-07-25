2016 Colts Training Camp Preview

INDIANAPOLIS – The equipment has been packed and the pallets have gone up and down just about every hallway inside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

Anderson, Indiana is the Colts home away from home for the next two and a half weeks.

Unlike a majority of the NFL, the Colts elect to still go off-site for Training Camp.

Their temporary work environment takes them about 45 minutes northeast of Indianapolis, to Anderson University.

Thousands of fans will once again descend upon Anderson to take in the 11 open practices.

What are the storylines to watch at the 2016 Training Camp?

More System Installation

It's going to take a few days before the full pads come on in Anderson. When they do, we will begin to get a truer look into what Rob Chudzinski and Ted Monachino want to do with their units. The Colts left the spring offseason program extremely pleased with the quantity of install they were able to give, and then see the retention. Now, the Colts will get a five-game preseason slate to evaluate the roster and see how each system looks in live action.

Position Battles To Watch

It would be faint pencil, but the Colts could probably draw out around 20 of their 22 starters for Week One. Inside linebacker and right guard remain truly up in the air. This article goes in-depth on those two battles. In short, the Colts will have veterans Nate Irving and Sio Moore going at it for Jerrell Freeman's old spot, next to D'Qwell Jackson. Then at right guard, a quartet of guys will be competing to be next to center Ryan Kelly.

Health Concerns

Henry Anderson is by far the largest injury concern for the Colts. Anderson's status for Week One is in doubt as he still recovers from a November 2015 ACL injury. Besides Anderson, the handful of guys who sat out the offseason program should all be ready for the start of camp. Last year the Colts were able to stay away from the serious Training Camp injury. That would, obviously, be more than ideal again this season. With Arthur Jones now suspended for the first four games of 2016, the Colts will again have to count on their defensive line depth.

Fans Seeing Luck

Outside of the open minicamp practice at Lucas Oil Stadium, it's been a long time since Colts' fans have watched Andrew Luck in a game/practice setting. They will get that chance in Anderson. Luck wasn't hindered at all during the offseason program and believes he made some individual strides in May/June. The Training Camp work for Luck will be his first since signing a new six-year, $140 million deal.

Hall of Fame Break

At the end of the second week of camp, the Colts will head up to Canton, Ohio. On Saturday night, Marvin Harrison and Tony Dungy will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On Sunday night, the Colts will take on the Packers in the NFL's preseason opener. Following the trip to Canton, the Colts will return to Anderson for the final three practices of camp.

Rookies Joining Kelly?

We know that Ryan Kelly is going to be an opening day starter for the Colts. But what about the other rookies? Each year in camp, young players always emerge---like David Parry going from the third team at last year's camp to a Week One starter. Will any of the other 2016 draft picks join Kelly in the starting lineup come Sept. 11 against Detroit?Wednesday, July 27

