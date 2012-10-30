WHAT TO LOOK FOR – A LOOK BACK

]()

SO CLOSE:With one game to play in Week 8, 67 games have been decided by eight points or fewer, the most through the first eight weeks of a season in NFL history. There have been 62 games decided by seven points or fewer, tied for the most during that span.

This season, 32 games have been determined by three points or fewer. That total is tied for the fourth-most such contests through the first eight weeks of any NFL season.

The most games decided by eight points, seven points and three points or fewer in a season's first eight weeks:

MOST GAMES DECIDED BY EIGHT POINTS OR FEWER * * MOST GAMES DECIDED BY SEVEN POINTS OR FEWER * * MOST GAMES DECIDED BY THREE POINTS OR FEWER SEASON THROUGH WEEK 8 * * SEASON THROUGH WEEK 8 * * SEASON THROUGH WEEK 8 2012 *67 2012 *62 1999 42 1999 66 1999 62 2010 33 2010 65 1983 60 2006 33 1983 62 2011 58 2012 *32 2011 61 1987 57 1988 32 2002 61 *One game to play 1983 32 *One game to play *One game to play

-- NFL --

ABOVE AVERAGE:Quarterbacks have been historically efficient in 2012, combining for a league-wide passer rating of 86.3 and a completion percentage of 61.7. Both are on pace to be the highest of any season in NFL history and would surpass records set in 2011 (84.3 passer rating) and 2007 (61.2 completion percentage).

Three active quarterbacks rank among the top five all-time in career passing yards per game (minimum 100 games). The top two – New Orleans' DREW BREES(267.4 yards per game) and Denver's PEYTON MANNING(264.8) – competed on Sunday Night Football as the Broncos claimed a 34-14 victory in Denver. Manning passed for 305 yards with three touchdowns for a 138.9 passer rating while Brees passed for 213 yards with two touchdowns.

The quarterbacks with the most career passing yards per game (minimum 100 games):

PLAYER TEAM(S) PASS YD. PER GAME *Drew Brees San Diego, New Orleans 267.4 *Peyton Manning Indianapolis, Denver 264.8 Kurt Warner St. Louis, NY Giants, Arizona 260.8 Dan Marino Miami 253.6 *Tom Brady New England 250.8 *Active

New England's TOM BRADYpassed for 304 yards and four touchdowns for a 131.1 passer rating as the Patriots earned a 45-7 win in the NFL's International Series game in London, England. Brady registered the 50th 300-yard passing game of his career, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer WARREN MOON (49) for the seventh-most 300-yard passing games in NFL history.* *Manning has 68 career 300-yard passing games, the most in NFL history, and Brees ranks third with 62.

The players with the most 300-yard passing games in NFL history:

PLAYER 300-YARD GAMES *Peyton Manning 68 Dan Marino 63 *Drew Brees 62 Brett Favre 62 Kurt Warner 52 Dan Fouts 51 Tom Brady 50 Warren Moon 49 Active

-- NFL --

NICE BREES:New Orleans quarterback DREW BREESpassed for 213 yards and two touchdowns at Denver on Sunday. Brees (301) recorded his 300th career touchdown pass in his 161st game, tying New England's TOM BRADY(161) for the third-fewest games to reach the mark in league annals. He also extended an NFL record by passing for at least one touchdown in his 50th consecutive game.

The players to reach 300 passing touchdowns in the fewest games in NFL history:

PLAYER TEAM(S) YEARS GAMES TO 300 TD PASSES Peyton Manning Indianapolis 1998-2007 157 Dan Marino Miami 1983-1994 157 Tom Brady New England 2000-2011 161 Drew Brees San Diego, New Orleans 2001-2012 161 Brett Favre Green Bay 1991-2002 167 Fran Tarkenton Minnesota, NY Giants 1961-1976 217 John Elway Denver 1983-1998 234

-- NFL --

OCTOBER-BEST:Three quarterbacks – the New York Giants' ELI MANNING(27-5, .844), New England's TOM BRADY(34-11, .756) and Pittsburgh's BEN ROETHLISBERGER (25-8, .758) – improved their October*winning percentages *among starting quarterbacks (minimum 20 starts) in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) as all three led their teams to victory in Week 8.

The starting quarterbacks (minimum 20 starts) with the best October winning percentages in the Super Bowl era: