WHAT TO LOOK FOR – WEEK 8

](http://careyindiana.com/)

SO CLOSE:Close games have been a staple of the 2012 season as 62 games have been decided by eight points or fewer and 57 games by seven points or fewer, both of which are the most through the first seven weeks of a season in NFL history. Those totals are already tied for the third-most and fourth-most, respectively, through the first eight weeks of any year.

Through Week 7, 30 games in 2012 have been determined by three points or fewer.

The most games decided by eight points, seven points or three points or fewer in a season's first eight weeks:

MOST GAMES DECIDED BY EIGHT POINTS OR FEWER * * MOST GAMES DECIDED BY SEVEN POINTS OR FEWER * * MOST GAMES DECIDED BY THREE POINTS OR FEWER SEASON THROUGH WEEK 8 * * SEASON THROUGH WEEK 8 * * SEASON THROUGH WEEK 8 1999 66 1999 62 1999 42 2010 65 1983 60 2010 33 2012 *62 2011 58 2006 33 1983 62 2012 *57 1988 32 2011 61 1987 57 1983 32 2002 61 *Through Week 7 *Through Week 7 2012 *30 *Through Week 7

-- NFL --

ABOVE AVERAGE:Quarterbacks have been historically efficient in 2012, combining for a league-wide passer rating of 86.4 and a completion percentage of 61.9. Both are on pace to be the highest of any season in NFL history and would surpass records set in 2011 (84.3 passer rating) and 2007 (61.2 completion percentage), respectively.

Three active quarterbacks rank among the top five all-time in career passing yards per game with averages above 250. The top two – New Orleans' DREW BREES(267.7 yards per game) and PEYTON MANNING(264.7 yards per game) – will compete on *Sunday Night Football *this weekend.

The quarterbacks with the most career passing yards per game (minimum 100 games):

PLAYER TEAM(S) PASS YD. PER GAME *Drew Brees San Diego, New Orleans 267.7 *Peyton Manning Indianapolis, Denver 264.7 Kurt Warner St. Louis, Arizona 260.8 Dan Marino Miami 253.6 *Tom Brady New England 250.5 *Active

-- NFL --

NICE BREES:New Orleans quarterback DREW BREESowns 299 career touchdown passes and has passed for at least one touchdown in 49 consecutive games, the longest such streak all-time.

With at least one touchdown on Sunday Night Football, Brees will record his 300th career touchdown pass in his 161st game, tying New England's TOM BRADY(161) for the third-fewest games to reach the mark in league annals.

The players to reach 300 passing touchdowns in the fewest games in NFL history:

PLAYER TEAM(S) YEARS GAMES TO 300 TD PASSES Peyton Manning Indianapolis 1998-2007 157 Dan Marino Miami 1983-1994 157 Tom Brady New England 2000-2011 161 Brett Favre Green Bay 1991-2002 167 Fran Tarkenton Minnesota, NY Giants 1961-1976 217 John Elway Denver 1983-1998 234 *Drew Brees San Diego, New Orleans 2001-2012 160 *299 career passing TDs

If Brees passes for at least 300 yards at Denver on Sunday night, he will tie Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO(63) for the second-most 300-yard passing games in league annals. Broncos quarterback PEYTON MANNING(67) holds the all-time record.

The players with the most 300-yard passing games in NFL history:

PLAYER 300-YARD GAMES *Peyton Manning 67 Dan Marino 63 *Drew Brees 62 Brett Favre 62 Kurt Warner 52 Active

-- NFL --

OCTOBER-BEST:Three active quarterbacks – the New York Giants' ELI MANNING(26-5, .839), New England's TOM BRADY(33-11, .750) and Pittsburgh's BEN ROETHLISBERGER (24-8, .750) – look to improve their top-level October*winning percentages *among starting quarterbacks (minimum 20 starts) in the Super Bowl era (since 1966).

Manning, who ranks first overall among the group, and the Giants head to NFC East rival Dallas, where he has won the past two October meetings between the clubs.

Brady's and Roethlisberger's .750 October winning percentages are currently tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer SONNY JURGENSEN for the fourth-highest mark.

Against St. Louis this Sunday, Brady and the Patriots seek their second win at London's historic Wembley Stadium, which will host its sixth regular-season International Series game in as many seasons. New England claimed a 35-7 victory over Tampa Bay in the International Series' third installment (October 25, 2009).

Roethlisberger and the Steelers host Washington, which he is 2-0 against during his career.

The starting quarterbacks (minimum 20 starts) with the best October winning percentages in the Super Bowl era:

PLAYER TEAM(S) W-L-T WIN PCT. *Eli Manning NY Giants 26-5-0 .839 Kordell Stewart Pittsburgh, Chicago 16-4-0 .800 Daryle Lamonica Buffalo, Oakland 18-5-3 .771 *Tom Brady New England 33-11-0 .750 *Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh 24-8-0 .750 Sonny Jurgensen Philadelphia, Washington 21-7-3 .750 *Active *Note: Prior to 1972, tie games were not included in winning percentage.

-- NFL --

HEY TONY:Atlanta tight end TONY GONZALEZin 2012*leads all NFL tight ends with 43 receptions, and his 430 receiving yards rank first in the NFC and second in the league among the position group (ROB GRONKOWSKI*, 434 yards). Gonzalez is on pace (114 receptions) to break his own record for the most receptions by a tight end in a single season (102 in 2004).

The 16-year veteran has recorded four receiving touchdowns in 2012, tied for the second-most in the NFC, to increase his record among tight ends to 99. With one touchdown catch at Philadelphia this Sunday, Gonzalez will become the first tight end and the eighth player in league history to amass 100 touchdown receptions.

If Gonzalez (1,192 receptions) records eight receptions in Week 8, he will join Pro Football Hall of Famer JERRY RICE(1,549) as the only players with 1,200 career receptions.

Gonzalez's notable all-time NFL receiving totals:

RECEIVING CATEGORY TOTAL ALL-TIME RANK AMONG TEs Career Receiving TDs 99 1st Career Receptions 1,192 1st Career Receiving Yards 13,768 1st Single-Season Receptions (2004) 102 1st Single-Season Receptions (2012) *114 *1st *Projected

-- NFL --

WHAT'S THE RUSH:Tennessee running back CHRIS JOHNSONrushed for a season-high 195 yards on 18 carries (10.8 avg.) with two touchdowns in Week 7. It marked the 27th 110 yard rushing game of his career.

With at least 110 rushing yards against Indianapolis on Sunday, Johnson will tie Pro Football Hall of Famer JIM BROWN(28) for the second-most 110 yard rushing games in a player's first five years.

The players with the most 110 yard rushing games in their first five seasons: