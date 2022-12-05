Colts' Week 15 Game At Minnesota Vikings To Kick Off On Saturday, Dec. 17 At 1 p.m. ET

The Colts' Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 17 the NFL announced Monday. The game will be televised on NFL Network as part of a tripleheader, which will be followed by the Ravens vs. Browns at 4:30 p.m. ET and the Dolphins vs. Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The game time was previously listed as TBD, as the NFL had the option to flex it into one of two standalone windows on Saturday, Dec. 17.

It will be the Colts' game against the Vikings since 2021's preseason opener at U.S. Bank Stadium, and the first regular season game against the Vikings since the Colts won, 28-11, in Week 2 of the 2020 season. The Colts' last regular season game against the Vikings in Minneapolis came on Dec. 18, 2016, a 34-7 Colts win at U.S. Bank Stadium.