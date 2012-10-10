WHAT TO LOOK FOR – WEEK 6

WHAT TO LOOK FOR – WEEK 6

Oct 10, 2012 at 11:49 AM
NFL Public Relations
nfl-a.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

]()

CLIMBING BACK:Teams off to a slow start are justified in believing that they can turn it around. Since the current playoff format (12 teams) was instituted in 1990, 13 teams have rebounded from being at least three games under .500 after the season's first five weeks or later to qualify for the postseason. Since 1990, teams that were three or more games below .500 after Week 5 or later and made the playoffs:

YEAR

TEAM

RECORD

FINAL RECORD

ADVANCED TO

1990

New Orleans Saints

2-5

8-8

Wild Card

1992

San Diego Chargers

1-4

11-5

Divisional

1993

Houston Oilers

1-4

12-4

Divisional

1994

New England Patriots

3-6

10-6

Wild Card

1995

Detroit Lions

2-5, 3-6

10-6

Wild Card

1995

San Diego Chargers

4-7

9-7

Wild Card

1996

Jacksonville Jaguars

3-6, 4-7

9-7

Championship Game

2002

Tennessee Titans

1-4

11-5

Championship Game

2002

New York Jets

1-4, 2-5

9-7

Divisional

2004

Green Bay Packers

1-4

10-6

Wild Card

2008

San Diego Chargers

4-7, 4-8, 5-8

8-8

Divisional

2010

Seattle Seahawks

6-9

7-9

Divisional

2011

Denver Broncos

1-4, 2-5

8-8

Divisional

 

-- NFL --

MILE-HIGH MANNING: Denver quarterback PEYTON MANNING will face the San Diego Chargers on Monday Night Football. Manning has 36 career games with at least three touchdown passes and zero interceptions, including two such games in 2012. With at least three touchdowns and zero interceptions on Monday night, Manning would surpass BRETT FAVRE (36) for the most such games in NFL history.

The players with the most games with three-plus touchdown passes and zero interceptions in NFL history:

PLAYER

MOST GAMES WITH 3 TD PASSES & 0 INTs

Brett Favre

36

Peyton Manning

*36

Tom Brady

32*

Drew Brees

24*

Dan Marino

18

Fran Tarkenton

18

*Active

 

-- NFL --

 

THE RACE IS ON:Houston defensive end J.J. WATTand Green Bay linebacker CLAY MATTHEWS will be featured when the Texans and Packers meet on Sunday Night Football. Watt, who ranks second in the NFL with 7.5 sacks and Matthews, who has an NFL-best eight sacks, can both challenge to rank in the top three for the most sacks through a team's first six games since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

The players with the most sacks through a team's first six games:

PLAYER

TEAM

YEAR

SACKS

Keith Millard

Minnesota Vikings

1989

12

Kevin Greene

Carolina Panthers

1998

11

Michael Strahan

New York Giants

2001

10.5

six tied

10

NO LUCK HERE:Indianapolis rookie quarterback ANDREW LUCK has passed for 300 yards (313 and 362) in each of the Colts' past two games.

With a 300-yard performance on Sunday against the New York Jets, Luck will become the first rookie quarterback to pass for 300 yards in three consecutive games in NFL history. 

 

MR. OCTOBER: In a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game, ELI MANNING and the New York Giants will travel to San Francisco. For his career, Manning is 24-5 (.828) as a starter in October, the best mark among quarterbacks who began their career in the Super Bowl era. 

The highest career winning percentage in October among quarterbacks who began their career in the Super Bowl era (minimum 20 starts):

PLAYER

RECORD IN OCTOBER

WIN PCT.

*Eli Manning

24-5

.828

Kordell Stewart

16-4

.800

Daryle Lamonica

18-5-3

.771

Ben Roethlisberger*

23-7

.767

Tom Brady*

32-10

.762

*Active

Note: Ties prior to 1972 did not count in winning percentage.

 

-- NFL --

 

AIMING FOR NO. 1 SPOT:  Pittsburgh quarterback BEN ROETHLISBERGER (27,703) needs 287 passing yards on Thursday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans to surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer TERRY BRADSHAW for the most career passing yards in Steelers history. In 14 seasons (1970-1983) with the Steelers, Bradshaw played in 168 games; Roethlisberger will play in his 119th career game on Thursday night.

