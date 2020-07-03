2020 Indianapolis Colts Milestones To Watch

INDIANAPOLIS — With the 2020 regular season right around the corner, what are some milestones for the Indianapolis Colts and their players to keep an eye on?
Thanks to the Colts Communications staff, here's a comprehensive list to check off as the season gets rolling:
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner:
• With 1.5 sacks, he will reach 30.0 career sacks.
• With 38 tackles, he will reach 300 career tackles.
• With 12.0 tackles for loss, he will reach 50.0 career tackles for loss.
• With 12 games played, he will reach 75 career games played.
• With 12 games started, he will reach 75 career games started.
Tight end Trey Burton:
• With 15 games played, he will reach 100 career games played.
Cornerback T.J. Carrie:
• With eight games played, he will reach 100 career games played.
• With seven passes defensed, he will reach 50 career passes defensed.
Tight end Jack Doyle:
• With 18 receptions, he will tie Ken Dilger (261) for the fourth-most receptions by a tight end in team history.
• With 19 receptions, he will pass Ken Dilger (261) for the fourth-most receptions by a tight end in team history.
• With 20 receptions, he will tie Marcus Pollard (263) for the third-most receptions by a tight end in team history.
• With 21 receptions, he will pass Marcus Pollard (263) for the third-most receptions by a tight end in team history.
• With one touchdown, he will pass Ken Dilger (18) and tie Tom Mitchell (19) and Dwayne Allen (19) for the fourth-most total touchdowns by a tight end in team history.
• With two touchdowns, he will pass Tom Mitchell (19) and Dwayne Allen (19) for the fourth-most total touchdowns by a tight end in team history.
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton:
• With three games started, he will reach 100 career games started.
• With seven games played, he will reach 125 career games played.
• With at least one reception, he will pass Jim Mutscheller (72) for the seventh-longest streak of consecutive games with a reception in franchise history.
• With 48 receptions, he will reach 600 career receptions.
• With one touchdown, he will pass Dallas Clark (46) for the 11th-most total touchdowns in team history.
• With one receiving touchdown, he will tie Dallas Clark (46) for the sixth-most receiving touchdowns in team history.
• With two touchdowns, he will tie Joseph Addai (48) for the 10th-most total touchdowns in team history.
• With two receiving touchdowns, he will pass Dallas Clark (46) for the sixth-most receiving touchdowns in team history.
• With three touchdowns, he will pass Joseph Addai (48) for the 10th-most total touchdowns in team history.
• With three receiving touchdowns, he will tie Lenny Moore (48) for the fifth-most receiving touchdowns in team history.
• With four touchdowns, he will tie Jimmy Orr (50) for the ninth-most total touchdowns in team history.
• With four receiving touchdowns, he will pass Lenny Moore (48) for the fifth-most receiving touchdowns in team history.
• With five touchdowns, he will pass Jimmy Orr (50) and tie Marshall Faulk (51) for the eighth-most total touchdowns in team history.
• With five receiving touchdowns, he will tie Jimmy Orr (50) for the fourth-most receiving touchdowns in team history.
• With six receiving touchdowns, he will pass Jimmy Orr (50) for the fourth-most receiving touchdowns in team history.
• With at least one reception in five consecutive games, he will tie Marshall Faulk (77) for the sixth-longest streak in franchise history.
• With at least one reception in seven consecutive games, he will pass Marshall Faulk (77) for the sixth-longest streak in franchise history.
• With 347 scrimmage yards, he will reach 9,000 career scrimmage yards.
• With 402 receiving yards, he will reach 9,000 career receiving yards.
• With 622 yards from scrimmage, he will tie Raymond Berry (9,275) for the fifth-most scrimmage yards in team history.
• With 623 yards from scrimmage, he will pass Raymond Berry (9,275) for the fifth-most scrimmage yards in team history.
• With 677 receiving yards, he will tie Raymond Berry (9,275) for the third-most receiving yards in team history.
• With 678 receiving yards, he will pass Raymond Berry (9,275) for the third-most receiving yards in team history.
• With 79 receptions, he will tie Raymond Berry (631) for the third-most receptions in team history.
• With 80 receptions, he will pass Raymond Berry (631) for the third-most receptions in team history.
• With 13 receptions of 25+ yards, he will tie Reggie Wayne (111) for the second-most receptions of 25+ yards in team history.
• With 14 receptions of 25+ yards, he will pass Reggie Wayne (111) for the second-most receptions of 25+ yards in team history.
• With one game with 10+ receptions, he will pass Don McCauley, Lydell Mitchell, Joe Washington, Anthony Johnson and Dallas Clark, all with three, for the third-most games with 10+ receptions in team history.
• If he leads the team in receiving yards, it will mark his seventh such season doing so which would tie Reggie Wayne for the second-most in franchise history.
• If he leads the team in receptions, it will mark his seventh such season doing so which would tie Reggie Wayne for the third-most in franchise history.
• With 1,000 yards from scrimmage this season, it will mark his sixth such season which would tie Edgerrin James and Lenny Moore (six) for the third-most in team history.
Running back Nyheim Hines:
• With 20 receptions, he will tie Joe Washington (127) for the third-most receptions by a Colts running back in their first three seasons in the NFL. He would also tie Washington for the 10th-most receptions by a Colts player in their first three seasons in the NFL.
• With 21 receptions, he will pass Joe Washington (127) for the third-most receptions by a Colts running back in their first three seasons in the NFL. He would also pass Washington for the 10th-most receptions by a Colts player in their first three seasons in the NFL.
• With 42 receptions, he will tie Edgerrin James (149) for the second-most receptions by a Colts running back in their first three seasons in the NFL.
• With 43 receptions, he will pass Edgerrin James (149) for the second-most receptions by a Colts running back in their first three seasons in the NFL.
• With 57 receptions, he will tie Marshall Faulk (164) for the most receptions by a Colts running back in their first three seasons in the NFL.
• With 58 receptions, he will pass Marshall Faulk (164) for the most receptions by a Colts running back in their first three seasons in the NFL.
Defensive end Justin Houston:
• With seven games played, he will reach 125 career games played.
• With 13 games started, he will reach 125 career games started.
• Needs 10.5 sacks to reach 100.0 for his career. He would become the 35th player in NFL history to reach that plateau since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.
Linebacker Darius Leonard:
• With 16 tackles, he will reach 300 career tackles.
• With 13 tackles, he will tie Quentin Coryatt (297) for the fifth-most tackles in a player's first three seasons in Colts history.
• With 14 tackles, he will pass Quentin Coryatt (297) for the fifth-most tackles in a player's first three seasons in Colts history.
• With 46 tackles, he will tie Mike Peterson (330) for the fourth-most tackles in a player's first three seasons in Colts history.
• With 47 tackles, he will pass Mike Peterson (330) and tie Jeff Herrod (331) for the third-most tackles in a player's first three seasons in Colts history.
• With 48 tackles, he will pass Jeff Herrod (331) for the third-most tackles in a player's first three seasons in Colts history.
• With 82 tackles, he will tie Jerrell Freeman (366) for the second-most tackles in a player's first three seasons in Colts history.
• With 83 tackles, he will pass Jerrell Freeman (366) for the second-most tackles in a player's first three seasons in Colts history.
• With 114 tackles, he will tie Duane Bickett (398) for the most tackles in a player's first three seasons in Colts history.
• With 115 tackles, he will pass Duane Bickett (398) for the most tackles in a player's first three seasons in Colts history.
Running back Marlon Mack:
• With one 100-yard rushing performance, he will tie Joseph Addai (eight) for the fifth-most such games in Colts history.
• With two 100-yard rushing performances, he will pass Joseph Addai (eight) for the fifth-most such games in Colts history.
• With 233 yards from scrimmage, he will reach 3,000 career scrimmage yards.
• With 143 rushing yards, he will reach 2,500 career rushing yards.
• With three touchdowns, he will reach 25 career touchdowns.
Cornerback Xavier Rhodes:
• With two passes defensed, he will reach 75 career passes defensed.
• With three games started, he will reach 100 career games started.
• With 28 tackles, he will reach 400 career tackles.
Quarterback Philip Rivers:
General
• With four games with three-or-more touchdown passes, he will tie Dan Marino (62) for the sixth-most games of three-or-more touchdown passes in NFL history.
• With five games with three-or-more touchdown passes, he will pass Dan Marino (62) and tie Aaron Rodgers (63) for the fifth-most games of three-or-more touchdown passes in NFL history.
