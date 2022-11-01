Colts Acquire RB Zack Moss, Conditional 2023 6th Round Draft Pick From Buffalo Bills In Exchange For RB Nyheim Hines

The Colts on Tuesday acquired running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth round pick from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for running back Nyheim Hines.
Moss, a third round pick (No. 86 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft, has 91 yards on 17 carries (5.4 yards/attempt) and seven catches for 27 yards (3.9 yards/reception) for the Bills in 2022. Over his career, Moss has 917 yards on 225 carries (4.1 yards/attempt) with eight rushing touchdowns, and 44 catches for 319 yards (7.3 yards/reception) with two touchdowns.
The 5-foot-9, Moss played his college ball at Utah along with current Colts safety Julian Blackmon. His cousin, Santana Moss, amassed 10,283 receiving yards over 14 seasons with Washington and the New York Jets.
Hines in 2022 had 18 carries for 36 yards (2.0 yards/attempt) with one touchdown, and caught 25 passes for 188 yards (7.5 yards/reception) over seven games. He also returned 11 punts for 111 yards.
Over his five-year career with the Colts, Hines rushed 300 times for 1,205 yards (4.0 yards/attempt) and caught 235 passes for 1,725 yards (7.3 yards/reception) with 17 total touchdowns. Hines joined the Colts as a fourth round pick (No. 104 overall) in 2018.
With the trade, the Colts now have the following picks in the 2023 NFL Draft:
- First round
- Second round
- Third round (conditional, from Washington Commanders)
- Fourth round
- Fifth round
- Sixth round (conditional, from Buffalo Bills)
- Seventh round
- Seventh round (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
The Colts acquired the conditional third round pick from the Commanders in exchange for quarterback Carson Wentz in March, and in August traded a 2023 sixth round pick to the Buccaneers in exchange for linebacker Grant Stuard and a 2023 seventh round pick.