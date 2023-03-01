NFL Combine Notebook: How Colts Evaluate Potentially Trading Up To No. 1 With Chicago Bears, Staying At No. 4 And Other Draft Pick Scenarios

We're close enough here in Indianapolis to get a pretty clear signal of Chicago's sports talk radio stations. So it doesn't take much effort to find the thing that's dominating the airwaves 180 miles up I-65 – and, no, 670 The Score isn't fielding many calls on the state of the White Sox right now.

All anybody in Chicago seems to want to know is what the return for the No. 1 pick will be if and/or when the Bears trade it in the coming weeks or months. With the Colts evaluating draft-eligible quarterbacks and holding the No. 4 overall pick, are they a natural trade partner for the Bears? Do they have to move up to No. 1 to make sure they get their guy?

"This is what's great right now," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in the midst of an NFL Combine press conference well-attended by Chicago-based media members. "Everybody has just automatically stamped that you've gotta move up to No. 1 to get it right. I don't know if I agree with that. I don't.

"But that's going to be the narrative. But that's okay, y'all gotta write something, you gotta keep the news flowing. But I don't necessarily know if that's the right course of business. If when we meet as a staff and we say, okay, this is what we need to do, this is the guy for the nexts 10-15 years and we think he's the right guy, sure, we'll do it.

"But who's to say we won't get one at four."