• With 14 games with three-or-more touchdown passes, he will tie Brett Favre (72) for the fourth-most games of three-or-more touchdown passes in NFL history.
• With 15 games with three-or-more touchdown passes, he will pass Brett Favre (72) for the fourth-most games of three-or-more touchdown passes in NFL history.
• With one game with 400+ passing yards, he will tie Ben Roethlisberger (12) for the fourth-most games with 400+ passing yards in NFL history.
• With two games with 400+ passing yards, he will pass Ben Roethlisberger (12) and tie Dan Marino (13) for the third-most games with 400+ passing yards in NFL history.
• With three games with 400+ passing yards, he will pass Dan Marino (13) and tie Peyton Manning (14) for the second-most games with 400+ passing yards in NFL history.
• With four games with 400+ passing yards, he will pass Peyton Manning (14) for the second-most games with 400+ passing yards in NFL history.
• With five games with 400+ passing yards, he will tie Drew Brees (16) for the most games with 400+ passing yards in NFL history.
• With six games with 400+ passing yards, he will pass Drew Brees (16) for the most games with 400+ passing yards in NFL history.
Games Won (123)
• If he starts and wins one game, he will tie Fran Tarkenton (124) for the eighth-most wins as a starting quarterback in NFL history.
• If he starts and wins two games, he will pass Fran Tarkenton (124) for the eighth-most wins as a starting quarterback in NFL history.
Career Games Started (224)
• With one game started, he will reach 225 career games started.
• With two games started, he will tie Terrell Suggs (226) for the 11th-most games started in NFL history.
• With three games started, he will pass Terrell Suggs (226) for the 11th-most games started in NFL history.
• With 10 games started, he will tie Eli Manning (234) for the 10th-most games started in NFL history.
• With 11 games started, he will pass Eli Manning (234) and tie Charles Woodson (235) for the ninth-most games started in NFL history.
• With 12 games started, he will pass Charles Woodson (235) for the ninth-most games started in NFL history.
• With 14 games started, he will tie Tony Gonzalez (238) for the eighth-most games started in NFL history.
• With 15 games started, he will pass Tony Gonzalez (238) and tie London Fletcher (239) for the seventh-most games started in NFL history.
• With 16 games started, he will pass London Fletcher (239) and tie Julius Peppers (240) for the sixth-most games started in NFL history.
Career Passes Attempted (7,591)
• With 409 passes attempted, he will reach 8,000 career passes attempted. He would become just the seventh player in NFL history to reach that plateau, joining Brett Favre, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Dan Marino and Eli Manning.
• With 528 passes attempted, he will tie Eli Manning (8,119) for the sixth-most passes attempted in NFL history.
• With 529 passes attempted, he will pass Eli Manning (8,119) for the sixth-most passes attempted in NFL history.
Career Pass Completions (4,908)
• With 59 passes completed, he will tie Dan Marino (4,967) for the fifth-most passes completed in NFL history.
• With 60 passes completed, he will pass Dan Marino (4,967) for the fifth-most passes completed in NFL history.
• With 92 passes completed, he will reach 5,000 career passes completed. He would become just the fifth player in NFL history to reach that plateau, joining Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning.
Career Passing Yards (59,271)
• With 729 passing yards, he will reach 60,000 career passing yards. He would become just the sixth player in NFL history to reach that plateau, joining Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Dan Marino.
• With 2,090 passing yards, he will tie Dan Marino (61,361) for the fifth-most passing yards in NFL history.
• With 2,091 passing yards, he will pass Dan Marino (61,361) for the fifth-most passing yards in NFL history.
• With 4,000 passing yards, he will pass Tom Brady (11) and tie Drew Brees (12) for the second-most 4,000-yard passing seasons in NFL history.
• With 4,500 passing yards, he will pass Tom Brady (five) and tie Peyton Manning (six) and Matt Ryan (six) for the second-most 4,500-yard passing seasons in NFL history.
Career Touchdown Passes (397)
• With three touchdown passes, he will reach 400 career touchdown passes. He would become just the sixth player in NFL history to reach that plateau, joining Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Dan Marino.
• With 23 touchdown passes, he will tie Dan Marino (420) for the fifth-most touchdown passes in NFL history.
• With 24 touchdown passes, he will pass Dan Marino (420) for the fifth-most touchdown passes in NFL history.
Linebacker Anthony Walker
• With 54 tackles, he will reach 300 career tackles.