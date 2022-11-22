Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 12 Game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

OFFENSE
» WR: Alec Pierce, Ashton Dulin
» LT: Bernhard Raimann, Dennis Kelly
» LG: Quenton Nelson
» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French
» RG: Will Fries, Matt Pryor, Danny Pinter
» RT: Braden Smith
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox
» TE: Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods
» WR: Parris Campbell, Keke Coutee
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Mike Strachan
» QB: Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Deon Jackson, Zack Moss
- Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had six catches for 75 yards, marking the seventh time in 2022 he's had at least six catches in a game.
- Wide receiver Parris Campbell caught five passes for 67 yards, his fourth game with 5+ receptions for 55+ yards this season.
- Interim head coach Jeff Saturday said after the game he plans to move forward with rookie Bernhard Raimann at left tackle and 2021 seventh-round pick Will Fries at right guard.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, Khalid Kareem
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Byron Cowart, Chris Williams
» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II
» DE: Yannick Ngakoue, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Ben Banogu
» WLB: Bobby Okereke, Grant Stuard
» MLB: Zaire Franklin
» SAM: EJ Speed, JoJo Domann
» CB: Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Brandon Facyson
» FS: Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II
» SS: Rodney McLeod Jr., Nick Cross
» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown
» CB: Stephon Gilmore, Dallis Flowers
- Linebacker Zaire Franklin recorded 12 tackles in Week 11, bringing his 2022 season total to a league-leading 108 tackles. Franklin also forced a fumble and recorded a tackle for a loss against the Eagles.
- Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue had a strip-sack and totaled 1 1/2 sacks, bringing his season total to 6 1/2 sacks. He needs just 1 1/2 more sacks to have eight in his seventh consecutive season.
- Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. recorded six tackles, one tackle for a loss and one pass break-up.
- Cornerback Brandon Facyson had two pass break-ups.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Matt Haack
» PK: Chase McLaughlin
» H: Matt Haack
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
» PR: Keke Coutee
- Kicker Chase McLaughlin connected on three of four field goals in Week 11, including a 51-yard field goal. McLaughlin now has made a career high five field goals of 50 or more yards.
- Punter Matt Haack averaged 52 yards per punt and down two of his four punts inside the 20-yard line.
- Special teams snap leaders: E.J. Speed (20), Tony Brown (17), Ashton Dulin (16), Ben Banogu (16), Grant Stuard (16), JoJo Domann (16), Nick Cross (16).