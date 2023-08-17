Training camp notebook: Colts, Bears hold first of two competitive joint practices 

WESTFIELD, Ind. – There's nothing quite like a one-on-one period during a joint practice.

Maybe they're not quite game-like situations. But the competition dial gets turned all the way up in them, and it was no different during the Colts' Wednesday night joint practice with the Chicago Bears.

In particular, those one-on-one drills were a good test for the Colts' cornerbacks against a Bears' wide receiver corps featuring a couple of former 1,000-yard guys in D.J. Moore and Darnell Mooney.

The top battles came between Moore and Kenny Moore II. The Colts' Moore got the better of the Bears' Moore on one of them with a physical pass break-up; rookie cornerback Jaylon Jones had an interception and second-year corner Darrell Baker Jr. had a pass break-up, too.

Some other highlights, notes and observations from Wednesday night's practice: