WHAT TO LOOK FOR – AFC and NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

What to look for in Sunday's AFC and NFC Championship games.

Jan 19, 2012 at 02:24 AM
NFL Public Relations

WHAT TO LOOK FOR – AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

BRADY BUNCH OF RECORDS: New England quarterback TOM BRADY has thrown for 4,770 yards in his postseason career. With 195 passing yards this weekend against Baltimore, Brady would surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer JOHN ELWAY(4,964) for the fourth-most postseason passing yards in NFL history.

The most postseason passing yards in NFL history:

PLAYER

POSTSEASON PASSING YARDS

Brett Favre

5,855

Joe Montana

5,772

Peyton Manning

5,389

John Elway

4,964

*Tom Brady

4,770

Dan Marino

4,510

                                                  *Active this weekend

Patriots quarterback TOM BRADY has compiled a 15-5 (.750) record in his postseason career. Brady's 15 wins are the second most in NFL postseason history among quarterbacks, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer JOE MONTANA (16).

The starting quarterbacks with the most playoff wins in NFL history:

QUARTERBACK

TEAM(S)

PLAYOFF WINS

Joe Montana

San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs

16

*Tom Brady

New England Patriots  **

15

Terry Bradshaw

Pittsburgh Steelers

14

John Elway

Denver Broncos

14

Brett Favre

Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings

13

    *Active

-- NFL --

APPROACHING 50: Baltimore quarterback JOE FLACCO has a 49-23 (.681) record as a starter (including postseason) and enters Sunday's AFC Championship Game one win shy of 50 for his career. With a victory against New England, Flacco would become the first quarterback to win 50 games as starter in his first four NFL seasons (including postseason).

Flacco can also tie Patriots quarterback TOM BRADY for the most playoff wins by a quarterback in their first four NFL seasons. Currently, Flacco is tied with BEN ROETHLISBERGER and KURT WARNERfor second with five wins each.

-- NFL --

SACK ATTACK: Baltimore linebacker TERRELL SUGGSled the AFC with 14 sacks in 2011. In 10 career postseason games, Suggs has recorded 10 sacks and with a sack this Sunday against the Patriots, he can become the sixth player in NFL history with 11 postseason sacks.

The players with the most postseason sacks since the stat was made official in :

PLAYER

POSTSEASON GAMES

POSTSEASON SACKS

Willie McGinest

18

16

Bruce Smith

20

14.5

Reggie White

19

12

Charles Haley

21

11

LaMarr Woodley

8

11

Terrell Suggs *

10

10

                                    *Active this weekend

-- NFL --

EASY REED-ING: With an interception in last week's AFC Divisional Playoff Game against Houston, Ravens safety ED REEDincreased his career postseason interception total to eight. With an interception this Sunday, Reed can tie Pro Football Hall of Famer RONNIE LOTT, BILL SIMPSON and CHARLIE WATERSfor the most postseason interceptions.

With 66 interception-return yards, Reed (162) can surpass ASANTE SAMUEL(227) for the most return yards in postseason history.

The players with the most postseason interceptions and interception-return yards in NFL history:

PLAYER

INTs

* *

PLAYER

INT-RETURN YARDS

Ronnie Lott

9

 Asante Samuel

227

Bill Simpson

9

 Willie Brown

196

Charlie Waters

9

 Ronnie Lott

187

*Ed Reed

8

* Ed Reed

162

Lester Hayes

8

 George Teague

160

                                      *Active this weekend

-- NFL --

HEAD OF THE CLASS: New England Patriots head coach BILL BELICHICK has compiled a 16-6 (.727) record in his postseason career. Belichick (16) is tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer CHUCK NOLL for the fourth most playoff victories, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famers TOM LANDRY, DON SHULA, and JOE GIBBS.

With a win against Baltimore on Sunday, Belichick would tie Gibbs (17) for the third-most playoff wins all-time.

The head coaches with the most playoff wins in NFL history:

HEAD COACH

TEAM(S)

PLAYOFF WINS

Tom Landry

Dallas Cowboys

20

Don Shula

Baltimore Colts, Miami Dolphins

19

Joe Gibbs

Washington Redskins

17

*Bill Belichick

Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots**

16

Chuck Noll

Pittsburgh Steelers

16

                   *Active

-- NFL --

SUPER COMBINATION:New England head coach BILL BELICHICKand quarterback TOM BRADYhave made four Super Bowl appearances together, tying for the most appearances by any head coach-quarterback combination in NFL history. With a win Sunday against the Ravens, they can become the first head coach-quarterback combination to reach five Super Bowls.

* *

The head coach-quarterback combinations with the most Super Bowl appearances in NFL history:

QUARTERBACK

HEAD COACH

TEAM

SUPER BOWL APPEARANCES

Tom Brady

Bill Belichick

New England Patriots *

4

Roger Staubach

Tom Landry

Dallas Cowboys

4

Jim Kelly

Marv Levy

Buffalo Bills

4

Terry Bradshaw

Chuck Noll

Pittsburgh Steelers

4

   *Active

-- NFL --

A VALUABLE MATCH-UP: This Sunday will mark the first time in NFL history a Super Bowl MVP quarterback (TOM BRADY,XXXVIII and XXXVI) and MVP linebacker (RAY LEWIS,XXXV) will meet in a conference championship game.

On two previous occasions, Super Bowl offensive and defensive MVPs other than a quarterback and linebacker have met in a conference championship game or Super Bowl. In Super Bowl XIII (1979), Pro Football Hall of Famer RANDY WHITE(XII) and HARVEY MARTIN(XII) of the Dallas Cowboys met Pro Football Hall of Famers FRANCO HARRIS(IX) and LYNN SWANN(X) of the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the 2009 AFC Championship Game, Lewis competed against HINES WARD(XL) of the Steelers.

-- NFL --

AFC TROPHY PRESENTATION: *The *LAMAR HUNT TROPHY will be presented to the winner of the AFC Championship Game.

The late Hunt, founder of the Kansas City Chiefs and American Football League, helped professional football attain its stature as America's No. 1 sport.  In the 10-year history of the AFL, his team posted the most wins (87) and earned berths in two of the first four Super Bowls, including a victory in Super Bowl IV. 

In 1972, Hunt became the first person from the AFL to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR – NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

GRACIOUS HOST:There have been 25 postseason games played at Candlestick Park since 1970, with the 49ers compiling a 19-6 (.760) record in those contests, including last weekend's 36-32 Divisional victory over New Orleans.  

This will be the 13th Championship Game appearance for San Francisco, the third-most in the NFL since the 1970 merger. Sunday will mark the second meeting against the New York Giants in the Conference Championship. The Giants defeated San Francisco 15-13 at Candlestick Park following the 1990 regular season.

This weekend, Candlestick Park will host its 26th playoff game, the most playoff games hosted by a stadium in the NFC since 1970. 

STADIUM

NFC PLAYOFF GAMES HOSTED SINCE 1970

Candlestick Park* *

*26

Texas Stadium

22

Soldier Field

14

Lambeau Field

13

RFK  Stadium

12

                                         *Includes Sunday's NFC Championship game

-- NFC --

* *

ONE-ON-ONE:Sunday's NFC Championship game will feature two quarterbacks selected No. 1 overall, the New York Giants' ELI MANNING (2004) and San Francisco's ALEX SMITH (2005).

The game will mark just the second time in NFL playoff history two quarterbacks selected No. 1 overall will start against each other in a conference championship game. VINNY TESTAVERDE (1987) of the New York Jets and Pro Football Hall of Famer JOHN ELWAY (1983) of the Denver Broncos faced off in the 1998 AFC Championship game.

Sunday's game will be the fourth such matchup overall in the postseason:

DATE

ROUND

MATCHUP

January 22, 2012

Conference Championship

Eli Manning (NYG) vs. Alex Smith (SF)

January 9, 2000

Wild Card

Jeff George (Min.) vs. Troy Aikman (Dal.)

January 17, 1999

Conference Championship

John Elway (Den.) vs. Vinny Testaverde (NYJ)

January 1, 1995 

Wild Card

Vinny Testaverde (Cle.) vs. Drew Bledsoe (NE)

-- NFC --

* *

ON THE ROAD AGAIN:New York Giants quarterback ELI MANNING has a 6-3 career postseason record, including a 4-1 record on the road.

With a win on Sunday, Manning could set the record for the most postseason road wins in NFL history. Manning's four postseason road wins are currently tied for the most with Pro Football Hall of Famers LEN DAWSON and ROGER STAUBACH, JAKE DELHOMME, MARK SANCHEZ and JOE FLACCO.


Manning has compiled a 100.1 passer rating in road playoff games, the third highest total in NFL history (min. 100 attempts).

The quarterbacks with the highest passer rating in road playoff games (min. 100 attempts):

QUARTERBACK

POSTSEASON PASSER RATING ON ROAD

Aaron Rodgers

113.0

Ben Roethlisberger

107.3

Eli Manning

*100.1

Mark Sanchez

94.3

Drew Brees

91.2

                             *Active this weekend

-- NFC --

FIRST-TIMER: San Francisco head coach JIM HARBAUGH has compiled a 14-3 record this season, leading his team to the NFC West title and a berth in the NFC Championship game.  Harbaugh is one of three head coaches in team history to win the division in his first year as head coach (GEORGE SEIFERT, 1989 and STEVE MARIUCCI, 1997).

With a win this Sunday against the New York Giants, Harbaugh can become the sixth rookie head coach to lead a team to the Super Bowl.

The rookie head coaches to lead a team to the Super Bowl:

YEAR

HEAD COACH

TEAM

SUPER BOWL RESULT (OPPONENT)

1970

Don McCafferty

Baltimore Colts

Won SB V, 16-13 (Dallas)

1977

Red Miller

Denver Broncos

Lost SB XII, 27-10 (Dallas)

1989

George Seifert

San Francisco 49ers

Won SB XXIV 55-10 (Denver)

2002

Bill Callahan

Oakland Raiders

Lost SB XXXVII, 48-21 (Tampa Bay)

2009

Jim Caldwell

Indianapolis Colts

Lost SB XLIV, 31-17 (New Orleans)

POSTSEASON SUCCESS:  Last weekend at Green Bay, New York head coach TOM COUGHLIN recorded his sixth postseason road victory.

With a win at San Francisco this Sunday, Coughlin would tie Pro Football Hall of Famer TOM LANDRY (7) for the most postseason road wins by a head coach in NFL history.

The coaches with the most postseason road wins in NFL history:

HEAD COACH

POSTSEASON ROAD VICTORIES

Tom Landry

7

Tom Coughlin 

6

Joe Gibbs    

5

Many tied

4


NFC TROPHY PRESENTATION:The winner of the NFC Championship Game will be presented with the GEORGE HALAS TROPHY

Halas, the late owner of the Chicago Bears and a founder of the NFL, is the second-winningest coach in history (324-151-31) behind DON SHULA (347-173-6). He won six NFL championships with the Bears and is a charter enshrinee of the Pro Football Hall of Fame (1963).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: Run vs. Pass, AFC South And Wild Card Playoff Race, Hard Knocks

Ahead of an AFC South road trip to Houston to face the Texans, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Frank Reich's playcalling to if winning the division is still a possibility. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 13 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 13 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's AFC South clash against the Houston Texans. Check it out below:
news

NO-FEE "Maniac Monday" Tickets Available For Final Two Games | 12 HOURS ONLY!

This no-fee offer is available for 12 hours only today from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. ET
news

By The Numbers: Buccaneers 38, Colts 31 (2021 Week 12)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 12 game of the 2021 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Robert Mathis 'Humbled, Honored' Upon Being Inducted Into Colts' Ring Of Honor

Legendary Indianapolis Colts pass rusher Robert Mathis — the NFL's all-time leader in strip sacks, and the Colts' all-time leader in sacks — on Sunday was formally inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor at halftime of Indy's Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bucs,  Week 12

As the Colts welcome Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 12?
news

Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor For MVP, Defending Tom Brady, Matchups vs. Buccaneers

Ahead of welcoming the defending Super Bowl champions to Lucas Oil Stadium, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Jonathan Taylor's MVP case to how Matt Eberflus' defense can slow down Tom Brady. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 12 Game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Colts released their Week 12 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check it out below:
news

1956 Throwback Game: Celebrate Colts Football Over The Decades at Lucas Oil Stadium This Sunday!

The Indianapolis Colts will celebrate several generations of Colts football at the team's 1956 "Throwback Game" this coming Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Colts, Caesars Sportsbook Offer $500 Toward 2022 Season Tickets

Indianapolis Colts fans who open and wager with a new Caesars Sportsbook account before Dec. 26 are eligible to receive a $500 credit toward purchasing or renewing 2022 Colts season tickets
news

Colts' Defense Turns In 'Tremendous Performance' Against Bills, MVP Candidate Josh Allen

The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday's road matchup against the Buffalo Bills well aware of quarterback Josh Allen's elite abilities. By executing a solid plan up front and in the secondary, however, the Colts were able to throw Allen off his game and earn a huge victory.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 41, Bills 15 (2021 Week 11)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 11 game of the 2021 season against the Buffalo Bills
Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Colts Fans! Now through December 26, get $500 off your season tickets with our new promotion in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

LEARN MORE
Advertising