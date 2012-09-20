WHAT TO LOOK FOR – WEEK 3

]()

IT'S STILL EARLY: History shows that 0-2 teams advance to the playoffs more often than people might think. Since the current playoff format was instituted in 1990, 22 teams started 0-2 and still qualified for the postseason.

The 1993 Dallas Cowboys started 0-2 before winning Super Bowl XXVIII. The 0-2 New England Patriots of 1996 played in Super Bowl XXXI, and in 2001, the 0-2 Patriots won Super Bowl XXXVI. The 2007 New York Giants started 0-2 before winning Super Bowl XLII.

The 0-2 teams since 1990 to qualify for the playoffs:

YEAR

TEAM

WINLESS START

ADVANCED TO:

1990

Houston Oilers

0-2

Wild Card Playoffs

Philadelphia Eagles

0-2

Wild Card Playoffs

New Orleans Saints

0-2

Wild Card Playoffs

1991

Atlanta Falcons

0-2

Wild Card Playoffs

1992

San Diego Chargers

0-4

Divisional Playoffs

1993

Pittsburgh Steelers

0-2

Wild Card Playoffs

Dallas Cowboys

0-2

Won Super Bowl XXVIII

1994

New England Patriots

0-2

Wild Card Playoffs

1995

Detroit Lions

0-3

Wild Card Playoffs

1996

New England Patriots

0-2

Lost Super Bowl XXXI

1998

Arizona Cardinals

0-2

Divisional Playoffs

Buffalo Bills

0-3

Wild Card Playoffs

New York Jets

0-2

Championship Game

2001

New England Patriots

0-2

Won Super Bowl XXXVI

2002

Atlanta Falcons

0-2

Divisional Playoffs

Pittsburgh Steelers

0-2

Divisional Playoffs

2003

Philadelphia Eagles

0-2

Championship Game

2006

Kansas City Chiefs

0-2

Wild Card Playoffs

2007

New York Giants

0-2

Won Super Bowl XLII

2008

Miami Dolphins

0-2

Wild Card Playoffs

Minnesota Vikings

0-2

Wild Card Playoffs

San Diego Chargers

0-2

Divisional Playoffs

FRESH START:Six teams are undefeated through the first two weeks of the season – Arizona, Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, San Diego and San Francisco – and hope to move to 3-0 this weekend.

While no guarantee of future success, a strong start to the season is a good omen – 75.7 percent of teams (84 of 111) that started 3-0 since 1990 made the playoffs.

And don't count out any of the 1-1 or 0-2 teams. Since realignment in 2002, 70 of the 120 playoff teams (58.3 percent) began the year at either 1-1 or 0-2, including eight teams last year. Among those eight were the Super Bowl XLVI champion New York Giants.

POINT(S) TAKEN:NFL teams combined for 1,556 points (791, Week 1; 765, Week 2) through the first two weeks of the 2012 season, the most points during the first two weeks of any NFL season. That total surpassed the previous high of 1,502 points in 2011, while the 765 points scored last week were the seventh-most scored in a single week in NFL history.

With 602 points this weekend, the 2012 season would feature the most points through the first three weeks of any NFL season. The current record was set last season with 2,157 points through Week 3.

The most points through the first two and three weeks of any NFL season:

* Through Week 2* Through Week 3

SEASON

TOTAL POINTS

* *

SEASON

TOTAL POINTS

2012

1,556

2011

2,157

2011

1,502

2008

2,073

2002

1,442

2002

2,058

2003

1,368

2007

2,054

2009

1,360

1989

2,040

PASS TIME:There have been 18 individual 300-yard passing performances so far in 2012, the second-most ever through the first two weeks of a season (23, 2011). Net passing yards are at 15,232, also the second-most ever through the first two weeks (15,788, 2011).

In addition to being the second-most through Week 2, the 18 individual 300-yard passing games are already tied for the fourth-most through the first three weeks of any NFL season with a full slate of games still to play.

The most individual 300-yard passing games through Week 2 and Week 3 in NFL history:

Through Week 2 Through Week 3

SEASON

IND. 300-YARD PASS. GAMES

* *

SEASON

IND. 300-YARD PASS. GAMES

2011

23

2011

34

2012

18

2009

21

1994

14

1994

19

2009

13

2012

*18

2008

12

2007

18

*Through Week 2

SPELL ELITE: New York Giants quarterback ELI MANNING leads the league with 723 passing yards, including a career-high 510 yards in Week 2. When the Giants face the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football, Manning can become the eighth player in NFL history with back-to-back 400-yard passing games.

