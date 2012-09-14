VIKINGS VS. COLTS TICKETS AVAILABLE

The visiting Minnesota Vikings have returned over 300 tickets for this Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Sep 14, 2012 at 07:59 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

indy-skyline-a.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

](http://careyindiana.com/)

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. The radio broadcast will be through the Colts Flagship Radio Stations 1070 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.  The game may also be heard on the rest of the Vectren Radio Network.  Other than the late visiting team returned tickets, the game has been SOLD OUT and will be televised on FOX, locally WXIN FOX-59.

Tickets are available for ALL COLTS HOME GAMES at the Lucas Oil Stadium Ticket Office, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, charge-by-phone at (800) 745-3000 or at www.ticketmaster.com

Tickets will be available while they last.

The Colts are also accepting deposits for those wishing to become 2013 Season Ticket Holders by joining our Season Ticket Wait List  at www.colts.com or by calling (317) 299-4WIN.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

AFC Playoff standings, odds, tiebreakers remaining schedules: Colts hold No. 7 seed entering Week 17 but do not completely control postseason destiny

The Colts retained possession of the AFC No. 7 even with their Week 16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but could slip out of the playoffs even if they win out. 
news

AFC South Standings hold firm following losses by Colts, Jaguars, Texans and Titans

With the Colts' loss on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, they are 8-7 and second in the AFC South.
news

After loss to Falcons, Colts' focus turns inward as AFC playoff race gets tighter

The Colts lost, 29-10, to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday but retained possession of the AFC No. 7 seed – for now. 
news

In NFL's Year of the Backup QB, Gardner Minshew II's competitiveness and next-play mindset have Colts firmly in AFC playoff race

The Colts are 6-4 with Gardner Minshew II as their starting quarterback, and enter Week 16 as the AFC's No. 7 seed. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 16 game vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Colts released their Week 16 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Steelers safety Damontae Kazee suspended by NFL for rest of 2023 season following hit on Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. 

Pittman exited the Colts' Week 15 win over the Steelers with a concussion following the hit. 
news

Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 15

After 14 games, the Colts are second in the AFC South standings with an 8-6 record. 
news

AFC Playoff standings, odds, tiebreakers remaining schedules: Colts hold No. 7 seed entering Week 16 as AFC South race gets tighter

The Colts retained possession of the AFC No. 7 seed with their Week 15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and moved within one game of the Jacksonville Jaguars for first place in the AFC South. 
news

Colts' trust in D.J. Montgomery shines after Michael Pittman Jr.'s scary exit in Week 15 win over Steelers

Montgomery caught his first career touchdown in the Colts' 30-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. 
news

How Shane Steichen's Colts didn't flinch, again, and planted their flag firmly in AFC playoff race with Week 15 win over Steelers

The Colts overcame several injuries to key players on offense to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 30-13, on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Week 15 viewing guide: Who Colts fans should root for in AFC playoff race on Saturday, Sunday

With the Colts playing in a standalone timeslot on Saturday afternoon, there will be plenty of opportunities for scoreboard watching this weekend. Here's what you need to know – and who you should root for – with an eye on the Colts' playoff odds. 
news

NFL to expand to hosting 8 international games per season beginning in 2025

The Colts have played two regular season games outside North America, both of which were considered road games: 2016 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and in November against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising