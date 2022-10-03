Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 5 Game vs. Denver Broncos

OFFENSE
» WR: Alec Pierce, Mike Strachan, Dezmon Patmon
» LT: Matt Pryor, Bernhard Raimann
» LG: Quenton Nelson
» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French
» RG: Danny Pinter, Will Fries
» RT: Braden Smith, Dennis Kelly, Luke Tenuta
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox
» TE: Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods
» WR: Parris Campbell
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin
» QB: Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson
- Quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 356 yards against the Titans in Week 4, his second game with 350+ passing yards this season. 2022 is Ryan's first season with multiple 350+ passing yard games since 2020.
- Tight end Mo Alie-Cox set a career high with six catches, tied a career high with two touchdowns, and his 65 receiving yards were the most he's had since Week 2 of the 2020 season.
- Tight end Kylen Granson also set career highs with four catches and 62 yards.
- Wide receiver Alec Pierce hauled in a 44-yard pass from Ryan and finished with four catches for 80 yards; wide receiver Parris Campbell caught all four of his targets for 43 yards.
- 2021 seventh-round pick Will Fries earned his first career start and played all 63 snaps at right guard.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Byron Cowart
» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II
» DE: Yannick Ngakoue, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Ben Banogu
» WLB: Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard
» MLB: Shaquille Leonard
» SAM: Zaire Franklin, JoJo Domann
» CB: Brandon Facyson, Dallis Flowers
» FS: Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II
» SS: Nick Cross, Rodney McLeod Jr.
» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown
» CB: Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
- The Colts' defense held the Titans' offense to zero points and three first downs in the second half of Sunday's game.
- Linebacker Shaquille Leonard sustained a head injury against the Titans and is in the concussion protocol, head coach Frank Reich said Sunday.
- Defensive end Kwity Paye notched his third sack of the season, while defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and defensive tackle Grover Stewart also recorded sacks.
- Paye, Odeyingbo and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. had tackles for a loss.
- Linebacker Zaire Franklin set a career high for the second consecutive week with 15 tackles.
- Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who was dealing with an elbow injury, said he was on a snap count and played 18 of 52 plays against the Titans.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Matt Haack
» PK:
» H: Matt Haack
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Ashton Dulin
» PR: Nyheim Hines
- The Colts elevated kicker Chase McLaughlin to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 4; because McLaughlin officially remains on the practice squad, he's not listed on the depth chart.
- McLaughlin connected on a 27-yard field goal and both his PATs; he missed a 51-yarder in the fourth quarter.
- Special teams snap leaders: Tony Brown (19), E.J. Speed (18), Ben Banogu (16), Grant Stuard (15), JoJo Domann (14), Ashton Dulin (14).