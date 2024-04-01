Former Colts cornerback Vontae Davis dies

Former Colts cornerback Vontae Davis died at the age of 35.
Davis starred for the Colts from 2012-2017. He was named a Pro Bowler in 2014 and 2015 and totaled 13 interceptions and 84 pass break-ups over 76 games with the Colts. Davis' 18 passes defensed in 2014 are the most in a single season in Colts history.
In the Colts' playoff win over Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos following the 2014 season, Davis broke up five passes, second-most in NFL postseason single-game history.
Both on and off the field, Davis was a central figure for the Colts over his six seasons in Indianapolis.
Davis entered the NFL in 2009 as a first-round draft pick of the Dolphins (No. 25 overall) and played the first three years of career with Miami. The Colts acquired Davis in a trade with the Dolphins just before the 2012 season. Davis also played one game with the Buffalo Bills in 2018.
Davis was a native of Washington, D.C. and played his college ball at Illinois.