Colts position reset: Linebackers

The Colts signed EJ Speed to a contract extension while Bobby Okereke signed with the New York Giants as a free agent this spring. Speed primarily played the Sam (outside) linebacker spot while the Colts were in their base 4-3 defense last year, though he has the versatility to play the Will or Mike (inside) if needed as well. The Colts also return the franchise's new single-season tackles record-holder in Zaire Franklin, and Shaquille Leonard expressed optimism in his progress to getting back on the field during the spring after appearing in only three games during the 2022 season.