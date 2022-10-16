Frank Reich: Sam Ehlinger 'Earned' Promotion to Backup Quarterback

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Sunday explained his decision to promote second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart, hinting at a potential package of plays for the former Texas standout.

Oct 16, 2022 at 07:39 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

101622_ehlinger-jags-ap
AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Get ready for the "Sam Ehlinger Package."

Ehlinger, the second-year Texas product, has been promoted to backup quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, playing behind veteran starter Matt Ryan. It's a decision head coach Frank Reich explained on Sunday had little to do with the performance of former No. 2 quarterback Nick Foles, and more about the unique skillset Ehlinger brings to the Indy offense on gameday.

"You guys know I love Nick Foles. I think he's incredible. I mean, he's an incredible player. And he's looked great in practice for the last five, six weeks. This was just more of a philosophical decision," Reich told reporters after Sunday's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. "And when you're struggling to do certain things on offense, it just seemed like a logical conclusion. And Sam earned that right, now. … Sam also earned the right by what he did in preseason and how he's continued to look."

Reich said he sees Ehlinger's role being similar to that of Jacoby Brissett's when he backed up Andrew Luck in 2018 and Philip Rivers in 2020. Brissett, whose elusive nature and ability to extend plays down the field made him a tough on-the-go matchup for opposing defenses, eventually became a quarterback sneak specialist of sorts, logging 18 snaps in 2018 and 47 in 2020 in a season in which he converted nine first downs on the ground.

Exactly what the "Ehlinger Package" will potentially look like, and how much it could mirror Brissett's prior role, is yet to be seen. Ehlinger was active for the first time this season on Sunday, but did not log a snap in the Colts' 32-27 come-from-behind victory over the Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Ehlinger did log 19 snaps at quarterback as rookie last season with the Colts, but was mostly used in mop-up duty at the end of lopsided victories over the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans. But he did move the chains using his legs on a 3rd-and-4 play against the Bills, and then was used on a goal-to-goal situation Week 9 against the New York Jets, though he was brought down just short of the goal line on his lone offensive snap that day.

But as Ehlinger has displayed during his extended preseason action the last two years, he can be much more than a "running quarterback." He worked his way back from throwing three interceptions during the 2021 preseason his rookie year to turn in a standout exhibition performance in 2022, completing 24-of-29 total passes (82.8 percent) for 289 yards with four touchdowns to zero interceptions; he also ran the ball six times for 71 yards and another touchdown.

Reich said he doesn't anticipate changing the Colts' new quarterback structure moving forward. While all players will continue to be evaluated on a week-to-week basis, Reich is looking forward to whatever opportunities that might arise to get his young quarterback involved in the offense.

"We'll continue to have a package for Sam," Reich said. "Just like with Jacoby, some weeks we used it, some weeks we didn't use it. And we keep looking for opportunities to put stress on defense."

Related Content

news

Colts RB Deon Jackson Shines As Next Man Up With Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines Out

Jackson rushed 12 times for 42 yards and caught 10 passes for 79 yards in his first career start, helping the Colts earn a 34-27 Week 6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Michael Pittman Jr.'s Toughness, Reliability On Display in Pass-Heavy Win for Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. tallied career-highs in receptions (13) and receiving yards (134) on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but really made his contributions count down the stretch on Indy's final drive, helping lead Indy to a critical 34-27 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Inside Alec Pierce's Game-Winning Touchdown vs. Jaguars: Why The Colts Called The Play, And Everything That Made It Work

Facing a third-and-13 with 23 seconds left, the Colts got the coverage they wanted – so Matt Ryan and Alec Pierce went and won the game.

news

Colts' Offense Explodes With Clean, Up-Tempo, High-Scoring Attack In Win Over Jaguars

The Colts scored 34 points and didn't allow a single sack in their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, with the offense showing significant improvement from Week 2's shutout loss to their AFC South foe.

news

Colts' Protection Gels To Put Jaguars Struggles In Rear-View Mirror

Back in Week 2, the Jacksonville Jaguars swarmed Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to the tune of five sacks and 11 quarterback hits in a shutout loss for the Colts. In Sunday's Week 6 win, however, with newcomer Dennis Kelly at left tackle, the Colts' offensive line shined, as Jacksonville had zero sacks on a pass-heavy day for a victorious Indy squad.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts Take On Jaguars In Key AFC South Division Battle

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) in today's key Week 6 AFC South Divisional battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 6 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

For the first time in 2022, quarterback Sam Ehlinger is active, while four players will not play on Sunday due to injury.

news

Game Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 6

Here's everything you need to know before the Colts kick off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

How Colts' Zaire Franklin Developed Into 'Probably A Top 5 Linebacker In The League Right Now'

Franklin, a 2018 seventh-round pick, entered Week 6 tied for the NFL lead with 54 tackles.

news

Practice Notebook: From Alec Pierce to Rodney Thomas II, Colts' 2022 Rookie Class Is Already Making A Big Impact

The Colts have already got major contributions from rookies like Alec Pierce, Jelani Woods and Rodney Thomas II, and will continue to lean on a number of first-year players during the 2022 season.

news

Colts Mailbag: Alec Pierce Trending Up, Offensive Line Combinations, Seeking Solutions On Offense

The Colts Mailbag returns for Week 6 with questions on Alec Pierce's ascent, what's next for the offensive line and how Frank Reich may try to get the Colts' offense clicking starting Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising