WHAT TO LOOK FOR – A LOOK BACK

SO CLOSE:With one game to play in Week 8, 67 games have been decided by eight points or fewer, the most through the first eight weeks of a season in NFL history. There have been 62 games decided by seven points or fewer, tied for the most during that span.
This season, 32 games have been determined by three points or fewer. That total is tied for the fourth-most such contests through the first eight weeks of any NFL season.
The most games decided by eight points, seven points and three points or fewer in a season's first eight weeks:
|
MOST GAMES DECIDED BY
EIGHT POINTS OR FEWER
|
* *
|
MOST GAMES DECIDED BY
SEVEN POINTS OR FEWER
|
* *
|
MOST GAMES DECIDED BY
THREE POINTS OR FEWER
|
SEASON
|
THROUGH WEEK 8
|
* *
|
SEASON
|
THROUGH WEEK 8
|
* *
|
SEASON
|
THROUGH WEEK 8
|
2012
|
*67
|
|
2012
|
*62
|
|
1999
|
42
|
1999
|
66
|
|
1999
|
62
|
|
2010
|
33
|
2010
|
65
|
|
1983
|
60
|
|
2006
|
33
|
1983
|
62
|
|
2011
|
58
|
|
2012
|
*32
|
2011
|
61
|
|
1987
|
57
|
|
1988
|
32
|
2002
|
61
|
|
*One game to play
|
|
1983
|
32
|
*One game to play
|
|
|
|
*One game to play
-- NFL --
ABOVE AVERAGE:Quarterbacks have been historically efficient in 2012, combining for a league-wide passer rating of 86.3 and a completion percentage of 61.7. Both are on pace to be the highest of any season in NFL history and would surpass records set in 2011 (84.3 passer rating) and 2007 (61.2 completion percentage).
Three active quarterbacks rank among the top five all-time in career passing yards per game (minimum 100 games). The top two – New Orleans' DREW BREES(267.4 yards per game) and Denver's PEYTON MANNING(264.8) – competed on Sunday Night Football as the Broncos claimed a 34-14 victory in Denver. Manning passed for 305 yards with three touchdowns for a 138.9 passer rating while Brees passed for 213 yards with two touchdowns.
The quarterbacks with the most career passing yards per game (minimum 100 games):
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM(S)
|
PASS YD. PER GAME
|
*Drew Brees
|
San Diego, New Orleans
|
267.4
|
*Peyton Manning
|
Indianapolis, Denver
|
264.8
|
Kurt Warner
|
St. Louis, NY Giants, Arizona
|
260.8
|
Dan Marino
|
Miami
|
253.6
|
*Tom Brady
|
New England
|
250.8
|
*Active
|
|
New England's TOM BRADYpassed for 304 yards and four touchdowns for a 131.1 passer rating as the Patriots earned a 45-7 win in the NFL's International Series game in London, England. Brady registered the 50th 300-yard passing game of his career, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer WARREN MOON (49) for the seventh-most 300-yard passing games in NFL history.* *Manning has 68 career 300-yard passing games, the most in NFL history, and Brees ranks third with 62.
The players with the most 300-yard passing games in NFL history:
|
PLAYER
|
300-YARD GAMES
|
*Peyton Manning
|
68
|
Dan Marino
|
63
|
*Drew Brees
|
62
|
Brett Favre
|
62
|
Kurt Warner
|
52
|
Dan Fouts
|
51
|
Tom Brady
|
50
|
Warren Moon
|
49
|
-- NFL --
NICE BREES:New Orleans quarterback DREW BREESpassed for 213 yards and two touchdowns at Denver on Sunday. Brees (301) recorded his 300th career touchdown pass in his 161st game, tying New England's TOM BRADY(161) for the third-fewest games to reach the mark in league annals. He also extended an NFL record by passing for at least one touchdown in his 50th consecutive game.
The players to reach 300 passing touchdowns in the fewest games in NFL history:
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM(S)
|
YEARS
|
GAMES TO 300 TD PASSES
|
Peyton Manning
|
Indianapolis
|
1998-2007
|
157
|
Dan Marino
|
Miami
|
1983-1994
|
157
|
Tom Brady
|
New England
|
2000-2011
|
161
|
Drew Brees
|
San Diego, New Orleans
|
2001-2012
|
161
|
Brett Favre
|
Green Bay
|
1991-2002
|
167
|
Fran Tarkenton
|
Minnesota, NY Giants
|
1961-1976
|
217
|
John Elway
|
Denver
|
1983-1998
|
234
-- NFL --
OCTOBER-BEST:Three quarterbacks – the New York Giants' ELI MANNING(27-5, .844), New England's TOM BRADY(34-11, .756) and Pittsburgh's BEN ROETHLISBERGER (25-8, .758) – improved their October*winning percentages *among starting quarterbacks (minimum 20 starts) in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) as all three led their teams to victory in Week 8.
The starting quarterbacks (minimum 20 starts) with the best October winning percentages in the Super Bowl era:
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM(S)
|
W-L-T
|
WIN PCT.
|
*Eli Manning
|
NY Giants
|
27-5-0
|
.844
|
Kordell Stewart
|
Pittsburgh, Chicago
|
16-4-0
|
.800
|
Daryle Lamonica
|
Buffalo, Oakland
|
18-5-3
|
.771
|
*Ben Roethlisberger
|
Pittsburgh
|
25-8-0
|
.758
|
*Tom Brady
|
New England
|
34-11-0
|
.756
|
Sonny Jurgensen
|
Philadelphia, Washington
|
21-7-3
|
.750
|
*Active
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Note: Prior to 1972, tie games were not included in winning percentage.