Social Reaction: Philip Rivers Announces Retirement

INDIANAPOLIS - Take a look at the reactions of the Indianapolis Colts, former opponents and the entire NFL following Philip Rivers announcing his retirement after 17 seasons.
Jan 21, 2021 at 09:17 AM
After 17 Seasons, Philip Rivers Announces His Retirement From NFL
Philip Rivers, who just wrapped up his first season as the Indianapolis Colts' quarterback after spending the first 16 years of his illustrious career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, announced his retirement from the NFL today.
