During Colts debut, linebacker Ronnie Harrison shows off seamless transition to new role

Though Harrison had been practicing at linebacker for the past two and a half months, he'd been on the Colts' practice squad for the first 11 weeks of the season.

"After training camp, they [the Colts] moved me to WILL linebacker and the transition's been smooth," Harrison said. "It's kind of like safety a little bit. We're doing the same type of stuff, but just not at the same position. So, I'm still able to be effective like I would be at safety, so I like it."

However, with the departure of Leonard, it created a space for Harrison on the 53-man roster. Though Harrison had yet to play a down at this new position, Speed said he wasn't worried about it.

"He's a six-year vet in this league, so I don't think a new position or anything like that is something we should be worried about with him," linebacker EJ Speed said. "He's very comfortable on a football field and played at a high level in college and in the NFL in Cleveland."

Speed and the rest of the defense's confidence in Harrison proved warranted as he proved his prowess in Sunday's 27-20 win. Looking forward to showing how his experience as a defensive back can translate in his new role, Harrison said he is at his best when defending the pass.