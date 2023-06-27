Colts position reset: Linebackers

On the roster
- No. 41 Grant Stuard (second season with Colts, third season in NFL)
- No. 44 Zaire Franklin (sixth season with Colts)
- No. 45 EJ Speed (fifth season with Colts)
- No. 47 Liam Anderson (rookie)
- No. 50 Segun Olubi (second season with Colts)
- No. 53 Shaquille Leonard (sixth season with Colts)
- No. 57 JoJo Domann (second season with Colts)
- No. 58 Donavan Mutin (rookie)
- No. 59 Cameron McGrone (second season with Colts, third season in NFL)
Where things stand
The Colts signed EJ Speed to a contract extension while Bobby Okereke signed with the New York Giants as a free agent this spring. Speed primarily played the Sam (outside) linebacker spot while the Colts were in their base 4-3 defense last year, though he has the versatility to play the Will or Mike (inside) if needed as well. The Colts also return the franchise's new single-season tackles record-holder in Zaire Franklin, and Shaquille Leonard expressed optimism in his progress to getting back on the field during the spring after appearing in only three games during the 2022 season.
Training camp sneak peek
Leonard's status – whether he's not practicing, is limited or is a full participant – will be a daily storyline during training camp. While the Colts' defense was solid last season, it missed Leonard's takeaway-generating juice (17 forced fumbles, 11 interceptions from 2018-2021). The Colts had 21 takeaways in 2022, 19th in the NFL.