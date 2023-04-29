Draft

Indianapolis native Julius Brents hopes to bring winning ways back to Colts

Brents grew up in Indianapolis with Peyton Manning and Bob Sanders as his favorite players, and was drafted in the second round by the Colts on Friday. 

Apr 28, 2023 at 09:37 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Julius Brents was watching Day 2 of the NFL Draft with friends and family at Birdies in Westfield when a with a 317 number flashed across his phone.

"I was just praying nobody was prank calling me," Brents said.

It wasn't a prank – it was his hometown Colts on the other line, telling Brents they were taking him with the 44th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"Being a Colts fan my whole life, growing up watching – Peyton Manning was my favorite player growing up with Bob Sanders," Brents said. "Now, just being able to put on that same Horseshoe man, it's nothing short of a blessing. It's crazy, but I know this is just the start of the journey. I'm just ready to get to work man."

Brents will get to work as part of the Colts' secondary where his remarkable length (a near 83-inch wingspan) and athleticism (he recorded a 41.5-inch vertical leap at the NFL Combine) will slide into a group featuring guys like Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Dallis Flowers, Rodney Thomas II, Julian Blackmon and Nick Cross, among others. The Warren Central alum played his college ball at Iowa (2018-2020) and Kansas State (2021-2022), and recorded six interceptions and 10 pass break-ups over 46 games (32 starts).

In 2022, Brents allowed just a 55.6 passer rating when targeted in coverage, per Pro Football Focus.

"The talent that God has blessed me with, with my length and things of that nature, being able to use that to my advantage, get hands on guys, deter the route, throw off the timing, things of that nature," Brents said. "I would say just my smarts. I'm a smart football player. I'm real intentional how I attack the game. I don't go into it blind. Make sure I have a strict plan where regardless if it's taking care of my body or how I want to go about the process of watching film. So, continue to keep improving in that area but man, just having those different tangibles and then being able to tie it together with the football smarts, I feel like I'm a perfect fit for this team."

Brents – who goes by the nickname "Juju" as well – feels like he has the versatility to succeed in whatever defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and defensive backs coach Ron Milus' vision for him is.

"Definitely you know, the length, having that outside, being able to disrupt guys, get hands on people and being able to have that versatility as well to switch it up," Brents said. "If you need me for that press corner, 100 percent can do that. If you need me to be that guy where I need to be a little bit more zone coverage, having eyes on the quarterback and making a play on the ball, 100 percent. So, definitely the versatility and just my physical attributes. There's a lot to my game. I'm just looking forward to being able to showcase it."

First Look: Julius Brents, cornerback, Kansas State

View photos of Kansas State CB Julius Brents, selected 44 overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Julius Brents (23) defends during an NCAA football game against Stanford on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
1 / 16

Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Julius Brents (23) defends during an NCAA football game against Stanford on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas State defensive back Julius Brents lines up against Stanford during an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
2 / 16

Kansas State defensive back Julius Brents lines up against Stanford during an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. (2) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown as Kansas State defensive back Julius Brents (23) defends during third quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
3 / 16

Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. (2) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown as Kansas State defensive back Julius Brents (23) defends during third quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E. Braley/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas State defensive back Julius Brents, left, knocks a pass away from Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
4 / 16

Kansas State defensive back Julius Brents, left, knocks a pass away from Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E. Braley/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas State defensive back Julius Brents lines up against Stanford during an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
5 / 16

Kansas State defensive back Julius Brents lines up against Stanford during an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas State defensive back Julius Brents, top, breaks up a pass meant for Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, bottom, during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
6 / 16

Kansas State defensive back Julius Brents, top, breaks up a pass meant for Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, bottom, during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E. Braley/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. (17) tries to jump through the tackle by Kansas State defensive back Julius Brents (23) during the second half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
7 / 16

LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. (17) tries to jump through the tackle by Kansas State defensive back Julius Brents (23) during the second half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Michael Wyke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents (23) intercepts a pass intended for West Virginia wide receiver Reese Smith (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
8 / 16

Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents (23) intercepts a pass intended for West Virginia wide receiver Reese Smith (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

Kathleen Batten/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) is tackled by Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents (23) in the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
9 / 16

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) is tackled by Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents (23) in the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents (23) looks to the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
10 / 16

Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents (23) looks to the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU wide receiver Blair Conwright (0) cannot make a reception in front of Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents (23) during the second half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
11 / 16

TCU wide receiver Blair Conwright (0) cannot make a reception in front of Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents (23) during the second half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American defensive back Julius Brents of Kansas State breaks up a pas intended for American wide receiver Jonathan Mingo of Mississippi during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
12 / 16

American defensive back Julius Brents of Kansas State breaks up a pas intended for American wide receiver Jonathan Mingo of Mississippi during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kansas St. defensive back Julius Brents makes a catch at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Kara Durrette via AP)
13 / 16

Kansas St. defensive back Julius Brents makes a catch at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Kara Durrette via AP)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
Kansas St. defensive back Julius Brents performs the vertical jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Kara Durrette via AP)
14 / 16

Kansas St. defensive back Julius Brents performs the vertical jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Kara Durrette via AP)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
Kansas St. defensive back Julius Brents prepares to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Kara Durrette via AP)
15 / 16

Kansas St. defensive back Julius Brents prepares to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Kara Durrette via AP)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
Kansas St. defensive back Julius Brents runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Kara Durrette via AP)
16 / 16

Kansas St. defensive back Julius Brents runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Kara Durrette via AP)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
