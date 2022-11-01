Colts Acquire RB Zack Moss, Conditional 2023 6th Round Draft Pick From Buffalo Bills In Exchange For RB Nyheim Hines

The Colts on Tuesday acquired running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth round pick from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for running back Nyheim Hines.

Moss, a third round pick (No. 86 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft, has 91 yards on 17 carries (5.4 yards/attempt) and seven catches for 27 yards (3.9 yards/reception) for the Bills in 2022. Over his career, Moss has 917 yards on 225 carries (4.1 yards/attempt) with eight rushing touchdowns, and 44 catches for 319 yards (7.3 yards/reception) with two touchdowns.

The 5-foot-9, Moss played his college ball at Utah along with current Colts safety Julian Blackmon. His cousin, Santana Moss, amassed 10,283 receiving yards over 14 seasons with Washington and the New York Jets.

Hines in 2022 had 18 carries for 36 yards (2.0 yards/attempt) with one touchdown, and caught 25 passes for 188 yards (7.5 yards/reception) over seven games. He also returned 11 punts for 111 yards.