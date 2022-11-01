Unofficial Depth Chart

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 9 Game vs. New England Patriots

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 9 game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough. Check it out below:

Nov 01, 2022 at 04:35 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

OFFENSE

» WR: Alec Pierce, Mike Strachan

» LT: Dennis Kelly, Bernhard Raimann

» LG: Quenton Nelson

» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French

» RG: Matt Pryor, Danny Pinter, Will Fries

» RT: Braden Smith

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox

» TE: Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods

» WR: Parris Campbell, Keke Coutee

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr.

» QB: Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles, Matt Ryan

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Deon Jackson, Zack Moss

  • The Colts on Tuesday acquired running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth round pick from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for running back Nyheim Hines.
  • Quarterback Sam Ehlinger completed 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards (8.7 yards/attempt) and rushed six times for 15 yards in his first NFL start.
  • Ehlinger hit a 47-yard deep ball to wide receiver Alec Pierce, while wide receiver Parris Campbell gashed Washington for 38 yards on a smoke screen and 28 yards on a jet sweep.
  • Over his last three games, Campbell has 29 receptions for 170 yards; add in his 28-yard rush and he has 30 touches for 198 yards (6.6 yards/touch) with two touchdowns.
  • Since returning from the ankle injury he sustained in Week 4, running back Jonathan Taylor is averaging 5.2 yards per carry (26 attempts, 134 yards) – which is much closer to his 2021 average of 5.5 yards per carry.

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Byron Cowart, Chris Williams

» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II

» DE: Yannick Ngakoue, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Ben Banogu

» WLB: Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard

» MLB: Shaquille Leonard

» SAM: Zaire Franklin, JoJo Domann

» CB: Brandon Facyson, Dallis Flowers

» FS: Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II

» SS: Rodney McLeod Jr., Nick Cross, Trevor Denbow

» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown

» CB: Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

  • The Colts on Monday placed defensive end Tyquan Lewis on injured reserve and activated safety Trevor Denbow off injured reserve. Lewis sustained a season-ending patellar tendon injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Commanders.
  • Linebacker Shaquille Leonard returned in Week 8 and recorded the 12th interception of his career. Leonard was on a pitch count and played 24 of 61 snaps in his first game since Week 4.
  • On Sunday, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner recorded his fourth sack of the season while defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue and Ifeadi Odenigbo split a sack. Ngakoue now has four sacks on the season, while Odenigbo has 1 1/2.
  • Linebacker E.J. Speed notched his fifth tackle for a loss this season on a fourth-and-one play near midfield, which forced Washington to turn the ball over on downs. Speed's 90.5 Pro Football Focus run defense grade leads all linebackers (minimum 25 run defense snaps) in 2022.
  • Linebacker Zaire Franklin added eight more tackles and now has 80, good for third in the NFL (behind the Ravens' Roquan Smith and the Jets C.J. Mosley).

SPECIALISTS

» P: Matt Haack

» PK: Chase McLaughlin

» H: Matt Haack

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

» PR: Keke Coutee

  • Punter Matt Haack boomed four punts for 227 yards, good for a career high average of 56.8 yards per punt. Three of Haack's punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.
  • Kicker Chase McLaughlin connected on all three of his field goals and is now 13/14 on field goals and 8/8 on PATs since joining the Colts before Week 2.
  • Special teams snap leaders were a bit different this week with linebacker Grant Stuard out with a pectoral injury, and cornerback Tony Brown sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 8: E.J. Speed (22), JoJo Domann (17), Nick Cross (16), Julian Blackmon (15), Kylen Granson (14).

