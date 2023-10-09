Zack Moss nominated for Week 5 Ground Player of the Week

Following Zack Moss' Week 5 performance against the Tennessee Titans, he was nominated for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week. Fans can vote for Moss on FedEx Players Air and Ground players of the week | NFL.com.

Against the Titans, he rushed for a career-high 165 yards on 23 carries. He also had two rushing touchdowns, including a 56-yard score. This was the first game since 2021 that Moss has had multiple rushing touchdowns.

He joins Breece Hall (New York Jets) and De'Von Achane (Miami Dolphins) as nominees for the distinction.

For the 2023-24 season, the longest-running NFL sponsor-driven awards will once again proudly work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to make donations of $2,000 in the name of the winning quarterback and running back ($4,000 total) to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country.