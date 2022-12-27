Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 17 Game vs. New York Giants

OFFENSE
» WR: Alec Pierce, Ashton Dulin
» LT: Bernhard Raimann, Dennis Kelly
» LG: Quenton Nelson
» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French
» RG: Will Fries, Matt Pryor, Danny Pinter
» RT: Braden Smith
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Nikola Kalinic
» TE: Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods
» WR: Parris Campbell
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Mike Strachan
» QB: Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger, Matt Ryan
» RB: Deon Jackson, Zack Moss, Jordan Wilkins
- Nick Foles will remain the Colts' starting quarterback this week, interim head coach Jeff Saturday confirmed on Tuesday.
- Wide receiver Ashton Dulin is in the concussion protocol after a violent hit from safety Derwin James Jr. on Monday, Saturday said.
- The Colts leaned on the hot hand at running back against the Chargers, with Zack Moss carrying 12 times for 65 yards on 36 snaps, while Deon Jackson and Jordan Wilkins each played eight snaps.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, Khalid Kareem
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Byron Cowart, Chris Williams
» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II
» DE: Yannick Ngakoue, Ben Banogu
» WLB: Bobby Okereke, Cameron McGrone, Grant Stuard
» MLB: Zaire Franklin
» SAM: EJ Speed, JoJo Domann
» CB: Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Brandon Facyson
» FS: Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II
» SS: Rodney McLeod Jr., Nick Cross
» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown
» CB: Stephon Gilmore, Dallis Flowers
- Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner had 1 1/2 sacks on Monday, bringing his season total to eight.
- Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo also had 1 1/2 sacks against the Chargers, and now has 3 1/2 sacks in his last two games.
- Safety Rodney Thomas II notched his third interception of the season, the highest total on the Colts.
- Linebacker Zaire Franklin had nine tackles against the Chargers and has 149 on the season, fifth-most in the NFL and 14 shy of breaking Shaquille Leonard's record for most in a single season in Colts history.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Matt Haack
» PK: Chase McLaughlin
» H: Matt Haack
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Dallis Flowers
» PR: Dallis Flowers
- Kicker Chase McLaughlin connected on a 46-yard field goal for the Colts' only points against the Chargers. McLaughlin is now 28/33 (84.5 percent) on his field goal attempts since re-joining the Colts in Week 2 of the 2022 season.
- Cornerback Dallis Flowers returned three kicks for 84 yards (28.0 yards/return), including a long of 31 yards.
- Special teams snap leaders: E.J. Speed (17), Tony Brown (15), Nick Cross (12), JoJo Domann (12), Grant Stuard (12).