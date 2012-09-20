WHAT TO LOOK FOR – WEEK 3

[
IT'S STILL EARLY: History shows that 0-2 teams advance to the playoffs more often than people might think. Since the current playoff format was instituted in 1990, 22 teams started 0-2 and still qualified for the postseason.
The 1993 Dallas Cowboys started 0-2 before winning Super Bowl XXVIII. The 0-2 New England Patriots of 1996 played in Super Bowl XXXI, and in 2001, the 0-2 Patriots won Super Bowl XXXVI. The 2007 New York Giants started 0-2 before winning Super Bowl XLII.
The 0-2 teams since 1990 to qualify for the playoffs:
YEAR
TEAM
WINLESS START
ADVANCED TO:
1990
Houston Oilers
0-2
Wild Card Playoffs
Philadelphia Eagles
0-2
Wild Card Playoffs
New Orleans Saints
0-2
Wild Card Playoffs
1991
Atlanta Falcons
0-2
Wild Card Playoffs
1992
San Diego Chargers
0-4
Divisional Playoffs
1993
Pittsburgh Steelers
0-2
Wild Card Playoffs
Dallas Cowboys
0-2
Won Super Bowl XXVIII
1994
New England Patriots
0-2
Wild Card Playoffs
1995
Detroit Lions
0-3
Wild Card Playoffs
1996
New England Patriots
0-2
Lost Super Bowl XXXI
1998
Arizona Cardinals
0-2
Divisional Playoffs
Buffalo Bills
0-3
Wild Card Playoffs
New York Jets
0-2
Championship Game
2001
New England Patriots
0-2
Won Super Bowl XXXVI
2002
Atlanta Falcons
0-2
Divisional Playoffs
Pittsburgh Steelers
0-2
Divisional Playoffs
2003
Philadelphia Eagles
0-2
Championship Game
2006
Kansas City Chiefs
0-2
Wild Card Playoffs
2007
New York Giants
0-2
Won Super Bowl XLII
2008
Miami Dolphins
0-2
Wild Card Playoffs
Minnesota Vikings
0-2
Wild Card Playoffs
San Diego Chargers
0-2
Divisional Playoffs
-- NFL --
FRESH START:Six teams are undefeated through the first two weeks of the season – Arizona, Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, San Diego and San Francisco – and hope to move to 3-0 this weekend.
While no guarantee of future success, a strong start to the season is a good omen – 75.7 percent of teams (84 of 111) that started 3-0 since 1990 made the playoffs.
And don't count out any of the 1-1 or 0-2 teams. Since realignment in 2002, 70 of the 120 playoff teams (58.3 percent) began the year at either 1-1 or 0-2, including eight teams last year. Among those eight were the Super Bowl XLVI champion New York Giants.
-- NFL --
POINT(S) TAKEN:NFL teams combined for 1,556 points (791, Week 1; 765, Week 2) through the first two weeks of the 2012 season, the most points during the first two weeks of any NFL season. That total surpassed the previous high of 1,502 points in 2011, while the 765 points scored last week were the seventh-most scored in a single week in NFL history.
With 602 points this weekend, the 2012 season would feature the most points through the first three weeks of any NFL season. The current record was set last season with 2,157 points through Week 3.
The most points through the first two and three weeks of any NFL season:
* Through Week 2* Through Week 3
SEASON
TOTAL POINTS
* *
SEASON
TOTAL POINTS
2012
1,556
2011
2,157
2011
1,502
2008
2,073
2002
1,442
2002
2,058
2003
1,368
2007
2,054
2009
1,360
1989
2,040
-- NFL --
PASS TIME:There have been 18 individual 300-yard passing performances so far in 2012, the second-most ever through the first two weeks of a season (23, 2011). Net passing yards are at 15,232, also the second-most ever through the first two weeks (15,788, 2011).
In addition to being the second-most through Week 2, the 18 individual 300-yard passing games are already tied for the fourth-most through the first three weeks of any NFL season with a full slate of games still to play.
The most individual 300-yard passing games through Week 2 and Week 3 in NFL history:
Through Week 2 Through Week 3
SEASON
IND. 300-YARD PASS. GAMES
* *
SEASON
IND. 300-YARD PASS. GAMES
2011
23
2011
34
2012
18
2009
21
1994
14
1994
19
2009
13
2012
*18
2008
12
2007
18
*Through Week 2
-- NFL --
SPELL ELITE: New York Giants quarterback ELI MANNING leads the league with 723 passing yards, including a career-high 510 yards in Week 2. When the Giants face the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football, Manning can become the eighth player in NFL history with back-to-back 400-yard passing games.
* *
With 400 passing yards Thursday, Manning could also become the second player in NFL history to follow a 500-yard passing performance with a 400-yard game (TOM BRADY, 517 yards in Week 1, 2011; 423 yards in Week 2, 2011).
The players in NFL history to record consecutive 400-yard passing games:
PLAYER
TEAM
CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH 400 PASSING YARDS
Dan Fouts
San Diego Chargers
12/11/82 vs. 49ers (444 yards)
12/20/82 vs. Bengals (435 yards)
Dan Marino
Miami Dolphins
12/2/84 vs. LA Raiders (470 yards)
12/9/84 vs. Colts (404 yards)
Phil Simms
New York Giants
10/6/85 vs. Cowboys (432 yards)
10/13/85 vs. Bengals (513 yards)
Billy Volek
Tennessee Titans
12/13/04 vs. Chiefs (426 yards)
12/19/04 vs. Raiders (492 yards)
Matt Cassel
New England Patriots
11/13/08 vs. NY Jets (400 yards)
11/23/08 vs. Dolphins (415 yards)
Tom Brady
New England Patriots
9/12/11 vs. Dolphins (517 yards)
9/18/11 vs. Chargers (423 yards)
Cam Newton
Carolina Panthers
9/11/11 vs. Cardinals (422 yards)
9/18/11 vs. Packers (432 yards)
Eli Manning
New York Giants **
9/16/12 vs. Buccaneers (510 yards)
???
Manning can also challenge the top five for the most passing yards in NFL history through a team's first three games.
The players with the most passing yards through their team's first three games:
PLAYER
TEAM
YEAR
PASS YARDS THROUGH TEAM'S FIRST THREE GAMES
Tom Brady
New England Patriots
2011
1,327
Kurt Warner
St. Louis Rams
2000
1,221
Drew Bledsoe
New England Patriots
1994
1,166
Frank Tripucka
Denver Broncos
1962
1,098
Philip Rivers
San Diego Chargers
2010
1,087
-- NFL--
RIVERS CHARGING: San Diego quarterback PHILIP RIVERS has passed for 24,800 yards in his career, including 515 this season. Rivers will play in his 103rd game this weekend when the Chargers host Atlanta in a matchup of 2-0 teams.
With 200 passing yards Sunday, Rivers would reach 25,000 for his career and tie New Orleans quarterback DREW BREES as the sixth-fastest player to reach the mark in NFL history. Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO holds the record, reaching 25,000 passing yards in 92 games.
The players to reach 25,000 passing yards in the fewest games all-time:
PLAYER
TEAM(S)
GAMES TO 25,000 YARDS
Dan Marino
Miami
92
Peyton Manning
Indianapolis
97
Kurt Warner
St. Louis, NY Giants, Arizona
97
Trent Green
Washington, St. Louis, Kansas City
102
Drew Bledsoe
New England
102
Drew Brees
San Diego, New Orleans
103
Philip Rivers
San Diego
*102
*24,800 career passing yards
-- NFL--
LARRY LEGEND: Arizona wide receiver LARRY FITZGERALD has recorded 698 receptions for 9,682 yards and 73 touchdowns in his career.
With two catches on Sunday against Philadelphia, Fitzgerald would become the youngest player in NFL history to reach 700 receptions. He will be 29 years and 23 days old at kickoff, over a year younger than the current record holder, Dallas tight end JASON WITTEN (30 years, 133 days).
The youngest players to reach 700 career receptions:
PLAYER
TEAMS
AGE
*YEARS *
DAYS
Jason Witten
Dallas
30
133
Andre Johnson
Houston
30
139
Torry Holt
St. Louis
30
202
Randy Moss
Minnesota, Oakland, New England
30
230
Tony Gonzalez
Kansas City
30
279
Fitzgerald would also reach 700 receptions in the fifth-fewest games in NFL history (127). Former Indianapolis wide receiver Marvin Harrison holds the record, recording his 700th catch in his 114th game.
The players to record 700 receptions in the fewest games in NFL history:
PLAYER
TEAM(S)
GAMES
Marvin Harrison
Indianapolis
114
Andre Johnson
Houston
120
Anquan Boldin
Arizona, Baltimore
123
Torry Holt
St. Louis
125
3 tied
139
SIXTEEN TEAMS HONOR HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH THIS WEEK
INCLUDING PANTHERS ON THURSDAY NIGHT, RAVENS ON SUNDAY NIGHT & SEAHAWKS ON MONDAY NIGHT
The National Football League and its teams will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15) with a series of special events.
All NFL teams will enhance the celebration with local efforts throughout the month including designated home games in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and local community outreach.
The celebration begins with all 16 Week 3 home teams – Arizona, Baltimore, Carolina, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota, New Orleans, Oakland, San Diego, Seattle, Tennessee and Washington – hosting Hispanic Heritage Month games at their stadiums. In-stadium elements include on-field Fútbol Americano stencils as well as wall banners and goal post wraps.