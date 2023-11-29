Practice Notebook

Presented by

Practice Notebook: With Jonathan Taylor out, Colts confident Zack Moss can get the job done – again

Moss enters Week 13 10th in the NFL in rushing yards and ninth among running backs in yards per carry. 

Nov 29, 2023 at 04:04 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

DNBZMO

The Colts re-convened at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Wednesday with some bad news sandwiched between two pieces of good news.

The first bit of good news: The Colts currently hold spot in the AFC playoff picture. The bad news: Star running back Jonathan Taylor will miss time with a thumb injury that will require surgery

But the last slice of good news is the Colts can replace Taylor with the NFL's 10th-leading rusher in Zack Moss. 

"Obviously losing JT hurts," linebacker Zaire Franklin said, "but man, having Zack don't hurt."

While head coach Shane Steichen didn't have a timetable on when Taylor may return, he did say a trip to injured reserve – which would rule Taylor out for a minimum four games – was not being considered. Still: No matter how long Taylor is out, the Colts have plenty of confidence in Moss' ability to carry their run game in his absence. 

"I've already kind of done it before," Moss said. "Now's the time to do it again. That's why you prepare every day — you never know what's going to happen in this league."

After missing Week 1 with an arm injury, Moss started the Colts' next five games and totaled:

Table inside Article
Stat # NFL rank after Week 6
Attempts 96 T-7th
Yards 466 2nd
Yards/Attempt 4.8 8th
Rushing TD 4 T-4th
Explosive (10+ yard) runs 13 T-2nd
Missed Tackles Forced 23 5th

"When he's, like, really playing, he's leading the league," quarterback Gardner Minshew II said. "One of the best in the league, can make guys miss, getting some really hard yards you wouldn't expect. Excited to get him rolling again."

As Taylor increased his workload in late October into November, though, Moss' workload decreased: Over his next five games, Moss carried 45 times for 206 yards (4.6 yards/carry) with one touchdown. 

But Moss' mentality didn't change even as he saw fewer attempts over the last five games. 

"The way he prepares every week is awesome," Steichen said. "He's a great teammate, great in that running back room." 

Now that Moss will again take on a heavy workload for however long the Colts need, he'll have a legitimate opportunity to cross the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career. Entering Week 13, Moss has 672 rushing yards (10th in the NFL) and is averaging 4.8 yards/carry (9th among running backs). If he keeps that same yards per carry average, he'd need about 69 carries to reach 1,000 yards.

Moss, though, isn't thinking about reaching that mark – even with him slated to be an unrestricted free agent following the 2023 season. 

"It's out there but I think all those type of things come with team success," Moss said. "Right now it's about handling this week."

So as the Colts begin awaiting Taylor's return – "hopefully we'll have him back sooner than later," Steichen said – they'll do so without worrying about their run game struggling in the middle of a playoff run thanks to the presence of Moss. 

"Love giving him the ball," Minshew said. "He's been on my fantasy team all year – it's been great, so happy for me. Love Zack, excited to get him really rolling again."

Wednesday's practice report

Related Content

news

Practice Notebook: Facing a 'heck of a challenge' with Buccaneers coming to town, Colts secondary is ready to step up

So far this season, the Colts are 1-4 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The last home game they won came in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Practice Notebook: After Colts waive Shaquille Leonard, locker room vibes center on 'It's a tough business, but we gotta keep moving forward'

The Colts began preparing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – and adjusting to their reality with Shaquille Leonard no longer here – on Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. 
news

Practice Notebook: How Colts depth players on defense making the most of more increased playing time

During the Colts Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers, Isaiah Land, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Eric Johnson II and Segun Olubi set new season-highs in defensive snaps.
news

Practice Notebook: Bernhard Raimann kicks off special week ahead of Colts-Patriots game in Germany; Josh Downs, JuJu Brents do not practice

Raimann, a native Austrian, will have several family members in attendance for Sunday's game at Frankfurt Stadium, which is about six and a half hours away from his hometown of Vienna. 
news

Practice Notebook: Kwity Paye credits his mother for his strong game against the New Orleans Saints

Paye had a season-high six tackles Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints.
news

Practice Notebook: JuJu Brents will not practice this week as Colts sort through options at cornerback

Brents will not practice this week, head coach Shane Steichen said on Wednesday. 
news

Practice Notebook: Why Colts aren't looking to move Kenny Moore II out of the slot

Even with the Colts' depth at outside corner being tested, Moore has proven to be an invaluable member of the team's defense in the slot. 
news

Practice Notebook: Michael Pittman Jr. clears up postgame comments

Michael Pittman Jr. on Wednesday candidly and honestly explained comments made to the Indianapolis Star following Sunday's game. 
news

Practice Notebook: Wesley French, Blake Freeland showing Colts O-line can rely on young depth in 2023

French and/or Freeland have started four of the Colts' six games in 2023. 
news

Practice Notebook: What Colts teammates expect to see from Anthony Richardson after season-ending shoulder surgery

The rest of Richardson's rookie-year development will have to take place behind the scenes, as the team announced Wednesday the 2023 No. 4 overall pick will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. 
news

Practice notebook: As a run blocker and pass catcher, Drew Ogletree showing promise as a 'real' tight end

Ogletree showed toughness and physicality as a run blocker over his career high 40 snaps in the Colts' Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising