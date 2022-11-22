Unofficial Depth Chart

Presented by

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 12 Game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 12 Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

Nov 22, 2022 at 02:53 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Unofficial_Depth_Chart 1920x1080

OFFENSE

» WR: Alec Pierce, Ashton Dulin

» LT: Bernhard Raimann, Dennis Kelly

» LG: Quenton Nelson

» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French

» RG: Will Fries, Matt Pryor, Danny Pinter

» RT: Braden Smith

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox

» TE: Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods

» WR: Parris Campbell, Keke Coutee

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Mike Strachan

» QB: Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Deon Jackson, Zack Moss

  • Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had six catches for 75 yards, marking the seventh time in 2022 he's had at least six catches in a game.
  • Wide receiver Parris Campbell caught five passes for 67 yards, his fourth game with 5+ receptions for 55+ yards this season.
  • Interim head coach Jeff Saturday said after the game he plans to move forward with rookie Bernhard Raimann at left tackle and 2021 seventh-round pick Will Fries at right guard.

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, Khalid Kareem

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Byron Cowart, Chris Williams

» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II

» DE: Yannick Ngakoue, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Ben Banogu

» WLB: Bobby Okereke, Grant Stuard

» MLB: Zaire Franklin

» SAM: EJ Speed, JoJo Domann

» CB: Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Brandon Facyson

» FS: Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II

» SS: Rodney McLeod Jr., Nick Cross

» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown

» CB: Stephon Gilmore, Dallis Flowers

  • Linebacker Zaire Franklin recorded 12 tackles in Week 11, bringing his 2022 season total to a league-leading 108 tackles. Franklin also forced a fumble and recorded a tackle for a loss against the Eagles.
  • Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue had a strip-sack and totaled 1 1/2 sacks, bringing his season total to 6 1/2 sacks. He needs just 1 1/2 more sacks to have eight in his seventh consecutive season.
  • Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. recorded six tackles, one tackle for a loss and one pass break-up.
  • Cornerback Brandon Facyson had two pass break-ups.

SPECIALISTS

» P: Matt Haack

» PK: Chase McLaughlin

» H: Matt Haack

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

» PR: Keke Coutee

  • Kicker Chase McLaughlin connected on three of four field goals in Week 11, including a 51-yard field goal. McLaughlin now has made a career high five field goals of 50 or more yards.
  • Punter Matt Haack averaged 52 yards per punt and down two of his four punts inside the 20-yard line.
  • Special teams snap leaders: E.J. Speed (20), Tony Brown (17), Ashton Dulin (16), Ben Banogu (16), Grant Stuard (16), JoJo Domann (16), Nick Cross (16).

Related Content

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 11 Game vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 10 Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 9 Game vs. New England Patriots

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 9 game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 8 Game vs. Washington Commanders

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 7 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 7 AFC South game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 6 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 6 AFC South game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 5 Game vs. Denver Broncos

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 5 Thursday Night game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 4 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 4 AFC South clash with the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 3 Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 3 home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 2 Game At Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 1 Game At Houston Texans

The Colts released their first unofficial depth chart of the regular season on Tuesday ahead of Sunday's opener against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Check it out below:

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising