Why Jonathan Taylor's superpower is key for Colts countering an NFL-wide trend

The NFL in 2026 is all about explosive plays. Offensive coordinators are constantly trying to get them; defensive coordinators are constantly trying to prevent them.

Over the last few years, defensive coordinators have found ways to limit those chunk gains through the air, largely by playing both safeties deep as opposed to dropping one into the box. From 2016-2020, offenses averaged 5.7 explosive (15+ yards) passing plays per game. From 2021-2025, that dropped to 5.3; it may seem small, but explosive plays are a skeleton key to unlock drives that end with points. From 2016-2020, offenses averaged +.025 EPA per play; from 2021-2025, offenses averaged -.004 EPA per play.

So how does an offense counter it being more difficult than ever (at least in recent memory) to generate explosive plays through the air?

One answer: Have a running back who can get you those explosive plays himself.

Like Jonathan Taylor.

From 2021-2025, Taylor gained 15+ yards on 69 rushes, third in the NFL behind only Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley. Sixteen of those rushes went for touchdowns, behind only Henry's 18.

And out of 47 players with 20+ rushes of 15+ yards in the last five seasons, only Taylor averaged over 30 yards per carry on those. Meaning: Taylor isn't just getting explosive plays, he's detonating an entire defensive plan when he breaks into the open field.

Plenty of these big-time runs by Taylor, too, come after contact. Taylor in 2025 led the NFL in rushing yards after contact (637) and missed tackles forced (93).