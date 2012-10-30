 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
WHAT TO LOOK FOR – A LOOK BACK

Oct 30, 2012 at 01:23 AM
NFL Public Relations
SO CLOSE:With one game to play in Week 8, 67 games have been decided by eight points or fewer, the most through the first eight weeks of a season in NFL history. There have been 62 games decided by seven points or fewer, tied for the most during that span.

This season, 32 games have been determined by three points or fewer. That total is tied for the fourth-most such contests through the first eight weeks of any NFL season.

The most games decided by eight points, seven points and three points or fewer in a season's first eight weeks:

MOST GAMES DECIDED BY

EIGHT POINTS OR FEWER

* *

MOST GAMES DECIDED BY

SEVEN POINTS OR FEWER

* *

MOST GAMES DECIDED BY

THREE POINTS OR FEWER

SEASON

THROUGH WEEK 8

* *

SEASON

THROUGH WEEK 8

* *

SEASON

THROUGH WEEK 8

2012

*67

2012

*62

1999

42

1999

66

1999

62

2010

33

2010

65

1983

60

2006

33

1983

62

2011

58

2012

*32

2011

61

1987

57

1988

32

2002

61

*One game to play

1983

32

*One game to play

*One game to play

-- NFL --

ABOVE AVERAGE:Quarterbacks have been historically efficient in 2012, combining for a league-wide passer rating of 86.3 and a completion percentage of 61.7. Both are on pace to be the highest of any season in NFL history and would surpass records set in 2011 (84.3 passer rating) and 2007 (61.2 completion percentage).

Three active quarterbacks rank among the top five all-time in career passing yards per game (minimum 100 games). The top two – New Orleans' DREW BREES(267.4 yards per game) and Denver's PEYTON MANNING(264.8) – competed on Sunday Night Football as the Broncos claimed a 34-14 victory in Denver. Manning passed for 305 yards with three touchdowns for a 138.9 passer rating while Brees passed for 213 yards with two touchdowns.

The quarterbacks with the most career passing yards per game (minimum 100 games):

PLAYER

TEAM(S)

PASS YD. PER GAME

*Drew Brees

San Diego, New Orleans

267.4

*Peyton Manning

Indianapolis, Denver

264.8

Kurt Warner

St. Louis, NY Giants, Arizona

260.8

Dan Marino

Miami

253.6

*Tom Brady

New England

250.8

*Active

New England's TOM BRADYpassed for 304 yards and four touchdowns for a 131.1 passer rating as the Patriots earned a 45-7 win in the NFL's International Series game in London, England. Brady registered the 50th 300-yard passing game of his career, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer WARREN MOON (49) for the seventh-most 300-yard passing games in NFL history.* *Manning has 68 career 300-yard passing games, the most in NFL history, and Brees ranks third with 62.

 

The players with the most 300-yard passing games in NFL history:

PLAYER

300-YARD GAMES

*Peyton Manning

68

Dan Marino

63

*Drew Brees

62

Brett Favre

62

Kurt Warner

52

Dan Fouts

51

Tom Brady

50

Warren Moon

49

  • Active

-- NFL --

NICE BREES:New Orleans quarterback DREW BREESpassed for 213 yards and two touchdowns at Denver on Sunday. Brees (301) recorded his 300th career touchdown pass in his 161st game, tying New England's TOM BRADY(161) for the third-fewest games to reach the mark in league annals. He also extended an NFL record by passing for at least one touchdown in his 50th consecutive game.

The players to reach 300 passing touchdowns in the fewest games in NFL history:

PLAYER

TEAM(S)

YEARS

GAMES TO 300 TD PASSES

Peyton Manning

Indianapolis

1998-2007

157

Dan Marino

Miami

1983-1994

157

Tom Brady

New England

2000-2011

161

Drew Brees

San Diego, New Orleans

2001-2012

161

Brett Favre

Green Bay

1991-2002

167

Fran Tarkenton

Minnesota, NY Giants

1961-1976

217

John Elway

Denver

1983-1998

234

-- NFL --

OCTOBER-BEST:Three quarterbacks – the New York Giants' ELI MANNING(27-5, .844), New England's TOM BRADY(34-11, .756) and Pittsburgh's BEN ROETHLISBERGER (25-8, .758) – improved their October*winning percentages *among starting quarterbacks (minimum 20 starts) in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) as all three led their teams to victory in Week 8. 

The starting quarterbacks (minimum 20 starts) with the best October winning percentages in the Super Bowl era:

PLAYER

TEAM(S)

W-L-T

WIN PCT.

*Eli Manning

NY Giants

27-5-0

.844

Kordell Stewart

Pittsburgh, Chicago

16-4-0

.800

Daryle Lamonica

Buffalo, Oakland

18-5-3

.771

*Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh

25-8-0

.758

*Tom Brady

New England

34-11-0

.756

Sonny Jurgensen

Philadelphia, Washington

21-7-3

.750

*Active

*Note: Prior to 1972, tie games were not included in winning percentage.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

