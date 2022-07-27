Colts Remove DL Tyquan Lewis, S Rodney McLeod From Physically Unable To Perform List

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Colts on Wednesday removed defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis and safety Rodney McLeod from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list. Both players are now eligible to participate in the Colts' first training camp practice of 2022 on Wednesday at Grand Park.

General manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday Lewis and McLeod were close to being cleared.

Lewis, who signed a contract extension with the Colts in March, suffered a season-ending knee injury while returning an interception against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. The versatile defensive lineman has 8 1/2 sacks, 21 quarterback hits and 15 tackles for a loss in 41 games (12 starts) since being selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

McLeod underwent a minor knee procedure after the Colts' offseason program ended in June. The 10-year veteran brings 139 games of experience (123 starts) with the St. Louis Rams and Philadelphia Eagles to the Colts' secondary, along with 16 interceptions, 36 pass break-ups and 11 forced fumbles.