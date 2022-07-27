10 Colts Things To Watch In Training Camp: Matt Ryan's Accuracy, Jonathan Taylor's Encore, Left Tackle Competition, Playmaking Cornerbacks And More At Grand Park

6. The left tackle competition.

It's been a while since the Colts had a good, old-fashioned, top-of-the-depth-chart position battle on their offensive line. For years, it was easy to pencil in five guys along the line: Anthony Castonzo, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski and Braden Smith. And when Castonzo retired, Eric Fisher slid in at left tackle.

The Colts did not re-sign Fisher, but brought Matt Pryor back on a contract extension and picked Central Michigan's Bernhard Raimann in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Those two players will compete over the next few weeks to be the Colts' Week 1 starting left tackle.

Pryor, who impressed coaches and teammates after being acquired from the Eagles on cut-down day last year, will get the first crack at winning the job.

"We certainly have a standard in the offensive line room of how we go out, whether it's the warmup or the offensive line position stuff that we do, and then going into teamwork, he's been fantastic in all that," Kelly said. "And I think that to keep the standard for all the young guys starts with me, Q, Braden, and Pryor obviously has been no (different) to that. He has been great coming in, he looks great."

Raimann, though, brings elite athleticism and a strong work ethic to the competition.

"The big question mark is Bernhard, how fast is he going to pick it up?" Reich said. "It'll be competitive. And we'll play it day by day."

The Colts have a plan for how they'll get Pryor and Raimann reps, but eventually – Reich's estimation was around the Colts' second preseason game – the team will need to decide on a group of five starting offensive linemen to work together and build chemistry ahead of the season opener Sept. 11 against the Houston Texans.