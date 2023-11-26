Inside the gutsy fourth down playcall that helped push Colts past Buccaneers in Week 12

Gardner Minshew II's 30-yard completion to Mo Alie-Cox in the fourth quarter was the product of the perfect playcall against the right defense in a high-leverage situation. 

Nov 26, 2023 at 06:30 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Mo Alie-Cox was giddy as he put his hand in the turf for a fourth-and-one near midfield in the fourth quarter. 

He saw six Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive linemen lined up in three-point stances, matching the Colts' six offensive linemen on the field. Flanking those linemen were linebacker Sir'Vocea Dennis and safety Ryan Neal. And creeping up toward the line of scrimmage were linebackers Devin White and K.J. Britt and cornerback Carlton Davis III. 

Alie-Cox knew it before the ball was even snapped.

We got 'em.  

"You're getting in your three-point stance, you're just like a kid in a candy store," Alie-Cox said. "You're so excited because you know it's going to work."

At the snap, White, Britt and Davis – just as the Colts expected – crashed toward the line of scrimmage, selling out to stop the run. Alie-Cox faked like he was going to block White, then dashed upfield. Quarterback Gardner Minshew II gave a little extra sell on the play fake to running back Jonathan Taylor, then floated the ball downfield to a wide-open Alie-Cox.

The play gained 30 yards, and the Colts turned the fourth down conversion into a Taylor touchdown a few plays later. Alie-Cox's reception proved critical in the Colts' 27-20 Week 12 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

"You talk about it in a meeting but to actually see it unfold on the field and then actually completing it, you just see the excitement from everybody on the sideline and in the huddle," Alie-Cox said. "It was a critical point in the game, and kudos to coach for calling it."

Head coach Shane Steichen said tight ends coach Tom Manning proposed the play while the Colts' coaching staff was gameplanning for short-yardage situations last week. The Buccaneers had a specific look when in their goal line defense, and the Colts felt they could exploit that in a short-yardage situation further upfield. 

Steichen liked it. But the play required a fullback. So Steichen's follow-up question was: Who are we putting in there?

The Colts settled on an unconventional player: Linebacker Zaire Franklin. 

Steichen went to Franklin and told him he'd get his first career snap on offense if the play were called, with the directive to work inside out and set the edge for Minshew on the play-action pass. Franklin, jokingly, lobbied for the ball to be thrown his way. Maybe next time, Steichen laughed. 

But by putting Franklin on the field, the Colts went for a hard sell that they'd call a running play. Again: It worked. 

"Anything I can do to the help the team," Franklin said. "Shoutout to Shane for being creative, shoutout to the offense for helping me out.

"... Now I got a play in," Franklin added with a grin, "now I need targets."

The Colts didn't rep the play in practice, Alie-Cox said, just in a walkthrough setting. And it wasn't intended to be called near midfield – the thought was, if we have a short-yardage situation inside the Buccaneers' 30-yard line, we can call it then. Nobody flinched, though, when Steichen called the play at the Buccaneers' 49-yard line. 

Alie-Cox gained 30 yards – which would've been a touchdown had the play been called inside the 30. 

This was one of the Colts' three fourth down conversions – on four tries – on Sunday. A similarly well-designed and executed playcall generated a 24-yard completion to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on fourth-and-one near midfield in the second quarter, with Minshew scrambling for a touchdown six plays later. The second conversion set up an end-of-half field goal try for Matt Gay, whose 58-yard kick missed off the left upright.

And the last conversion set the Colts up to take a 27-17 lead midway through the fourth quarter, proving critical in Sunday's win. 

Not only did those plays give the Colts a better chance to win, they boosted the trust Steichen has in his players to convert fourth downs in should-we-punt-or-not territory. 

"You have to earn that trust because if it doesn't go right, then everybody looks bad and then it falls back on him because he's the play caller," Pittman said. "You definitely have to earn that trust and we're just going to keep on building and building."

The pass to Alie-Cox, though, was one of those rare times where a team not only has the right playcall, but the right look for the playcall to be a virtual lock to work. Those maybe happen once or twice a game, if that. In this case, the Colts designed the right play for the look they got, and called it at the exact right time in the game to maximize its impact not only on Week 12, but on the AFC playoff picture. 

"We were just waiting for the right time to call it," Steichen said, "and it came up in a big-time situation. And we went for it and hit it."

Game Photos: Colts vs. Buccaneers, Week 12

View in-game highlights from the Colts versus Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 26.

2023 In-game Gallery-112623-TB
1 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_001
2 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_002
3 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_003
4 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_004
5 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_005
6 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_006
7 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_007
8 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_008
9 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_009
10 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_010
11 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_011
12 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_012
13 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_013
14 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_014
15 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_015
16 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_016
17 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_017
18 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_018
19 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_019
20 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_020
21 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_021
22 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_022
23 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_023
24 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_024
25 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_025
26 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_026
27 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_027
28 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_028
29 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_029
30 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_030
31 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_031
32 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_032
33 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_033
34 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_034
35 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_035
36 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_036
37 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_037
38 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_038
39 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_039
40 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_040
41 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_041
42 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_042
43 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_043
44 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_044
45 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_045
46 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_046
47 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_047
48 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_048
49 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_049
50 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_050
51 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_051
52 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_052
53 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_053
54 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_054
55 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_055
56 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_056
57 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_057
58 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_058
59 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_059
60 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_060
61 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_061
62 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_062
63 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_063
64 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_064
65 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_065
66 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_066
67 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_067
68 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_068
69 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_069
70 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_070
71 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_071
72 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_072
73 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_073
74 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_074
75 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_075
76 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_076
77 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_077
78 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_078
79 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_079
80 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_080
81 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_081
82 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_082
83 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_082b
84 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_083
85 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_084
86 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_085
87 / 88
2023_1126_TB_ingame_086
88 / 88
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Why Colts' full-team win over Buccaneers checked important box in AFC playoff race

The Colts improved to 6-5 with their Week 12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts DT DeForest Buckner nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees are chosen for their demonstration of on-field sportsmanship. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 12 game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Colts released their Week 12 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Statements from Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard, Shane Steichen on Colts waiving LB Shaquille Leonard

Leonard was waived on Tuesday. 
news

Firmly in AFC Playoff race, Colts return from bye week focused on present, not postseason picture

The Colts are 5-5 and sit ninth in the AFC standings after their Week 11 bye. 
news

Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 11

After 11 weeks, the Colts are third in the AFC South standings with a 5-5 record. 
news

Chris Ballard offers insight into Anthony Richardson's progress, Shane Steichen's impact, Josh Downs' upside and more on Official Colts Podcast

You can watch the full interview below and on the Colts' YouTube page, or download the episode of the Official Colts Podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. 
news

From Marvin Harrison Jr. to Caleb Downs, Colts' family ties in college football run deep

As the team enjoys its bye week, here is a look at the current and former Colts who have relatives making a name for themselves in the college football ranks.
news

Colts nominate COO Pete Ward for 2023 NFL Salute to Service Award

Fans can vote for Ward to be named a finalist for the award by clicking the link below. 
news

Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 10

After 10 weeks, the Colts are third in the AFC South standings with a 5-5 record. 
news

Frankfurt shines as NFL's international stage expands in Germany

Sunday's Colts-Patriots game at Frankfurt Stadium capped a remarkable few weeks in Germany for the NFL.
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising