Colts remove DE Tyquan Lewis from Active/Physically Unable to Perform list

Lewis is now eligible to participate in practice beginning Tuesday morning. 

Aug 08, 2023 at 08:26 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Colts on Tuesday removed defensive end Tyquan Lewis from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

Lewis is now eligible to participate in training camp practices beginning Tuesday morning at Grand Park.

The versatile Lewis is entering his sixth season with the Colts. From 2018-2022, Lewis appeared in 48 games (16 starts) and totaled 9 1/2 sacks, 25 quarterback hits, 17 tackles for a loss, seven pass break-ups and one forced fumble.

Lewis sustained season-ending patellar injuries in late October of both the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