* *

With 400 passing yards Thursday, Manning could also become the second player in NFL history to follow a 500-yard passing performance with a 400-yard game (TOM BRADY, 517 yards in Week 1, 2011; 423 yards in Week 2, 2011).

The players in NFL history to record consecutive 400-yard passing games:

PLAYER

TEAM

CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH 400 PASSING YARDS

Dan Fouts

San Diego Chargers

12/11/82 vs. 49ers (444 yards)

12/20/82 vs. Bengals (435 yards)

Dan Marino

Miami Dolphins

12/2/84 vs. LA Raiders (470 yards)

12/9/84 vs. Colts (404 yards)

Phil Simms

New York Giants

10/6/85 vs. Cowboys (432 yards)

10/13/85 vs. Bengals (513 yards)

Billy Volek

Tennessee Titans

12/13/04 vs. Chiefs (426 yards)

12/19/04 vs. Raiders (492 yards)

Matt Cassel

New England Patriots

11/13/08 vs. NY Jets (400 yards)

11/23/08 vs. Dolphins (415 yards)

Tom Brady

New England Patriots

9/12/11 vs. Dolphins (517 yards)

9/18/11 vs. Chargers (423 yards)

Cam Newton

Carolina Panthers

9/11/11 vs. Cardinals (422 yards)

9/18/11 vs. Packers (432 yards)

Eli Manning

New York Giants **

9/16/12 vs. Buccaneers (510 yards)

???

Manning can also challenge the top five for the most passing yards in NFL history through a team's first three games.

The players with the most passing yards through their team's first three games:

PLAYER

TEAM

YEAR

PASS YARDS THROUGH TEAM'S FIRST THREE GAMES

Tom Brady

New England Patriots

2011

1,327

Kurt Warner

St. Louis Rams

2000

1,221

Drew Bledsoe

New England Patriots

1994

1,166

Frank Tripucka

Denver Broncos

1962

1,098

Philip Rivers

San Diego Chargers

2010

1,087

RIVERS CHARGING: San Diego quarterback PHILIP RIVERS has passed for 24,800 yards in his career, including 515 this season. Rivers will play in his 103rd game this weekend when the Chargers host Atlanta in a matchup of 2-0 teams.

With 200 passing yards Sunday, Rivers would reach 25,000 for his career and tie New Orleans quarterback DREW BREES as the sixth-fastest player to reach the mark in NFL history. Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO holds the record, reaching 25,000 passing yards in 92 games.

The players to reach 25,000 passing yards in the fewest games all-time:

PLAYER

TEAM(S)

GAMES TO 25,000 YARDS

Dan Marino

Miami

92

Peyton Manning

Indianapolis

97

Kurt Warner

St. Louis, NY Giants, Arizona

97

Trent Green

Washington, St. Louis, Kansas City

102

Drew Bledsoe

New England

102

Drew Brees

San Diego, New Orleans

103

Philip Rivers

San Diego

*102

*24,800 career passing yards

LARRY LEGEND: Arizona wide receiver LARRY FITZGERALD has recorded 698 receptions for 9,682 yards and 73 touchdowns in his career.

With two catches on Sunday against Philadelphia, Fitzgerald would become the youngest player in NFL history to reach 700 receptions. He will be 29 years and 23 days old at kickoff, over a year younger than the current record holder, Dallas tight end JASON WITTEN (30 years, 133 days).

The youngest players to reach 700 career receptions:

PLAYER

TEAMS

AGE

*YEARS *

DAYS

Jason Witten

Dallas

30

133

Andre Johnson

Houston

30

139

Torry Holt

St. Louis

30

202

Randy Moss

Minnesota, Oakland, New England

30

230

Tony Gonzalez

Kansas City

30

279

Fitzgerald would also reach 700 receptions in the fifth-fewest games in NFL history (127). Former Indianapolis wide receiver Marvin Harrison holds the record, recording his 700th catch in his 114th game.

The players to record 700 receptions in the fewest games in NFL history:

PLAYER

TEAM(S)

GAMES

Marvin Harrison

Indianapolis

114

Andre Johnson

Houston

120

Anquan Boldin

Arizona, Baltimore

123

Torry Holt

St. Louis

125

3 tied

139

SIXTEEN TEAMS HONOR HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH THIS WEEK

INCLUDING PANTHERS ON THURSDAY NIGHT, RAVENS ON SUNDAY NIGHT & SEAHAWKS ON MONDAY NIGHT

The National Football League and its teams will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15) with a series of special events.

All NFL teams will enhance the celebration with local efforts throughout the month including designated home games in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and local community outreach.