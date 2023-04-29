Indianapolis native Julius Brents hopes to bring winning ways back to Colts

Brents will get to work as part of the Colts' secondary where his remarkable length (a near 83-inch wingspan) and athleticism (he recorded a 41.5-inch vertical leap at the NFL Combine) will slide into a group featuring guys like Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Dallis Flowers, Rodney Thomas II, Julian Blackmon and Nick Cross, among others. The Warren Central alum played his college ball at Iowa (2018-2020) and Kansas State (2021-2022), and recorded six interceptions and 10 pass break-ups over 46 games (32 starts).

In 2022, Brents allowed just a 55.6 passer rating when targeted in coverage, per Pro Football Focus.

"The talent that God has blessed me with, with my length and things of that nature, being able to use that to my advantage, get hands on guys, deter the route, throw off the timing, things of that nature," Brents said. "I would say just my smarts. I'm a smart football player. I'm real intentional how I attack the game. I don't go into it blind. Make sure I have a strict plan where regardless if it's taking care of my body or how I want to go about the process of watching film. So, continue to keep improving in that area but man, just having those different tangibles and then being able to tie it together with the football smarts, I feel like I'm a perfect fit for this team."

Brents – who goes by the nickname "Juju" as well – feels like he has the versatility to succeed in whatever defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and defensive backs coach Ron Milus' vision for him is.