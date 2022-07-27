Colts Remove DL Tyquan Lewis, S Rodney McLeod From Physically Unable To Perform List

Lewis and McLeod will be eligible to participate in the Colts' first training camp practice of 2022 on Wednesday at Grand Park. 

Jul 27, 2022 at 09:01 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

transaction_1920x1080

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Colts on Wednesday removed defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis and safety Rodney McLeod from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list. Both players are now eligible to participate in the Colts' first training camp practice of 2022 on Wednesday at Grand Park.

General manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday Lewis and McLeod were close to being cleared.

Lewis, who signed a contract extension with the Colts in March, suffered a season-ending knee injury while returning an interception against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. The versatile defensive lineman has 8 1/2 sacks, 21 quarterback hits and 15 tackles for a loss in 41 games (12 starts) since being selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

McLeod underwent a minor knee procedure after the Colts' offseason program ended in June. The 10-year veteran brings 139 games of experience (123 starts) with the St. Louis Rams and Philadelphia Eagles to the Colts' secondary, along with 16 interceptions, 36 pass break-ups and 11 forced fumbles.

The Colts are scheduled to practice at noon on Wednesday.

Related Content

news

Colts Sign WRs Isaiah Ford, John Hurst; Waive WR Kekoa Crawford, DT Caeveon Patton

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday, one day before the team's first training camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield.

news

Colts Place Four Players On PUP, One On NFI List Ahead Of Training Camp

The Colts on Sunday placed linebacker Darius Leonard, defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, safety Rodney McLeod and wide receiver Mike Strachan on the active/Physically Unable To Perform list and defensive tackle Eric Johnson II on the active/Non-Football Injury list.

news

Colts Claim DT Byron Cowart Off Waivers, Waive DE Scott Patchan

Cowart appeared in 19 games (14 starts) for the New England Patriots from 2019-2020.

news

Colts Sign DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Odenigbo has 10 1/2 sacks in 41 games with the Cardinals, Vikings and Browns in his four-year career.

news

Colts Sign DE Bryan Cox Jr., T Jason Spriggs; Waive DE Cullen Wick

The Colts made the roster moves on Friday.

news

Colts Sign DT Caeveon Patton; Waive LB Jordan Glasgow, DT McKinley Williams III

Patton, 6-1, 291 pounds, participated in the Colts' 2021 veteran mini-camp and rookie mini-camp on a tryout basis.

news

Colts Sign RB Ty'Son Williams, Waive C Alex Mollette

Williams rushed for 185 yards on 33 carries for the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.

news

Colts Sign Quarterback Nick Foles

Foles was named the MVP of Super Bowl LII and brings 10 years of starting experience to the Colts' quarterback room.

news

Colts Sign Tight End Jelani Woods And Tackle Bernhard Raimann To Contract

Woods was the 73rd overall pick and Raimann the 77th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Colts Sign RB Phillip Lindsay, Waive RB Max Borghi

Lindsay, a 2018 Pro Bowler, has 2,799 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns over four seasons with the Broncos, Dolphins and Texans.

news

Colts Sign Wide Receiver Alec Pierce To Contract

Pierce was the 53rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Family Four Pack

Family Four Pack

Get 4 tickets and 4 hats for just $80 to our preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, August 20!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising