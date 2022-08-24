Postcards From Camp: Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone On How Colts Will Move On Without Rigoberto Sanchez

Sanchez was more than the Colts' punter – he handled kickoffs, held field goals and is a positive influence in the team's locker room. 

Aug 24, 2022 at 05:23 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

notebook

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Wearing a gray T-shirt with a drawing of Rigoberto Sanchez on it, Bubba Ventrone on Wednesday explained that the Colts' punter's torn Achilles felt like "it's my son that got hurt."

"I'm extremely upset for (Sanchez)," Ventrone said. "He put in so much hard work this entire offseason. ... How much time he's put in and the work, I just appreciate him so much and his wife Cynthia and their baby Bali, I just really feel for him. It's gonna be extremely hard to — you're not going to replace a guy like that. He does so much for our team not only on the field but off the field. He's a great person, a great leader, and just upset for him and his family."

While replacing Sanchez – Pro Football Focus' fifth highest-graded punter in 2021 – will be a tall task, the Colts tried out a number of punters on Wednesday, Ventrone said.

"We're going to do our best to not replace but to get something," Ventrone said. "Guys are going to have to step up."

Other news, notes and observations from Wednesday's practice at Grand Park:

  • Wednesday's practice was the final outdoor practice for the Colts at Grand Park this training camp. The Colts will practice indoors in Westfield on Thursday to close out training camp.
  • The Colts were not in pads on Wednesday and focused on situational work, including handling loud crowd noise.
  • With center Ryan Kelly (COVID) not practicing, Danny Pinter slid from right guard to center and 2021 seventh-round pick Will Fries stepped in at right guard.
  • Defensive end Kwity Paye sustained a knee injury, but remained on the sideline for the rest of practice.
  • Linebacker Bobby Okereke and cornerback Tony Brown broke up passes during seven-on-seven work.
  • Also in seven-on-seven: Quarterback Matt Ryan completed throws in traffic to wide receiver Parris Campbell and tight end Jelani Woods; he also linked up with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. a few times.

Advertising