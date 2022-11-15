Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 11 Game vs. Philadelphia Eagles

OFFENSE
» WR: Alec Pierce, Ashton Dulin
» LT: Bernhard Raimann, Dennis Kelly
» LG: Quenton Nelson
» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French
» RG: Will Fries, Matt Pryor, Danny Pinter
» RT: Braden Smith
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox
» TE: Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods
» WR: Parris Campbell, Keke Coutee
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Mike Strachan
» QB: Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Deon Jackson, Zack Moss
- Quarterback Matt Ryan started for the first time since Week 7 and completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards with a passing and rushing touchdown. His 39-yard rush in the fourth quarter was the longest run of his career, and he gained more rushing yards on that single play than he gained in any full game in his 15-year career.
- Running back Jonathan Taylor ripped off a 66-yard touchdown run, his longest play since a game-clinching 67-yard touchdown against the New England Patriots in Week 15 of the 2021 season.
- Wide receiver Parris Campbell caught seven passes for 76 yards, including a go-ahead 35-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Over his last five games, Campbell is averaging about six catches for 52 yards and has three touchdowns.
- Behind a strong performance from the Colts' offensive line, Ryan was pressured on just four of his 30 dropbacks on Sunday against the Raiders.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Byron Cowart, Chris Williams
» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II
» DE: Yannick Ngakoue, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Ben Banogu
» WLB: Bobby Okereke, Grant Stuard
» MLB: Zaire Franklin
» SAM: EJ Speed, JoJo Domann
» CB: Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Brandon Facyson
» FS: Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II
» SS: Rodney McLeod Jr., Nick Cross, Trevor Denbow
» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown
» CB: Stephon Gilmore, Dallis Flowers
- Linebacker Shaquille Leonard was placed on injured reserve on Saturday.
- Defensive end Kwity Paye sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's game, head coach Jeff Saturday said.
- Cornerback Stephon Gilmore forced an incompletion on a pass to wide receiver Davante Adams to end the game – his third game-clinching defensive play of the season (he tipped a pass to safety Rodney McLeod Jr. for an interception in Week 3, and he broke up a pass in the end zone to end the Colts' Week 5 win over the Denver Broncos).
- Defensive tackle Grover Stewart recorded his third sack of the season and powered the Colts' run defense to limit running back Josh Jacobs to 3.7 yards per carry on Sunday. Jacobs entered Week 10 averaging 5.4 yards per carry.
- Linebacker Zaire Franklin had 10 tackles and now has 96 on the season, second-most in the NFL.
- Cornerback Kenny Moore II notched a TFL on a fourth-and-two play that forced a turnover on downs.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Matt Haack
» PK: Chase McLaughlin
» H: Matt Haack
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
» PR: Keke Coutee
- Kicker Chase McLaughlin connected on a pair of 48-yard field goals, and also missed a 48-yard attempt, in Week 10. He's now made 16 of 19 field goals and all nine PATs since re-joining the Colts before Week 2.
- Special teams snap leaders: E.J. Speed (19), Tony Brown (17), Nick Cross (17), JoJo Domann (17), Ashton Dulin (17), Grant Stuard (17).