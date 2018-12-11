Vote Andrew Luck And Darius Leonard For A Pair Of Week 14 Awards

This is the fourth time this season that Luck has been nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week award this season; he was voted the winnerafter his Week 12 performance in a win over the Miami Dolphins.

Luck's recognition reaches beyond the FedEx award, however, as he also won AFC Offensive Player of the Week after the Colts' Week 11 win over the Tennessee Titans, and he was also named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November by both the NFL and Pro Football Focus.

Vote Leonard

This is the fourth time that Leonard has been nominated for Rookie of the Week, winning it in Weeks 2 and 8. You can vote for him for this week's award as many times as possible by clicking here.

Against Houston on Sunday, he led all players with 12 tackles (one for loss), including nine solo tackles, to go along with one sack and a pass breakup. The sack was his seventh of the season, which is second among all rookies in the NFL — a very impressive number for an off-ball linebacker.

This was Leonard's sixth game of the season with at least 10 tackles, and his fifth with at least a dozen.