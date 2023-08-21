Zaire Franklin set a Colts record in 2022. But his legacy – on and off the field – is just getting started.

It all hit Zaire Franklin on New Year's Day.

I'm not supposed to be here.

The kid from Philadelphia who grew up on welfare and food stamps, who lost the two people closest to him as a 16-year-old, who poured his life into football – he made it.

And he didn't just make it. He earned a contract extension, was a three-time team captain, a starting NFL linebacker and a soon-to-be record-holder. He started a foundation, Shelice’s Angels, in honor of his late mother and grandmother and continues to make a tremendous impact on young women through it.

On the field at MetLife Stadium, as those waves crashed over him before the Colts' Week 17 game against the New York Giants, Franklin broke down. He cried.

I'm not supposed to be here.

But I am.

"When you've been denied so long," Franklin said, "and when you have people telling you what you was but you didn't believe it. They were telling you what you were supposed to be the whole time.

"Man, and then to beat those odds?"

*

A few things Bobby Wagner said stuck in Franklin's mind this year.

"Anybody can have one good season," Wagner, the Seattle Seahawks linebacker who's had more than a few good seasons, cautioned Franklin.

And: "They're gonna see you coming now. Last year, they didn't see you coming."

In his first year as a full-time starter on defense, Franklin set a Colts record with 166 tackles. Using his high football IQ and thumping physicality, Franklin was a box-score-stuffing tone-setter. In the Colts' Week 3 win over the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, Franklin had 12 tackles to with a tackle for a loss, a quarterback hit and a pass break-up.

"I always thought he was a great player and just didn't necessarily have the opportunity," Wagner, who Franklin considers a mentor and inspiration both on and off the field, said. "Last year he had that opportunity and showed how good he could be in this league."

Franklin, throughout the 2022 season and into 2023, has managed to toe a line that isn't always easy for athletes to balance. He recognizes and celebrates his wins – "In this business if you don't," Franklin said, "nobody will" – yet understands there's more to accomplish than a single good season.

"If shiny things are what moves you, now you're more susceptible to being a one-hit wonder," Colts assistant linebackers coach Cato June said. "… But when that's not who you are and it's not your makeup — his makeup is being a leader. It's all about the team. And that's who he is. So him having success individually kind of is overshadowed by the team having success. It's easy when you're a man of character."

Franklin said he's already felt himself be "three steps ahead" of where he was at this time last year, when he was not only sliding into his first full-time starting gig but learning a new scheme under first-year defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Now in Year 2 under Bradley, Franklin is combining all his traits – "toughness, grit, durability, extremely smart," described linebackers coach Richard Smith – with experience in the style of defense he'll play on Sundays.

And he's continuing to put in the work necessary to have more than just one good season.