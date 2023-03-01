NFL Scouting Combine

Presented by

NFL Combine Notebook: How Colts Evaluate Potentially Trading Up To No. 1 With Chicago Bears, Staying At No. 4 And Other Draft Pick Scenarios

If the Colts decide to draft a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, where will they pick? 

Mar 01, 2023 at 06:28 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

A2

We're close enough here in Indianapolis to get a pretty clear signal of Chicago's sports talk radio stations. So it doesn't take much effort to find the thing that's dominating the airwaves 180 miles up I-65 – and, no, 670 The Score isn't fielding many calls on the state of the White Sox right now.

All anybody in Chicago seems to want to know is what the return for the No. 1 pick will be if and/or when the Bears trade it in the coming weeks or months. With the Colts evaluating draft-eligible quarterbacks and holding the No. 4 overall pick, are they a natural trade partner for the Bears? Do they have to move up to No. 1 to make sure they get their guy?

"This is what's great right now," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in the midst of an NFL Combine press conference well-attended by Chicago-based media members. "Everybody has just automatically stamped that you've gotta move up to No. 1 to get it right. I don't know if I agree with that. I don't.

"But that's going to be the narrative. But that's okay, y'all gotta write something, you gotta keep the news flowing. But I don't necessarily know if that's the right course of business. If when we meet as a staff and we say, okay, this is what we need to do, this is the guy for the nexts 10-15 years and we think he's the right guy, sure, we'll do it.

"But who's to say we won't get one at four."

The most important thing Ballard stressed on Wednesday is that the Colts will only try to move up in the draft if "we were just convicted that this is no freakin' doubt, the guy," he said.

Notably, this is what Ballard said back in January, when he was asked if he believed a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft was "the guy" he would move heaven and earth to get that player.

"Yes, I'd do whatever it takes," Ballard said then. "If we thought there's a player that we're driven to get that makes the franchise and the team better that's what we would do."

The context of that January question seemed to get lost a bit when that quote made the rounds across the NFL media landscape in the days after Ballard said it. There was an important qualifier there, one that started with the word if.

Fast-forward to March 1, and Ballard's stance hasn't changed, and it still starts with if. But the Colts are still deep in the evaluation process for this year's group of quarterbacks. Shane Steichen, remember, was hired as head coach barely two weeks ago. His focus has been on putting a coaching staff together – a focus that started a few days after he coordinated an offense that scored 35 points in the Super Bowl – and he'll be heavily involved in the process in building out the Colts' quarterback wishlist in the 2023 NFL Draft. But on the first day of March, it's far too early to say Ballard, Steichen and the Colts' football operations department and coaching staff have conviction on a singular player in this year's draft.

"As we work through this, each guy's got special qualities," Ballard said. "And is there a separating factor within their play where you think, okay, there is no doubt this guy fits what we want to do, and he's worthy of moving up for. I'm not ready to say that yet.

"I'm not ready to say there's that one that's stood out."

2023 NFL Combine: Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen Media Availability

View photos of general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen during their media availabilities at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
1 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
2 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
3 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
4 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
5 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
6 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
7 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
8 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
9 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
10 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
11 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
12 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
13 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
14 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
15 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
16 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
17 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
18 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
19 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
20 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
21 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
22 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
23 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
24 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
25 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
26 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
27 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
28 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
29 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
30 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
31 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Head Coach Shane Steichen
32 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Head Coach Shane Steichen
33 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Head Coach Shane Steichen
34 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Head Coach Shane Steichen
35 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Head Coach Shane Steichen
36 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Head Coach Shane Steichen
37 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Head Coach Shane Steichen
38 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Head Coach Shane Steichen
39 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Head Coach Shane Steichen
40 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Chris Ballard General Manager
41 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Chris Ballard General Manager
42 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Chris Ballard General Manager
43 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Chris Ballard General Manager
44 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Chris Ballard General Manager
45 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Chris Ballard General Manager
46 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Chris Ballard General Manager
47 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Chris Ballard General Manager
48 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Chris Ballard General Manager
49 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Chris Ballard General Manager
50 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Head Coach Shane Steichen
51 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Chris Ballard General Manager
52 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Chris Ballard General Manager
53 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Chris Ballard General Manager
54 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Chris Ballard General Manager
55 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Chris Ballard General Manager
56 / 59

General Manager Chris Ballard talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Head Coach Shane Steichen
57 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Head Coach Shane Steichen
58 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Head Coach Shane Steichen
59 / 59

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Ballard stressed that the Colts have done plenty of work on the quarterbacks in this year's draft – work that began long before the 2022 college season began, by the way. But right now, the qualifiers of "if" and "maybe" are the most important words – not "will" or "should."

"Let's just say we stay at 4, and I can just see the headlines," Ballard said. "But at the end of the day we gotta believe in who we're taking, we're going to win with him.

"It would be easy for us to take one to get y'all off our (butts). But we got to be right. We got to be right."

Related Content

news

NFL Combine Notebook: What Shane Steichen's Process Will Be To Develop A Rookie Quarterback, If The Colts Draft One

Shane Steichen has proven to be adept at developing young quarterbacks, from Justin Herbert with the Los Angeles Chargers to Jalen Hurts with the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

NFL Combine Notebook: The Traits Shane Steichen, Chris Ballard And Colts Will Look For In 2023 NFL Draft Quarterbacks

Here's what we learned at the NFL Combine about how the Colts will evaluate the quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

NFL Combine Notebook: Ryan Tannehill 'Will Be A Titan,' Texans Looking To Add Quarterbacks And More AFC South News From NFL Combine

The first day of the NFL Combine brought about some noteworthy news for the Colts' AFC South opposition.

news

NFL Combine Notebook: Nick Sirianni On Why 'Indy Got A Special Coach' In Shane Steichen

The Philadelphia Eagles head coach discussed his former offensive coordinator at the NFL Combine on Tuesday.

news

TUNE IN: Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard at the 2023 NFL Combine; Wednesday, March 1

Both press conferences will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, @Colts on Twitter and the Colts Facebook page.

news

2022 NFL Combine Notebook: Indianapolis Making Strong Push To Host Combine In 2023, 2024

Indianapolis is one of three cities that will bid to host the NFL Combine in 2023 and 2024, and despite widespread support from those involved in this year's event, it could head to Dallas or Los Angeles in the near future.

news

2022 NFL Combine Notebook: Now With Bears, Matt Eberflus Thankful For What He Learned From Frank Reich

Former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said he learned a lot from Frank Reich on how to be a head coach, now that he's in that role with the Chicago Bears.

news

2022 NFL Combine Notebook: T.Y. Hilton's Future, Chris Ballard's Approach To Free Agency

While Chris Ballard and Frank Reich's press conferences on Tuesday mostly focused on the Colts' future at quarterback, they also discussed T.Y. Hilton's desire to keep playing, the team's approach in free agency and what's next at a few key positions.

news

2022 NFL Combine Notebook: Chris Ballard, Frank Reich Address Carson Wentz, Colts' Future At Quarterback

The Colts' general manager and head coach spoke to the media Tuesday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard and Frank Reich at 2022 NFL Combine

Both press conferences will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Colts Facebook

news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Heavyweights, Up-And-Comers, Top Performers

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books for 337 NFL Draft hopefuls after several days of interviews, medical tests, media sessions and, finally, working out on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here is how it all went down.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising