WHAT TO LOOK FOR – A LOOK BACK

Oct 23, 2012 at 03:28 AM
NFL Public Relations
PATRIOT WAY: New England amassed 381 total net yards in its 29-26 overtime victory against the Jets yesterday. The Patriots have posted at least 350 total net yards in 16 consecutive games, tying the St. Louis Rams (1999-2000) for the longest such streak in NFL annals.

New England currently leads the NFL in total offense with 436.1 yards per game in 2012.

The teams with the most consecutive games with 350 total net yards in NFL history:

TEAM

YEARS

CONSECUTIVE 350-YARD GAMES

New England Patriots

2011-2012

*16

St. Louis Rams

1999-2000

16

San Diego Chargers

1982-1983

14

Indianapolis Colts

2008-2009

13

San Diego Chargers

1981-1982

13

  • Active streak

PROLIFIC PASSER:New Orleans quarterback DREW BREES passed for 377 yards with four touchdowns in the Saints' 35-28 win at Tampa Bay. Brees has 16 career games with four touchdown passes and 300 passing yards, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO for the most in NFL history.

Brees registered his 62nd 300-yard passing game of his career, tying BRETT FAVRE (62) for the third-most 300-yard passing games in NFL history. Denver's PEYTON MANNING (67 games) holds the record, while Marino (63) has the second-most all-time.

The players with the most 300-yard passing games in NFL history:

PLAYER

300-YARD GAMES

*Peyton Manning

67

Dan Marino

63

*Drew Brees

62

Brett Favre

62

Kurt Warner

52

  • Active

