Practice Notebook

Presented by

Practice Notebook: 'Next man up' buy-in fueling Colts' playoff push

Every team has a next man up mentality, but few teams have bought into it more than the 2023 Colts. 

Nov 30, 2023 at 03:37 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

OLpnb

"Next man up" is a reflexive mentality all football players have to possess. The games will be played no matter who's available.

For the Colts this year, that's meant playing several games without their starting quarterback (Anthony Richardson), star running back (Jonathan Taylor), multiple starting offensive linemen (Bernhard Raimann, Ryan Kelly, Braden Smith), their run-stuffing defensive tackle (Grover Stewart) and two starting cornerbacks (Dallis Flowers, JuJu Brents), among others. Team captain and starting linebacker Shaquille Leonard was waived last week, too.

Every team has a "next man up" mentality. Few teams embody it more than the 2023 Colts, who despite missing those players at times this season are 6-5 and very much in contention for a playoff spot.

"I think this year specifically, we've taken all that with grace," linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "I credit Shane (Steichen) with that too, just keeping everything about ball. Even when we were going through stuff with JT, going through losing Grover, going through Shaq and all that stuff, just keeping our focus on ball, keeping the main thing the main thing and that's why we're able to continue to succeed through all it."

Franklin's comments echo something general manager Chris Ballard said in an interview on the Official Colts Podcast during the bye week. 

"Here's the thing I really enjoy about Shane – it doesn't faze him," Ballard said. "You never hear 'woe is me.' It's like, 'alright, who we got up? Let's find a way to make it work.' And that's really encouraging."

The Colts this week learned Taylor will miss time with a thumb injury that required surgery, meaning Moss – again – will be counted on in a "next man up" role. But it's not just Moss' early-season production that's led to the Colts feeling confident their run game won't drop off in the middle of a playoff run – how Moss went about his business, whether as a starter or reserve, has fueled trust in the fourth-year running back.

"His preparation is always the same," running backs coach DeAndre Smith said. "... He's always taking notes, he's always ready to go at any given time. ... He's a great example of what a professional is supposed to be like. Whenever your number's called, you gotta be ready."

It's not just Moss setting a good example – the Colts are 6-3 when Gardner Minshew either starts or plays the majority of snaps behind center. Without Stewart, the Colts are still 3-2 – and while their run defense has slipped (4.8 yards/carryfoll allowed, 28th in NFL since Week 7), they've generated 10 takeaways in those five games (T-5th) and 22 sacks (fourth).

(Week 13 is the final game of Stewart's suspension.)

While those starting linemen have been out, rookie Blake Freeland and second-year former undrafted free agent Wesley French have held their own. Safety-turned-linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. picked off Baker Mayfield only a few days after he took Leonard's place on the 53-man roster. And 2023 seventh-round pick Jaylon Jones, who stepped in after Flowers sustained a season-ending Achilles' injury in Week 4, has been a bright spot on defense:

So as the Colts prepare to face the Titans without Taylor – and several other players – they'll do so deeply buying in to the sort of mindset December contenders need to have. 

"Adversity happens every day. It happens to me, it happens to you," Moss said. "Adversity is life. We got a lot of guys on this team who's battle tested and gone through adversity, from growing up to injuries or whatever it may be. And guys just know how to step up and play their role at a high level."

Thursday's practice report:

Related Content

news

Practice Notebook: With Jonathan Taylor out, Colts confident Zack Moss can get the job done – again

Moss enters Week 13 10th in the NFL in rushing yards and ninth among running backs in yards per carry. 
news

Practice Notebook: Facing a 'heck of a challenge' with Buccaneers coming to town, Colts secondary is ready to step up

So far this season, the Colts are 1-4 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The last home game they won came in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Practice Notebook: After Colts waive Shaquille Leonard, locker room vibes center on 'It's a tough business, but we gotta keep moving forward'

The Colts began preparing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – and adjusting to their reality with Shaquille Leonard no longer here – on Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. 
news

Practice Notebook: How Colts depth players on defense making the most of more increased playing time

During the Colts Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers, Isaiah Land, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Eric Johnson II and Segun Olubi set new season-highs in defensive snaps.
news

Practice Notebook: Bernhard Raimann kicks off special week ahead of Colts-Patriots game in Germany; Josh Downs, JuJu Brents do not practice

Raimann, a native Austrian, will have several family members in attendance for Sunday's game at Frankfurt Stadium, which is about six and a half hours away from his hometown of Vienna. 
news

Practice Notebook: Kwity Paye credits his mother for his strong game against the New Orleans Saints

Paye had a season-high six tackles Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints.
news

Practice Notebook: JuJu Brents will not practice this week as Colts sort through options at cornerback

Brents will not practice this week, head coach Shane Steichen said on Wednesday. 
news

Practice Notebook: Why Colts aren't looking to move Kenny Moore II out of the slot

Even with the Colts' depth at outside corner being tested, Moore has proven to be an invaluable member of the team's defense in the slot. 
news

Practice Notebook: Michael Pittman Jr. clears up postgame comments

Michael Pittman Jr. on Wednesday candidly and honestly explained comments made to the Indianapolis Star following Sunday's game. 
news

Practice Notebook: Wesley French, Blake Freeland showing Colts O-line can rely on young depth in 2023

French and/or Freeland have started four of the Colts' six games in 2023. 
news

Practice Notebook: What Colts teammates expect to see from Anthony Richardson after season-ending shoulder surgery

The rest of Richardson's rookie-year development will have to take place behind the scenes, as the team announced Wednesday the 2023 No. 4 overall pick will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising