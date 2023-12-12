Colts DE Tyquan Lewis named recipient of Ed Block Courage Award

The Colts on Tuesday announced defensive end Tyquan Lewis was selected by his teammates as the team's 2023 Ed Block Courage Award recipient.

The award annually recognizes players from all 32 teams for courageous play. Lewis persevered after consecutive season-ending injuries in 2021 and 2022 to return in 2023 as a key member of the Colts' defensive line both on and off the field. Through 13 games, Lewis has three sacks, six tackles for a loss, three pass break-ups and a career high 10 quarterback hits. The Colts consider Lewis, who's been with the team since being selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, an important leader on their defense.

"I'm very appreciative of and highly thankful for this great honor," Lewis said. "Thank you to my Colts family for helping me become a better player as well as a better person. I don't take anything for granted and cherish every single moment that I get to do what I love. I'm grateful for everything and entitled to nothing."

Off the field, Lewis has spent time supporting causes including the Alzheimer's Association and Kicking The Stigma, and is a consistent participant in Colts community events including Horseshoe Helpings, a Marion County Juvenile Detention Center visit, a Gleaners Food Bank distribution and a defensive line initiative to distribute Christmas gifts to local youth.

The award is named for Ed Block, the Baltimore Colts' head athletic trainer from 1954-1977 and the Colts' trainer emeritus until his passing in 1983.

