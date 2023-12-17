After forcing three turnovers, Colts beat Pittsburgh Steelers for first time since 2008

For the first time since 2008, the Colts got the better of the Pittsburgh Steelers, beating them 30-13 at Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday.
Trailing 13-0 early in the second quarter, the offense needed a scoring drive to get themselves back into striking distance. They got it largely due to big plays from wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Zack Moss.
On the ensuing seven-play, 75-yard scoring series, Pittman came up with big receptions. The first was a 21-yard reception on second-and-10 at their own 25.
Then three plays later, quarterback Gardner Minshew II managed to escape the pocket and evade defenders long enough to find Pittman for a 42-yard gain.
Now inside the red zone, the Colts were able to chip away at the Steelers' lead. After overcoming a sack and false start penalty, they scored their first touchdown of the game after Minshew found Moss for a 16-yard reception.
With momentum back on their side, it was time for the defense to make a big play of their own. On first-and-15 at midfield, Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky launched a pass deep to wide receiver George Pickens, instead, it was intercepted by Colts' safety Nick Cross.
Though the Colts were unable to capitalize on the turnover, it was not long before they got back into the end zone.
After forcing the Steelers to punt with 54 seconds left in the second quarter, the Colts offense had to move quickly if they wanted to try to score before halftime.
To do so, Minshew heavily targeted wide receiver D.J. Montgomery, who was seeing more action with Pittman knocked out of the game due to an injury. The third-year wideout made the most of his opportunity as he caught two receptions on the drive, including a 14-yard touchdown to help give the Colts a 14-13 halftime lead.
When the defense took the field for the first time after halftime, it was clear that the group was still riding high from their earlier turnover. So much so, that they got another one on the first play of the Steelers' opening third quarter drive.
After chasing down running back Najee Harris, linebacker E.J. Speed managed to rip the ball out of his hands to force the fumble. Before the ball could roll out of bounds, safety Julian Blackmon scooped it up and set the offense up at the Steelers' 18-yard line.
On the first play of their new drive, Minshew connected with tight end Mo Alie-Cox for an 18-yard touchdown.
The Colts got their third turnover of the game after an interception by Blackmon. After a 25-yard return, he set the offense up at the Steelers' 45-yard line.
Though the Colts didn't score on that drive, their defense still made sure the Steelers didn't get any points either, earning them the win.
The 8-6 Colts will be back in action next Sunday as they will head to face the Falcons in Week 16.
View in-game highlights from the Colts versus Steelers matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16.