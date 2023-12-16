Week 15 viewing guide: Who Colts fans should root for in AFC playoff race on Saturday, Sunday

With the Colts playing in a standalone timeslot on Saturday afternoon, there will be plenty of opportunities for scoreboard watching this weekend. Here's what you need to know – and who you should root for – with an eye on the Colts' playoff odds. 

Dec 16, 2023 at 12:56 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

With the Colts kicking off at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, we'll have plenty of scoreboard-watching chances this weekend. And if you're wondering who to root for, we got you covered. 

But more than anything, the Colts need to win and not worry about scoreboard watching:

  • Colts win: Playoff odds increase 17%
  • Colts lose: Playoff odds decrease 26%

Here's a look at how several games Saturday and Sunday could impact the Colts' chances of making the playoffs:

Saturday, 1 p.m.: Vikings at Bengals

  • Bengals win: Colts odds decrease 2%
  • Bengals lose: Colts odds increase 4%

Saturday, 8:20 p.m.: Broncos at Lions

  • Broncos win: Colts odds decrease 6%
  • Broncos lose: Colts odds increase 7%

Sunday, 1 p.m.: Texans at Titans

  • Texans win: Colts odds decrease 3%
  • Texans lose: Colts increase 4%

Sunday, 1 p.m.: Bears at Browns

  • Browns win: Colts odds decrease 2%
  • Browns lose: Colts odds increase 5%

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.: Cowboys at Bills

  • Bills win: Colts odds decrease 4%
  • Bills lose: Colds odds increase 4%

Sunday, 8:20 p.m.: Ravens at Jaguars

  • Jaguars win: Colts odds decrease 1%
  • Jaguars lose: Colts odds increase 4%

If you're rooting for the perfect weekend, the Colts would have a 76 percent chance to make the playoffs (and a 22 percent chance to win the AFC South) if they beat the Steelers and the Bengals, Broncos, Browns, Texans, Bills and Jaguars all lose.

