Away game watch parties for 2023 Colts road games vs. Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts will host road game "Watch Parties," presented by Bud Light:
- Sun., Sept. 24 at Carmel (Ind.) Midtown Plaza, for the matchup against the Baltimore Ravens
- Sun., Nov. 12 at The Rathskeller in downtown Indianapolis, for the Colts' game in Frankfurt, Germany vs. the New England Patriots
Both parties are free to attend and open to all ages. Fans that preregister for each event will be entered for a chance to win an exclusive Colts prize pack, featuring two tickets to a 2023 home game of their choice, an autographed football signed by wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and more. Preregister now!
For more info, visit Colts.com/WatchParty.
SUN., SEPT. 24 – CARMEL MIDTOWN WATCH PARTY
WHEN:
10 a.m. Watch Party begins
10 a.m.–3 p.m. Activities open
- Drink specials
- Photos & autographs with Colts Cheerleaders
- Live entertainment by DJ GNO
- Special Appearance from mascot "Blue"
- Colts in Motion and Quarterback Passing Challenge
- Free Colts giveaways!
1 p.m. Colts-Ravens kickoff (live on the big screens)
WHERE: Midtown Plaza, 365 Monon Blvd., Carmel
NOTES:
- Midtown Plaza is an outdoor venue. The party will take place rain or shine, unless severe weather is forecast.
- Fans may bring their own chairs, blankets and other items.
- Fans are permitted to bring their own food and beverages, but all bags and items are subject to search.
- No grilling will be permitted.
SUN., NOV. 12 – DOWNTOWN INDY WATCH PARTY
WHEN:
9 a.m. Watch Party begins
9 a.m.–1 p.m. Activities open
- Photos & autographs with Colts Cheerleaders
- Live entertainment
- Free Colts giveaways!
9:30 a.m. Colts-Patriots kickoff (live on the big screen)
WHERE: The Rathskeller, 401 E. Michigan St., Indianapolis
NOTE:
- The Rathskeller is an indoor venue, so capacity is limited.
- Fans under the age of 21 will not be allowed in the bar area.
Unauthorized watch parties are prohibited by the NFL, and all requests must be approved by the Colts.