5 Colts Things Learned, Week 12: Shane Steichen stays aggressive, Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss spark run game, Wesley French solid again at center

4. Wesley French stepped in and played well, again.

Another reason why the Colts' rushing attack had an impactful Sunday: There wasn't a drop-off with center Ryan Kelly out with a concussion. Wesley French, the 2022 undrafted free agent who started Weeks 3 and 4, filled in for Kelly and had a solid afternoon against not only one of the NFL's top run defenses, but one of the NFL's most aggressive defensive schemes in the Todd Bowles-coached Buccaneers.

While the Buccaneers didn't blitz as much as they had previously this season – Tampa Bay blitzed on about one-third of the Colts' passing plays, down from the near 50 percent clip they blitzed at prior to Week 12 – the Colts still leaned on French to make the right calls and identifications to get them in the right looks to pick up extra pressure when it came.

One example: Early in the third quarter, with the Colts facing a third and six at their own 29 yard line, the Buccaneers lined up with three down linemen and two outside linebackers in two-point stances. Defensive tackle Vita Vea was lined up as a zero technique (directly across from French), with linebacker Devin White a few yards behind him.

The Buccaneers bring pressure at the snap, with White blitzing to the right and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. blitzing up the middle through the A-gap. The protection slid to the right, with left guard Quenton Nelson picking up Vea and French cooly blocking White. Running back Jonathan Taylor picked up Winfield, giving Minshew a clean pocket and clear window to zip a pass to tight end Will Mallory to convert the third down. The Colts wound up turning that conversion into a possession that ended with a field goal, putting them up by 10 points early in the third quarter.

"He's just a gamer," Nelson said of French. "He's always ready to do, and he's extremely confident in himself I think because of how hard he works and what he puts in. That piece of him coming in and being able to do his job on a consistent basis is so fortunate for this group. And then he has to make all the calls too, get everyone on the same page all day and just did a great job and he's gotta keep it up."

French has developed a weekly routine he sticks to whether he will start, could start or won't start a given game. It's paid off for him, as he held his own in Week 3 against the blitz-happy Baltimore Ravens and in Week 4 against the Aaron Donald-led Los Angeles Rams. While Kelly has played well this season – he's Pro Football Focus' fifth highest-graded center – that the Colts have been able to win without their experienced veteran center shines a light on French's dedication and work ethic.