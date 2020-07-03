2020 Indianapolis Colts Milestones To Watch

Quarterback Philip Rivers:

General

• With four games with three-or-more touchdown passes, he will tie Dan Marino (62) for the sixth-most games of three-or-more touchdown passes in NFL history.

• With five games with three-or-more touchdown passes, he will pass Dan Marino (62) and tie Aaron Rodgers (63) for the fifth-most games of three-or-more touchdown passes in NFL history.

• With 14 games with three-or-more touchdown passes, he will tie Brett Favre (72) for the fourth-most games of three-or-more touchdown passes in NFL history.

• With 15 games with three-or-more touchdown passes, he will pass Brett Favre (72) for the fourth-most games of three-or-more touchdown passes in NFL history.

• With one game with 400+ passing yards, he will tie Ben Roethlisberger (12) for the fourth-most games with 400+ passing yards in NFL history.

• With two games with 400+ passing yards, he will pass Ben Roethlisberger (12) and tie Dan Marino (13) for the third-most games with 400+ passing yards in NFL history.

• With three games with 400+ passing yards, he will pass Dan Marino (13) and tie Peyton Manning (14) for the second-most games with 400+ passing yards in NFL history.

• With four games with 400+ passing yards, he will pass Peyton Manning (14) for the second-most games with 400+ passing yards in NFL history.

• With five games with 400+ passing yards, he will tie Drew Brees (16) for the most games with 400+ passing yards in NFL history.

• With six games with 400+ passing yards, he will pass Drew Brees (16) for the most games with 400+ passing yards in NFL history.

Games Won (123)

• If he starts and wins one game, he will tie Fran Tarkenton (124) for the eighth-most wins as a starting quarterback in NFL history.

• If he starts and wins two games, he will pass Fran Tarkenton (124) for the eighth-most wins as a starting quarterback in NFL history.

Career Games Started (224)

• With one game started, he will reach 225 career games started.

• With two games started, he will tie Terrell Suggs (226) for the 11th-most games started in NFL history.

• With three games started, he will pass Terrell Suggs (226) for the 11th-most games started in NFL history.

• With 10 games started, he will tie Eli Manning (234) for the 10th-most games started in NFL history.

• With 11 games started, he will pass Eli Manning (234) and tie Charles Woodson (235) for the ninth-most games started in NFL history.

• With 12 games started, he will pass Charles Woodson (235) for the ninth-most games started in NFL history.

• With 14 games started, he will tie Tony Gonzalez (238) for the eighth-most games started in NFL history.

• With 15 games started, he will pass Tony Gonzalez (238) and tie London Fletcher (239) for the seventh-most games started in NFL history.

• With 16 games started, he will pass London Fletcher (239) and tie Julius Peppers (240) for the sixth-most games started in NFL history.

Career Passes Attempted (7,591)

• With 409 passes attempted, he will reach 8,000 career passes attempted. He would become just the seventh player in NFL history to reach that plateau, joining Brett Favre, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Dan Marino and Eli Manning.

• With 528 passes attempted, he will tie Eli Manning (8,119) for the sixth-most passes attempted in NFL history.

• With 529 passes attempted, he will pass Eli Manning (8,119) for the sixth-most passes attempted in NFL history.

Career Pass Completions (4,908)

• With 59 passes completed, he will tie Dan Marino (4,967) for the fifth-most passes completed in NFL history.

• With 60 passes completed, he will pass Dan Marino (4,967) for the fifth-most passes completed in NFL history.

• With 92 passes completed, he will reach 5,000 career passes completed. He would become just the fifth player in NFL history to reach that plateau, joining Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning.

Career Passing Yards (59,271)

• With 729 passing yards, he will reach 60,000 career passing yards. He would become just the sixth player in NFL history to reach that plateau, joining Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Dan Marino.

• With 2,090 passing yards, he will tie Dan Marino (61,361) for the fifth-most passing yards in NFL history.

• With 2,091 passing yards, he will pass Dan Marino (61,361) for the fifth-most passing yards in NFL history.

• With 4,000 passing yards, he will pass Tom Brady (11) and tie Drew Brees (12) for the second-most 4,000-yard passing seasons in NFL history.

• With 4,500 passing yards, he will pass Tom Brady (five) and tie Peyton Manning (six) and Matt Ryan (six) for the second-most 4,500-yard passing seasons in NFL history.

Career Touchdown Passes (397)

• With three touchdown passes, he will reach 400 career touchdown passes. He would become just the sixth player in NFL history to reach that plateau, joining Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Dan Marino.

• With 23 touchdown passes, he will tie Dan Marino (420) for the fifth-most touchdown passes in NFL history.