VIKINGS VS. COLTS TICKETS AVAILABLE

[
](http://careyindiana.com/)
Kickoff is at 1 p.m. The radio broadcast will be through the Colts Flagship Radio Stations 1070 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM. The game may also be heard on the rest of the Vectren Radio Network. Other than the late visiting team returned tickets, the game has been SOLD OUT and will be televised on FOX, locally WXIN FOX-59.
Tickets are available for ALL COLTS HOME GAMES at the Lucas Oil Stadium Ticket Office, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, charge-by-phone at (800) 745-3000 or at www.ticketmaster.com.
Tickets will be available while they last.
The Colts are also accepting deposits for those wishing to become 2013 Season Ticket Holders by joining our Season Ticket Wait List at www.colts.com or by calling (317) 299-4WIN.