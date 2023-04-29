Colts' needs, board align in snagging Julius Brents, Josh Downs on Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft

But after trading back and still getting someone high on the Colts' board, Ballard later tried to trade up.

For about 30 minutes Friday evening, the Colts called around the NFL, trying to find a team willing to slide back to No. 79 – and ensure the team could get the guy on their board they coveted the most.

There weren't any bites. So the Colts were left to let the draft come to them – and it did when North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs was still available at No. 79.

"We didn't expect him to be there," Ballard said, underscoring his urgency to move up earlier in the night.

The Colts had their eye on Downs for a while, even as early as a year ago when the hyper-productive, 5-foot-9 receiver caught Ballard's eye while watching film of ex-North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (who was a fifth-round pick of the Washington Commanders in 2022). Downs blew away Colts wide receivers coach – and, you know, one of the best receivers in franchise history – Reggie Wayne at the NFL Combine, to the point where Wayne told Downs: "I need you on my squad."

"Reggie came over and said, man, this Josh Downs — it's incredible," Ballard said. "He had a great workout."

At 5-foot-9, Downs is the shortest wide receiver drafted by the Colts since 1990; at 171 pounds, he'll be the second-lightest player on the team (behind only the 170-pound Isaiah Rodgers Sr.). But Downs is not someone whose size has negatively impacted his game; he's sturdily built and his quickness, speed, tough-to-tackle agility and natural feel for playing receiver led him to consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022 at North Carolina.

And it made sense to add Downs, who the Colts believe has flexibility to play both in the slot and out wide, to a receiver room bookended by the 6-foot-4 Michael Pittman Jr. and 6-foot-3 Alec Pierce.

"We wanted to add more speed," Ballard said. "Whether he was – with the size at the end of the day, didn't really matter. He is a good complement to what we have."

Brents and Downs both fit the broad profile of Colts' draft picks in recent years – they have top-shelf athletic traits and high football character. And that's a combination proven to give players the best chance to succeed in their college-to-the-pros transition, which Brents and Downs will now embark on making in Indianapolis.