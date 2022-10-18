Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 7 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

OFFENSE
» WR: Alec Pierce, Mike Strachan
» LT: Dennis Kelly, Bernhard Raiman
» LG: Quenton Nelson
» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French
» RG: Matt Pryor, Danny Pinter, Will Fries
» RT: Braden Smith
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox
» TE: Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods
» WR: Parris Campbell, Keke Coutee
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr.
» QB: Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson
- The Colts went into Week 6 planning to rotate Bernhard Raimann and Dennis Kelly at left tackle, but were so impressed by Kelly – and how the offense looked when he was in the game – that they stuck with the veteran over the rookie the rest of the game. Kelly played 70 of 81 offensive snaps vs. Jacksonville, while Raimann played 11. "Bernard is doing fine," head coach Frank Reich said. "But what happened is Dennis got in there and he just looked good."
- Matt Pryor started at right guard, his third different position in as many weeks, while Braden Smith went back to right tackle against Jacksonville.
- The Colts made a switch on their quarterback depth chart, too, with Sam Ehlinger now the backup. Reich explained the decision here.
- Matt Ryan threw for a career high (and Colts record) 42 completions on 58 attempts for 389 yards with three touchdowns.
- In his first career start, Deon Jackson scored a touchdown and caught 10 passes for 79 yards – with those 10 catches the most by a Colts running back since Joseph Addai in 2009.
- Michael Pittman Jr. set new career highs with 13 catches for 134 yards, and is now averaging 7.6 receptions and 83.4 yards per game.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Byron Cowart, Chris Williams
» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II
» DE: Yannick Ngakoue, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Ben Banogu
» WLB: Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard
» MLB: Shaquille Leonard
» SAM: Zaire Franklin, JoJo Domann
» CB: Brandon Facyson, Dallis Flowers
» FS: Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II
» SS: Rodney McLeod Jr., Nick Cross
» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown
» CB: Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
- Julian Blackmon dressed but did not play, and was available only in case of emergency, Reich said. Blackmon sustained an ankle injury in the Colts' Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs and did not play in Weeks 4 of 5. Rodney Thomas II played all of the Colts' defensive snaps at free safety for the third consecutive game.
- The Colts will continue to rotate Brandon Facyson and Isaiah Rodgers Sr. at cornerback, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said Tuesday. Rodgers out-snapped Facyson 32-24 against the Jaguars. "Isaiah is doing a good job," Bradley said. "He's a guy that can bring the ball back to you. He does a good job in his coverage skills and as far as people say, what is it – he just needs to be more acclimated in the system. I would say he knows the system real well. We just know that we're going to need all three. Brandon Facyson has had a history of doing some very good things for us and he will continue to do some very good things for us. So, he just needs to tighten up his game and play like he's capable of playing and in the long run, that bodes well for us as far as having three corners that can play at any time."
- With Kwity Paye (ankle) out, Tyquan Lewis got the start at defensive end and played 41 snaps, registering a sack and a tackle for a loss. Ifeadi Odenigbo added his first sack in a Colts uniform on Sunday, too.
- Zaire Franklin's 11 tackles brought his season total to 65, tied for second-most in the NFL and one behind Bears linebacker Roquan Smith.
The Colts take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC South matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Matt Haack
» PK: Chase McLaughlin
» H: Matt Haack
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
» PR: Nyheim Hines
- With Nyheim Hines (concussion) out, Keke Coutee was the Colts' punt returner until he sustained a concussion while returning a punt 19 yards in the second quarter.
- Chase McLaughlin connected on field goals from 28 and 42 yards, and made both of his PAT attempts.
- Two of Matt Haack's three punts were downed inside the 15-yard line.
- Special teams snap leaders: E.J. Speed (21), Grant Stuard (18), Ben Banogu (17), Tony Brown (17), JoJo Domann (17), Nick Cross (15), Rodney Thomas II (15).