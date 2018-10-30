Vote Marlon Mack, Darius Leonard For Weekly NFL Awards — Again

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (FedEx Ground Player of the Week) and linebacker Darius Leonard (NFL Rookie of the Week) are, for a second straight week, nominees for weekly league awards. Go vote now, and vote often.

Oct 30, 2018 at 10:40 AM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS —Feeling that déjà vu yet?

Last week, Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack and linebacker Darius Leonard were nominees for various NFL weekly awards after standout performances in a victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Today: same story, same result, different opponent.

We'll get right to it: go vote for Mack, a nominee for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week award by clicking here, and vote for Leonard, a nominee for the NFL's Rookie of the Week award, by clicking here.

Last week, neither Mack nor Leonard won their respective categories, so just a friendly reminder that you can vote as many times as you like this week and continue to assert yourself as the NFL's best fanbase, all at the same time.

A week after a career-best performance in the Colts' 37-5 victory over the Buffalo Bills, Mack did it again on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders, re-establishing single-game career-highs in carries (25), rushing yards (132) and rushing touchdowns (two), as Indy was able to capture its second straight victory, 42-28.

Mack led another stout rushing attack for the Colts' offense against Oakland, as Indy collected 222 yards on the ground, averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

Limited to four games played so far in 2018 due to injuries, Mack has been very effective in his second NFL season for the Colts when he has been available, as he already has a career best 381 rushing yards on just 66 carries (5.8 yards-per-carry average) with three rushing touchdowns and another six receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Leonard, meanwhile, had yet another solid performance as he continues to assert himself as a top candidate for the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

The NFL's leader in tackles, Leonard had nine total stops against the Raiders, but it was the fumble he forced on running back Doug Martin one play after the Colts had retaken the lead, 35-28, that was recovered by fellow rookie linebacker Matthew Adams that continues to show Leonard's penchant for making game-changing plays week after week.

The second-round pick out of South Carolina State has started six games and has 88 tackles (58 solo), seven tackles for loss, four sacks, five quarterback hits, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

A quick reminder: go vote for Mack, a nominee for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week award by clicking here, and vote for Leonard, a nominee for the NFL's Rookie of the Week award, by clicking here.

Then do it again. And then tell a friend.

