Game Preview: Colts at Texans, Week 1

One Big Storyline

The Colts haven't won their season opener since 2013, a fact that's relevant for the franchise but not necessarily for the coaches and players who'll be on the field Sunday in Houston. Reich acknowledged the Colts "haven't been good in openers" in recent years, but no player or coach on this team has been a part of every one of those eight consecutive Week 1 losses.

"I suppose externally there are some forces that want to make me feel more pressure about that, but this is a different team, it's a different year," head coach Frank Reich said. "What's done is done. Let's just get ready to play this game, this season. Take it one at a time. It's hard to do, but that's what the good teams do. So, we have to do a better job, I have to do a better job. Looking forward to this first week."

Think of all the changes that've happened since the end of the 2021 season: A new starting quarterback, a new defensive coordinator and coaching staff, new accomplished veterans on defense and an injection of youth on both sides of the ball. This is a different team – and this version of the Colts hasn't lost eight straight openers.

"It's a new year, brand new team, brand new situation," linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "Anything that has happened in the past really doesn't matter, but I think with guys having that sense of urgency and really being locked in on the details. I think coming in with a fresh start, 0-0, new quarterback, new system defensively, it's a lot of things we have to go out there and prove. Guys can't wait. It's Week 1. Everybody is 0-0, it's a new situation and we're just looking forward to getting to it."

The more important thing on Sunday, then, is that the Colts play an AFC South opponent – the first of five intra-divisional games in the first seven weeks of the season.

"Every time you play (the division) you're either moving forward and putting somebody else behind – which is always a good thing," quarterback Matt Ryan said. "I'm excited about it. I'm excited to get down there. I think we're all ready. This time of the year it's like there's some much buildup, so much buildup – you just want to get to game time. So, try and take a deep breath during the week, simmer down a little bit and make sure we get into the routine of getting prepared. It is exciting to start with a division game."

The Colts prepared for the season with a heightened sense of urgency not because they wanted to end a streak, but because they followed the lead of Ryan and the other captains on this team. The Colts didn't have to go from zero to 60 in terms of their intensity this week, since it was already at a 60. And the team feels like that'll set them up well to begin the season, while acknowledging that Sunday is just game one of 17.