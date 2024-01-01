Colts LB Zaire Franklin breaks own franchise record for tackles in Week 17 win over Raiders

Zaire Franklin set a Colts franchise record in 2022. He broke his own record on Sunday.
With 10 tackles in the Colts' 23-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Franklin now has a franchise-record 170 tackles in 2023. Franklin's 166 tackles in 2022 established a new franchise record, but the former seventh-round pick didn't rest on his past accomplishments and blew past his own record with one week left in the 2023 season.
Franklin, who missed the Colts' Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers, also broke his own record for most games with 10 or more tackles in a season. Franklin had 10 in 2022 and now has 11 in 2023.
Entering Week 18, Franklin leads the NFL with his 170 tackles, four more than Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, who has the second-most tackles.
The last Colts player to lead the league in tackles was linebacker Shaquille Leonard, whose previous franchise record of 163 tackles topped the NFL in 2018.