August 25 Training Camp Practice Moved Indoors

The Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for 10 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 25, has been moved indoors to the Grand Park Events Center.

*Due to limited space in the Events Center, only the first 750 fans to arrive with a ticket will receive a wristband to gain access. *

Fans may download free tickets at Colts.com/Camp .

at . Parking is available today in Lot C for $5 . (Fans should enter Lot C via Grand Park Blvd.)

. (Fans should enter Lot C via Grand Park Blvd.) Wristbands will be distributed beginning at 8 a.m. at the entrance to Lot C.

Doors to the Event Center will not open before 9:45 a.m.

All fans, including children, will need a wristband to enter.

No re-entry will be permitted.

If a parking pass has been pre-purchased for today, fans may email Rachel Nelson at rnelson@westfield.in.gov for more information.

Unfortunately, due to space constraints, the team is not able to facilitate autographs before or after practice.

Complimentary bottled water will be provided upon entry, while supplies last. There will be no concessions available in the Events Center. Outside food and beverage is not permitted in the Events Center.

Colts City will not be open before or after practice.