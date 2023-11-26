During Colts debut, linebacker Ronnie Harrison shows off seamless transition to new role

After spending the first five years of his NFL career as a safety, Harrison made the move to linebacker after training camp concluded.

Nov 26, 2023 at 05:40 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Following the Colts decision to waive former All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard after six seasons, it created an opportunity for Ronnie Harrison to show case his growth at a new position.

A 2018 third round pick in the NFL Draft who'd spent his entire pro career as a safety until this summer, in his first game with the Colts, Harrison had a pass deflection and an interception. It was the sixth pick of his career.

"First of all, [he's a] ballhawk," linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "That guy's done it and he's not a rookie. He's played and made plays at this level, so I already knew he was capable. I told Ronnie from the beginning, I said, 'Look man, when you're out here with me I got your back no matter what. Just trust yourself and go get it.'

"He saw I had the receiver, and he made a play on the ball - that was a hell of a play. And honestly, he popped it off. He's the one who got the whole energy rolling on defense today."

To make the moment sweeter, it came just two plays after a tribute to Leonard was played on the big screens inside of the stadium.

"It was the biggest game of the year for me," Harrison said. "All eyes were on the linebackers after what happened last week, so I just wanted to come back and contribute any way I could."

Though Harrison had been practicing at linebacker for the past two and a half months, he'd been on the Colts' practice squad for the first 11 weeks of the season.

"After training camp, they [the Colts] moved me to WILL linebacker and the transition's been smooth," Harrison said. "It's kind of like safety a little bit. We're doing the same type of stuff, but just not at the same position. So, I'm still able to be effective like I would be at safety, so I like it."

However, with the departure of Leonard, it created a space for Harrison on the 53-man roster. Though Harrison had yet to play a down at this new position, Speed said he wasn't worried about it.

"He's a six-year vet in this league, so I don't think a new position or anything like that is something we should be worried about with him," linebacker EJ Speed said. "He's very comfortable on a football field and played at a high level in college and in the NFL in Cleveland."

Speed and the rest of the defense's confidence in Harrison proved warranted as he proved his prowess in Sunday's 27-20 win. Looking forward to showing how his experience as a defensive back can translate in his new role, Harrison said he is at his best when defending the pass.

"I'm definitely good in the pass game for sure as a linebacker," Harrison said. "Just being able to see the routes and formations, being able to adjust, knowing where the safety would be helps out a lot playing linebacker."

Related Content

news

Why Colts' full-team win over Buccaneers checked important box in AFC playoff race

The Colts improved to 6-5 with their Week 12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Why Colts see Samson Ebukam's strip-sack as a sign they're peaking at right time

During the Colts' three-game winning streak, their defense has gotten seven takeaways and sacked opposing quarterbacks 15 times.
news

Inside the gutsy fourth down playcall that helped push Colts past Buccaneers in Week 12

Gardner Minshew II's 30-yard completion to Mo Alie-Cox in the fourth quarter was the product of the perfect playcall against the right defense in a high-leverage situation. 
news

Jonathan Taylor scores two touchdowns in home win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Taylor's multi-touchdown game was his first since December of 2021.
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Buccaneers, Week 12

As the Colts prepare to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 12?
news

Colts-Buccaneers preview: One big thing to watch on offense, defense as AFC playoff push continues

The Colts are 5-5 and sit ninth in the AFC standings entering Week 12. 
news

Colts rule out CB JuJu Brents, C Ryan Kelly, TE Drew Ogletree for Week 12 game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Linebacker Grant Stuard (illness) is questionable to play Sunday. 
news

Opposition Research: Talking the Buccaneers with Brianna Dix

The Colts play the Buccaneers this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. The last time these teams squared off was in 2021 when the Buccaneers won 38-31.
news

Practice Notebook: Facing a 'heck of a challenge' with Buccaneers coming to town, Colts secondary is ready to step up

So far this season, the Colts are 1-4 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The last home game they won came in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Practice Notebook: After Colts waive Shaquille Leonard, locker room vibes center on 'It's a tough business, but we gotta keep moving forward'

The Colts began preparing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – and adjusting to their reality with Shaquille Leonard no longer here – on Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. 
news

Quarterback Anthony Richardson set to gain mental reps as he returns to Colts sideline

Richardson had surgery on his right throwing shoulder on October 24.
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising