WHAT TO LOOK FOR – A LOOK BACK

PATRIOT WAY: New England amassed 381 total net yards in its 29-26 overtime victory against the Jets yesterday. The Patriots have posted at least 350 total net yards in 16 consecutive games, tying the St. Louis Rams (1999-2000) for the longest such streak in NFL annals.

New England currently leads the NFL in total offense with 436.1 yards per game in 2012.

The teams with the most consecutive games with 350 total net yards in NFL history:

TEAM YEARS CONSECUTIVE 350-YARD GAMES New England Patriots 2011-2012 *16 St. Louis Rams 1999-2000 16 San Diego Chargers 1982-1983 14 Indianapolis Colts 2008-2009 13 San Diego Chargers 1981-1982 13 Active streak

PROLIFIC PASSER:New Orleans quarterback DREW BREES passed for 377 yards with four touchdowns in the Saints' 35-28 win at Tampa Bay. Brees has 16 career games with four touchdown passes and 300 passing yards, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO for the most in NFL history.

Brees registered his 62nd 300-yard passing game of his career, tying BRETT FAVRE (62) for the third-most 300-yard passing games in NFL history. Denver's PEYTON MANNING (67 games) holds the record, while Marino (63) has the second-most all-time.

The players with the most 300-yard passing games in NFL history:

PLAYER 300-YARD GAMES *Peyton Manning 67 Dan Marino 63 *Drew Brees 62 Brett Favre 62 Kurt Warner 52 Active