PLAYER

GAMES PLAYED

PASSING YARDS

Terry Bradshaw

168

27,989

*Ben Roethlisberger

118

27,703

*Active

 

-- NFL --

JUST CRUZ-ING: New York Giants wide receiver VICTOR CRUZ will play in his 25th career game when the Giants face the 49ers on Sunday. In 24 career games, Cruz has totaled 119 receptions for 1,974 receiving yards and can challenge the top five for the most receptions and receiving yards among players in their first 25 games in NFL history.

The players with the most receptions through the first 25 games of a career in NFL history:

PLAYER

TEAM

RECEPTIONS

Anquan Boldin

Arizona Cardinals

154

Reggie Bush

New Orleans Saints

143

Marques Colston

New Orleans Saints

138

Tom Fears

Los Angeles Rams

131

Charley Hennigan

Houston Oilers

126

Victor Cruz

New York Giants

*119

*In 24 career games

The players with the most receiving yards through the first 25 games of a career in NFL history:

PLAYER

TEAM

REC. YARDS

Charley Hennigan

Houston Oilers

2,468

Bill Groman

Houston Oilers

2,453

Billy Howton

Green Bay Packers

2,138

Lance Alworth

San Diego Chargers

2,118

Bob Hayes

Dallas Cowboys

2,084

Victor Cruz

New York Giants

*1,974

*In 24 career games

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts CB Dallis Flowers looking to pick up in 2024 where he left off in 2023

Flowers felt like he was playing the best ball of his career prior to an Achilles injury that ended his 2023 season in Week 4. 
news

Anthony Richardson's pairing with Jonathan Taylor an intriguing unknown as Colts eye more explosive offense in 2024

Anthony Richardson was on the field for two plays with Jonathan Taylor in 2023. 
news

How O-line coach Tony Sparano Jr. pushed Colts' offensive line turnaround in 2023

The Colts' offensive line entered 2023 with the same starting five it had in 2022 – but with a new position coach. And that coach, Tony Sparano Jr., turned out to be the exact person the Colts' O-line needed. 
news

2024 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2024 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!
news

Why Colts were impressed with Anthony Richardson's maturity, growth behind the scenes following season-ending injury

While Anthony Richardson's rookie season was limited to just four games, his coaches and teammates all observed encouraging signs from the 2023 No. 4 overall pick. 
news

TUNE IN: QB Anthony Richardson and GM Chris Ballard's end of season press conferences, Thursday, January 11

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson's press conference will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and general manager Chris Ballard will speak with the media at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 11. Watch the press conferences on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and on the Colts' Facebook and X pages. 
news

Important NFL offseason dates: 2024 franchise tag window, free agency, Draft and more

Here's what you need to know about the next four months in the NFL calendar, during which plenty of work will be done to construct the Colts' 2024 roster. 
news

'We're right on the cusp of something really special:' Colts clean out lockers disappointed in end of 2023, but excited for 2024 season

The prevailing vibes in the Colts' locker room on Monday were disappointment sandwiched around hope and excitement. 
news

Colts 2024 schedule: Regular season opponents set as 2023 season ends

The Colts, by virtue of finishing third in the AFC South, will play crossover games at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers and on the road against the Denver Broncos and New York Giants. 
news

Colts players left stunned, disappointed by abrupt end to AFC playoff hopes, 2023 regular season

The Colts were still collectively processing Saturday night's 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans, which knocked them out of the AFC playoff picture and ended their season. 
news

Why Colts' showdown with Texans could be preview of AFC South's hyper-competitive future

All four teams in the AFC South have young, promising quarterbacks and head coaches who've shown to be the right fit for their respective franchise. 
news

The Colts saw Shane Steichen as the 'best fit for us' in February. The reasons he was hired have turned into reasons the Colts are one win away from the AFC Playoffs.

Colts players across the team – not just on offense – have bought into and been empowered by their head coach's authentic, honest mentality. And it has the Colts on the brink of reaching the playoffs for the first time in three years. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising